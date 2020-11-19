Someone Cracked Into An iPhone 12 Like An Otter And Took A Look At The Technology Under The Hood
Here's a cool tear down of Apple's latest phone.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
It took a lot of courage for Moretz to take a firm stance against the studio wanting her to wear a push-up bra while she was filming a movie at the age of 16.
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
Spend enough time in Churchill, Canada, and you will hear the stories.
The PS5 has just launched, but I'm not worthy — it's beyond me. Here's why.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
For those of you worried, all of the dogs in the video got hot dogs in the end as a treat.
With "Mank," America's most famously exacting director tackles the movie he's been waiting his entire career to make.
The white men in your life are suffering from critical buttocks deficiency.
Is Mountain Dew a viable beverage option for the modern 31-year old human?
For years someone has been pretending to be high-profile film-industry executives to run a scam on Hollywood gig workers. A suspect now seems likely.
The science fiction saga is scheduled to be released on January 22, 2021.
The Insta story rip-off launched yesterday, to a resounding "meh."
Now that the 52-story tower at 200 Amsterdam Avenue is almost done, it may soon have to be partly undone, like a construction film running in reverse.
A McDonald's worker shows how a Big Mac is made, step by step.
Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.
Tony the Goose mimics the barks of the dogs on the farm.
You may be ordering one for Black Friday. But why is it shaped like that?
We've become numb and disoriented by the sheer quantity of statistics that describe mass death and suffering.
There's nothing as satisfying as watching a sunflower's life cycle.
Beware the green ooze!
It was Rudolph W. Giuliani's first appearance in federal court since the early 1990s, and by late afternoon Tuesday, it was clear that U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann was losing patience with President Trump's personal attorney.
Adam Savage takes this Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica to the next level in this one day build.
"Dadcore" and "Normcore" fashion trends have been on the rise for years and their celebrity approval means they're not going anywhere anytime soon.
Jimmy Fallon is a master impressionist and completely nails Harry Style's subtle mannerisms.
"I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of [my friends]," he told GQ. "And I said, 'How do you repay people like that?' And I said, 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?'"
With the Boeing 737 MAX recertification, airlines are starting to plan for the aircraft's return to service.
Chelsea G. Summers's "A Certain Hunger" is a toothsome morsel.
They argue it was "intense bullying and coercion" and bad legal advice that forced them to agree to certify the election after they had voted no.
This deception, like the movie "Inception," has many layers to it.
A year of scientific uncertainty is over. Two vaccines look like they will work, and more should follow.
A biologist decided to investigate a shrimp parade that attracts thousands of tourists in a province of Thailand.
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
Do you see it? It's tiny, but it's visible.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go. Slip this on the top of your bottle on Thanksgiving, and it'll still be fresh come Cyber Monday.
For 126 years, Mississippi's state flag, featured the Confederate emblem. Here's why it took so long to change the imagery that many found racist.
I wanted Collins to lose. But after this horrible, overfunded campaign, I ended up making my own private protest against Sara Gideon.
Democrats have long dreamed of turning Georgia blue, with young voters and nonwhite voters leading a progressive charge. Now, a blue Georgia is a reality, but with a winning coalition that might have stunned the party not that long ago.
The video was taken near Churchill, Manitoba, where residents and polar bears share the streets.
Rapid antigen testing is a mess. The federal government pushed it out without a plan, and then spent weeks denying problems with false positives.
Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter.
Germany is a global pioneer in Internet privacy laws — so when Google came knocking at the door with cameras on cars, it politely said no.
The era of color-coded political parties is more recent than you might think.
On vast plantations across Indonesia and Malaysia, women are burdened with some of the most dangerous duties in the production of palm oil, which is in almost three out of every four personal care products. Some of the women are sexually harassed and raped.
Is calling 911 for someone taking a picture of you the appropriate action?
As the only obstacle between President-elect Joe Biden and the formal start of the presidential transition, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her.
A guy finds a "stray man" and the neighbor kids love him.