Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
TAKIN' CARE OF VIZ-NESS

Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.

'THERE IS A FORMULA, BUT IT DOESN'T APPLY HERE'

Las Vegas based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ed Zimmerman answers questions about his practice and clears the air on a lot of things — including the ideal size, biggest one he's ever seen and more.

SEVEN DAYS, 18,000 DEATHS
nbcnews.com

No week of the omicron wave saw more deaths than the week of January 30 to February 5. More than 18,400 deaths were recorded, according to NBC News' tally.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
amazon.com

Whether you're looking for an Easter gift, or simply need to play some tunes while you're traveling for spring break, this deal is too good to pass up.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x