Someone Built A 'Super Mario 64' Custom Park For 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2'
Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 makes for an epic skate park.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
We're grossed out, but we can't quite look away.
TikTok has a lot of useful life hacks, like dealing with a gassy baby.
If you want to stay safe while visiting a national park, here are the tips you should follow.
KJ Brooks didn't hold back during a meeting of Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks had previously joined in protests to remove police Chief Rick Smith for his handling of protests against police brutality.
Senator Cruz didn't hold back while addressing Jack Dorsey on Twitter's censorship of NY Post's Hunter Biden story.
Some of the best tweets this week perfectly captured the zeitgeist and its accompanying moods, so let's go ahead and take a long, exhausting trip down a short memory lane.
With business travel all but stopped, city hotels and tourist organizations have made a full-court press to attract local and nearby leisure travelers with bottom-barrel rates and extra perks.
This guy programmed a pumpkin carving robot to cut patterns off his computer but can it be as effective as just carving by hand?
A YouTuber consults an health app for the recommended amount of water to drink. Will anything happen to your body if you do the right thing?
The tight-knit, restrictive and obedient religious groups whose views shaped the country's newest Supreme Court Justice.
Here's a map that shows which counties in the US have been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases this past month.
Pete Buttigieg had no trouble with a pro-Trump heckler who interrupted his remarks.
Crafting good comedy is often more difficult than drama, but the artform is rarely given its due. This year could change all that
As a hater, I made a detailed study of the pictures both on Twitter and Instagram. In order to put some heft behind my hatering, I wanted to know: Where on Earth did they go?
Paul Rudd, actor and and all around good guy, handed out cookies to voters in Brooklyn, who waited patiently to cast their ballot while standing in the rain.
Sierra was one of the biggest game publishers of the 90s. Then they got an offer that was way too good to be true, but too good to decline.
Each dating app experience is terrible in its own unique way.
Many of us have struggled to maintain our fitness in 2020 — but not everyone. Here, four people explain how they improved their sleep patterns, diet and exercise regimes.
We were not expecting to be scared by a movie made over a hundred years ago, but thanks to the ingenious deployment of stop motion technology, we were.
The company's big-city "experiences" were crippled by the pandemic. Now it's looking to capitalize on the urban flight to rural retreats.
The final straw came during socially distant cocktails, when she spewed far-right conspiracy theories for 45 minutes.
It took YouTuber DoodleChaos over 60 hours to build this impossible track in "TrackMania."
Apple doesn't want you to get your phone repaired with third party vendors. Hugh Jeffreys tried anyway.
Some spiders pair puny males with gigantic females, making mating both tricky and dangerous. Why and how such mismatches evolved remains curiously enigmatic.
What's a scary costume when the real world is a scary place?
The company's archive is a treasure trove of vintage Scandinavian design.
Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher have a frosty relationship in the new season of Netflix's "The Crown."
We sat down with the rowdy fellas behind "Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party" — Joe, Q, Murr and Sal — to discuss pranking during the pandemic, being funny over Zoom and much more.
The NYC congresswoman on her bio, the Democratic Party and whether she will run for president.
Who needs disaster movies when we have 2020?
Paige Jennings made headlines when she left Wall Street for porn. Then a disturbing experience with Markus Dupree led her to quit. Now she's out to revolutionize the industry.
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
Man pulls off the human flag with another human standing on top of him.
It's hard not to imagine they're receiving the news with a certain degree of schadenfreude.
Presidents typically reserve their most controversial decisions for their last weeks in office. Imagine what that could mean for Trump.
An extraordinary performance of every song on "Dark Side Of The Moon" in one take.
Social media platforms are sucking a generation into a misinformation rabbit hole.
Fox's Lisa Kennedy Montgomery asked the former New York City mayor if he regretted his "interaction in the 'Borat' movie," to which Giuliani responded, "Now, that's a stupid question, isn't it?"
In an exclusive interview with National Geographic, the teen climate activist considers the successes of the youth climate movement and the challenges it will face.
How is horror icon Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (aka Cassandra Peterson) spending Halloween this year? She's staying in — but she's also staying busy.
Grady Smith did an data-driven analysis of popular country songs to determine the most clichéd lyrics ever.
When "The Office" originally aired, its resident fool made for easy comedy. Fifteen years later, though, it's hard to watch Dwight without seeing tragedy.
A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
In its secret chat, the group that sprang from Charlottesville is creating a new generation of white supremacists.
A good samaritan took home these orphan ducklings and gave them a new home. This underwater view of the clutch lounging in the shower has an eerie vibe to it.
I love my gas stove. But though gas stoves are comparatively easy to cook with, they're actually incredibly dangerous — and not at all climate-friendly.
It's not "pick-eye."
You haven't seen them in years, and within seconds, the conversation immediately goes south.