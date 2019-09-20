Someone Got Their DeLorean Customized To Look Exactly Like The One From 'Back to the Future' And The Attention To Detail Is Unreal
Scott Schiller gives a tour of the car that every '80s kid dreamed of owning someday.
Scott Schiller gives a tour of the car that every '80s kid dreamed of owning someday.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Highway congestion has worsened in cities like Austin. The answer has always been widening highways. Isn't there a better way?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This isn't just an identity crisis for San Franciscans. It's an ecological problem
Wall-E and other robots from pop culture got animated into the "Red Light, Green Light" doll sequence and it's a pure delight.
It might be difficult to believe that it has been 20 years since the direct-to-video pornographic franchise, Girls Gone Wild, turned sexual empowerment into a form of jack-off material.
How do bring this up?
Here's the viral video of a Jacksonville citizen catching a police car appearing to do 35 in a 15 mph school zone.
Jalopnik readers think these vehicles could seemingly survive a nuclear blast and keep running.
Flush with cash, venture capitalists are fighting to invest in startups they often know less and less about. "The older guys," said one, "are like, 'This doesn't end well.'"
We don't know how he survives in school with his mother giving him such a grand send-off, but he seems to be a pretty good sport about this.
A TNR readers' poll.
A Texas teen recently hit six cyclists after repeatedly blasting them with black smoke from a diesel-powered truck. It's the logical end of a deeply stupid American tradition that's grown in popularity in the last decade.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In a unearthed CNN interview with Larry King from 1990, George Carlin gives his opinion on Andrew Dice Clay and comedy that targets vulnerable groups and people.
With median sale prices increasing over the past year, Redfin data shows that the housing market in certain cities is experiencing a "robust recovery."
Scott Schiller gives a tour of the car that every '80s kid dreamed of owning someday.
We propose a new word to describe this stealth-ninja kind of inflation: skimpflation.
Takashi Miike's notorious 2001 film was banned in several countries for its graphic, ultra-violent scenes, while some consider it a cult classic, writes James Balmont.
A contestant on ITV's "Tipping Point" got an answer so wrong, but it felt so right.
The billionaire venture capitalist has fans and followers. What are they looking for?
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
For those that couldn't get enough of the wildly popular true crime documentary miniseries, Netflix is bringing you a new dose of drama on November 17, 2021.
Stephen Andrew Walter pled guilty to supplying the late rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl, which led to MIller's death.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
The "High School Musical" star and acclaimed Coachella attendee gives a tour of her house, the former home of Cecil B. DeMille's mistress, and she really lets it all hang out.
And you'll be able to get Ultium charging at home with your electric Hummer, too.
Running in the rain, long days at the beach, intense sessions on the bike — these earbuds will stand up just fine. Even better, they're on sale for just $89.
Jimmy Kimmel put together a compilation of the cringiest protests against masks and vaccination mandates in towns all across the country. And you'll either laugh or fear for the future of the country.
Is talking to strangers on the Internet making us crazy?
Made from sustainably recycled fleece, this half zip pullover from Wellen is exactly what we need for transitional weather and building up layers for when the chills come.
A chance encounter between street busker Stephen Barry and singer and actress Celinde Schoenmaker quickly turned into a performance of a lifetime.
On Monday, we finally learned the outcome of a congressional investigation into the 9,500-member Customs and Border Protection Facebook group in which members posted a doctored image of "Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant" and made jokes about the deaths of migrants.
Shaquille O'Neal and his "NBA On TNT" colleagues played their own version of the balloon world-cup and yes, the game is as ridiculous as it sounds.
As remote learning options disappear, parents uncomfortable with their schools' COVID-19 protocols risk being charged with neglect.
The State Department announced it was going to include a third gender marker on passports for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people earlier this year.
The first teaser trailer of "Lightyear" is out, revealing the space ranger being voiced by Chris Evans, instead of Tim Allen. Coming to theaters June 17, 2022.
Police, preppers and the platforms all provide points of entry.
Hyundai wants to use a Black phrase of validation but doesn't quite get how to use it.
Netflix is finally revealing actual footage from the series in this full-length trailer for the show, coming to the streaming service on November 19.
From Facebook to LinkedIn to Indeed, ads are popping up that promise well-paying jobs — if applicants provide their Social Security numbers and other details up front. Scammers then use the information to apply for unemployment benefits.
The James Webb Space Telescope, the long awaited successor to Hubble, is mired in controversy over its namesake.
In an interview with "TODAY" show co-host Hoda Kotb, Teigen revealed that she was 100 days sober.
This week we've got a dash of fall content, a dollop of spooky season material and a heaping spoonful of memes related to the aging process, just to keep it real.
Don't get stuck with dreaded mounds of extra Hershey bars this year.
A couple from Astoria, Oregon experiments to see what happens when a pumpkin gets tossed into a whirlpool.
Ecologists are finding unexpected changes in the delicate ecosystems below Lava Beds National Monument.
To remember somebody well isn't necessarily to know them, as Laurie Woolever's "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" reveals — one conversation at a time.