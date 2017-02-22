Someone Captured Extraordinary Footage Of The Shockwave From The Tonga Volcanic Eruption
A cameraman was filming the volcano eruption from 40 miles away when he was suddenly hit by the shockwave.
A cameraman was filming the volcano eruption from 40 miles away when he was suddenly hit by the shockwave.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Electric cars have made buyers wary about their limited range. Our Next Energy (ONE) shows off how their prototype battery can take a Tesla Model S to the top of Michigan's mitten and back on a single charge.
Buying the book does not give you the rights to what's in the book.
A cameraman was filming the volcano eruption from 40 miles away when he was suddenly hit by the shockwave.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
We've made great strides in can opener technology and yet the most ingeniously designed one has not taken off. Here's why your paradigm surrounding can openers is wrong.
The humble image file was once everywhere, but it's increasingly falling out of favor among young internet users.
The final play in Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss left fans scratching their heads. Here's a second-by-second breakdown of how they ran out of time.
A long descent from a peak in cases could exact a larger toll than even Omicron's blistering ascent.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Gareth Potts made perhaps the fastest 8-ball pool break in history.
A new investigation has identified a suspect who may have betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.
Build a workplace and attempt to manage your employees safely and without the spread of a deadly virus? Sounds terrifying.
Plans by crypto-evangelists for the lavish hideaway have courted mockery and controversy, and now the island is back on the market
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and why it's one of the most extraordinary things caught on satellite.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. took the podium before a crowd of a quarter of a million people in front of the Lincoln Memorial and arguably delivered the most important speech in the 20th century. (From 2017)
Sell it to a rich golf resort owner? Put it in the incinerator? Cities are grappling with what to do with scores of toppled Confederate statues.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
Here's the backstory behind the most obscure airport in all of Canada.
A Kutztown middle schooler created a Teen Banned Book Club to discuss and celebrate challenged stories, discussing both classic novels and current hot topics.
2022 brings a slew of new shiny games, we are going to rank the ones you should be most excited for while offering you links to pre-order these fine games.
The Model S Plaid is starting to earn quite a solid reputation out on the straight.
In 2016, I set out to understand why a border wall appealed to so many. I realized Americans are increasingly boxing themselves in - with vast impacts on the way we see the world
With a printing speed of 380mm/h, this project claims to be the fastest top-down 3D resin printer.
This has to be the worst possible way to lose a game.
Early cringe culture was about empathy and secondhand embarrassment. Today, being "cringe" is a serious infraction.
Neve Campbell is used to running away from masked killers in the "Scream" movies, but being attacked by a real bear on a movie set is next level.
The team claims Dillon the Pickle wasn't showing his junk — just giving the thumbs up.
For a generation that has come of age in the clutches of covid and curated feeds, the '80s represent analog freedom and fun.
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured the stunning moment the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted.
What would the neon sign over your head say?
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
Cheddar explains why the human shoulder is an epic fail of design.
If you don't have one of these hair cuts, then you're doing 2022 completely wrong.
Sometimes, giving up is the right thing to do.
The secret is how you treat your abs when resting and not only when working out.
The app, unrelated to the hit browser game, saw a huge spike in users who thought it was what everyone is currently playing.
Ten years ago the Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio, killing 32 people and entwining the lives of others forever.
Anabel Kingsley, a trichologist, and Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, a dermatologist, debunk the most viral myths you've been told about haircare.
Drastic times call for drastic leisure.
Kari Lake used to be a Democrat. Now she's appearing with Nazi sympathizers. Trump endorsed her and she just might win.