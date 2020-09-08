Someone Deepfaked All Of The Characters From Your Favorite Movies Singing Smash Mouth's 'All Star'
Deepfake technology may have gone too far this time.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
COVID-19 has plunged us all into temporal disorientation. Here's why.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
Horror film director David F. Sandberg explains all the things you can do in movies with a simple cutting.
Investors all over the world fell for the schemes of the man who called himself Khalid bin al-Saud. But the truth turned out to be more incredible than the lie.
Gravity is unlikely to be the cause of quantum collapse, suggests an underground experiment at Italy's Gran Sasso National Laboratory.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
As the physical and virtual worlds become increasingly blurred, Gucci is designing with your avatar in mind.
The majority of American teenagers once learned how to drive in driver's ed. Today, you won't find these staples of highway safety instruction in the classroom.
Life's like a Jurassic egg. You never know what you're going to get.
The COVID-19 pandemic means far fewer fans will be in NFL stadiums this season. How will their absence impact the games and the television-viewing experience?
What if the world didn't reset every time you played a game of "Risk" with your friends? There's built-in persistence in "Risk Legacy," and that gives every move much more weight.
Strangers are just friends we haven't made yet.
It's called sounding — and yes, it looks as bad as it, um, sounds.
Decades before Boston Dynamics gave us the robodog, the Army was already thinking bigger.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A digital pregnancy test is really pregnant with possibilities, as programmer Foone Turing demonstrates here.
Companies are trying to manipulate online feedback — and one-star reviews have become the latest weapon.
It took me 15 minutes to decide that what I needed to do during the pandemic was learn how to skateboard.
Featuring flaying, disembowelment and a huge amount of disgusting squelch, we count down Rick and Morty's most stomach-churning deaths so far.
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
Desperate to find alternative ways to calm her nerve pain, Fiza Pirani was determined to finally escape the shallow end and find new relief.
After two decades in a filing cabinet and three next to a parking lot in Baltimore, the author returns to New York.
New shows come to the streaming giant all the time — too many to ever watch them all. We're here to help.
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Some dogs are deep in sleep at 1:00 AM. Not this dog.
Ahead of a plethora of new releases, San Diego noise lord Justin Pearson revisits the bizarre TV hoax that put The Locust on the map.
In an excerpt from the new book "Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison," a former Navy lawyer speaks about his decision to leak classified information on detainees at the infamous prison.
It seems like in the past few years the only movies Hollywood has churned out are remakes or sequels, but just how accurate is this popular conception that Hollywood movies are getting less creative?
The best music is the kind where everyone is just having a blast.
Physicians Premier ER charged Dr. Zachary Sussman's insurance $10,984 for his COVID-19 antibody test even though Sussman worked for the chain and knows the testing materials only cost about $8. Even more surprising: The insurer paid in full.
A KGB manual, published in English for the first time, reveals how Soviet spies infiltrated Western governments in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
New design, new sizes, 5G, all-OLED and more.
A ship carrying Dutch masterpieces for the empress sank to the bottom of the sea. Centuries later, a wreck hunter and his team tried to find it.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
A doctor outlines three potential ways to repair it.
Just because a vault has "Fort Knox" labeled on it doesn't mean it's secure.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
In our current epoch of human history, when populations of major cities swell into the tens of millions, an urban center of 30,000 people doesn't seem very impressive. 1,000 years ago, a city that size was larger than London or Paris, and sat atop what is now East St. Louis.
"At the time I had my hand on the wheel looking forward and thought the autopilot was misinterpreting the lines […] Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw the truck nearing my car and heard it slamming on and locking up its brakes."
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.
Humanity's first dedicated spacecraft meant to explore Jupiter's moon Europa will be complete by 2023 — and it's custom-built to find out whether life can exist on the ocean world.
