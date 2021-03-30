Someone Hilariously Replaced The Business Cards From 'American Psycho' With Cats
Here's the memorable business card scene from "American Psycho" if it involved employees of BuzzFeed.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið are back with a new pop hit for this year's Eurovision competition, and in the music video are tasked with getting rid of a monster.
Ten-year-old tennis ace Teodor Davidov is ambidextrous and prefers switching hands while playing, instead of hitting a tried and tested backhand return.
For the moment, reports of a very rare, dangerous blood disorder among recipients cannot be ignored.
Fox spread a dangerous lie about the 2020 election. Now the network could face expensive consequences.
Henry Cavill seems to repeatedly find himself being objectified during press junkets.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Back in 2016, Fox News host Jesse Watters filmed a segment on Fox News's "The O'Reilly Factor" which poked fun at Asian-Americans. "Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng's response was legendary.
An Apple software update will ask users if they want to be tracked. The expectation that many will say no is forcing Facebook, Google and other tech cos to adapt.
Bill Hwang's vast wealth and wagers were well-kept secrets. Wall Street is still trying to figure out how much he's lost.
A rogues gallery of bon vivants recall their most memorable nights out on the town.
New York City, long buoyed by the flow of commuters into its towering office buildings, faces a cataclysmic challenge, even when the pandemic ends.
If everyone sledding down the hill, I want to do the same, mom.
Prince William was controversially named the world's sexiest bald man, but there's a big difference between bald and balding.
The secrets of the Moderna vaccine are there for all to see. They run about two pages.
David Ury makes the "DuckTales" theme more intense than previously realized possible.
No longer working under the Trump administration, six leading US health officials now reveal to CNN the real challenges they faced during the nation's fight against COVID-19 over the past year.
TikToker Elaina Bell claims that these were the rules that had to be followed when Bell worked for Vogue.
You have to do your own risk assessment. Here's how.
With over 4,000 reviews counted, this push-up trainer has an exceptional 4.7-star average rating. Let's get buff, but only if we're using the proper form.
It's never been done before. Perhaps there's a reason for that.
Birds do it. Bees do it. Learning about the astounding navigational feats of wild creatures can teach us a lot about where we're going.
Jonathan Cohn's new book shows how narrowly health care reform passed — and how far we are from universal coverage.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"The house was getting screeded, was seeing if I could make it out the door without touching it and a random cat runs through and ruins it."
After studying the origins and actions of several prominent Canadian anti-maskers, we can now offer you the definitive primer to becoming a conspiracy-baiting, immensely annoying influencer.
Right now, Huckberry is discounting hundreds of items like first aid kits, slippers, jogging pants and much more.
Made with a beta-titanium alloy, these slick, ultra-light glasses won't get bent out of shape.
Whether your tastes are traditional, or you lean toward loud 90s-inspired designs like we do, Huckberry's sneaker shop has countless kicks.
Contract workers hired to help disinfect the New York City subway during the pandemic are asking the MTA to support a job they say goes far beyond wiping down poles.
The poor Nokia 3220 never stood a chance.
An interview with comedian Eric Andre about his new Netflix prank movie "Bad Trip," working with Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, how Meg Ryan inspired the movie, the Chris Rock prank that was cut and more.
Pule Donkey Cheese is made only on a farm in Serbia, using a secret recipe. The cheese is made using a combination of mainly donkey milk, with added goat milk, and every serving contains a piece of history.
There's a niche industry built around helping celebrities drop millions of dollars on real estate without the public ever finding out. Here's how it works.
Our natural optimism points in one direction, even as recency bias points in another.
Here are some methods how to cope when someone is upset at you so that the situation isn't escalated further.
Ahead of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, we revisit David Lynch's 1984 attempt to bring Frank Herbert's novel to the big screen.
The big ship stuck in the Suez Canal was an instant internet sensation. Even a cosmonaut got in on the obsession. And then the moon swooped in to help with rescue efforts.
"A container truck carrying tons of rice overturned in front of my auto repair shop. Fortunately, no one was injured."
I was a child genius. Now I'm an average adult.
The pandemic lifted the company's fortunes overnight, but Wall Street doubts it will last. Enter Linda Rendle, its 43-year-old CEO.
The Snyder Cut represents the triumph of the director's cut. Here are 10 great ones that restore or amplify their creator's pure vision.
Lil Nas X collaborated on a pair of Nikes that allegedly contain a drop of human blood.
In the wartime Balkans, an encounter with a soldier produced an unwanted baby, a test of international justice and a decades-long yearning for resolution.
One of the more persistent tropes is that millennials are still a generation of renters. However, a significant number now owns a home.
You really can't leave them alone, can you?
From Challand's "Normal Bicycle" to Wilson's Avatar 2000.
"There was no history of my ever purchasing it, or ever owning it," said one confused NFT buyer. "Now there's nothing. My money's gone."
YouTuber Yeah Russia showed viewers what it was like to attend a university in the city of Khabarovsk, which is located in the far east of Russia.