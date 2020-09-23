Someone Built A Portable Nintendo Wii That Can Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand
We hope Nintendo is watching this guy's video and taking down notes.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
What would a piano sound like if you replaced the strings with guitar string on all of its notes?
With mall vacancies accelerating amid a surge in online shopping, landlords are quickly looking for other ways to reuse the empty space.
"Wait, are there actually going to be new movies this fall?" It's a thought we've all been having for some time. Here's a handy guide.
This was… quite a turn of events.
Using neural networks, YouTube channel Neural Networks and Deep Learning bumped up the frame rate of this video of a M65 Atomic Cannon artillery test from 24FPS to 48FPS.
The population density of the country over 500 years ago is very different from its population density today.
Sarah Edmondson and Nippy Ames, stars of the HBO docuseries "The Vow," on escaping Keith Raniere's cult NXIVM and what came after.
A teenager asked that age-old question on TikTok, creating a viral backlash, and then, a thoughtful scientific debate.
Tired of taking calls in your bathroom? This home office can be built in your backyard in a single day.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
Dumbbells are impossibly expensive right now, thanks in large part to resellers taking advantage of a shortage.
Pump the jams without ever having to deal with a wire again. Not only are the earbuds themselves wireless, but the case charges using the Qi standard.
"I thought we were doing a good thing, and after we altered the course of US politics and i made enough money to retire at 27, I realized I was wrong."
Earth may gain a new minimoon later this year, or the object could be a decades-old rocket booster.
It's a perfect demonstration of the boycott effect, a phenomenon of sedimentation happening much faster in a vessel with inclined walls.
The 73.5-foot wave Gabeira surfed in Nazaré, Portugal was the biggest wave anyone surfed in the 2019-20 winter season.
A detailed explainer on how you make the most sumptuous English pie imaginable.
The massive Asian version is running out of habitat, raiding farms and killing the occasional human.
Here's a data visualization that shows that the majority of America's economic output is concentrated in and around its largest cities.
How manufacturers tried to sell consumers on a tiny DVD disc which was 8 centimetres in diameter.
If you begin either movie and see nothing but beautifully-scored blackness for a couple of minutes, don't worry — just hum along to the theme tune and wait for the typography to begin. This font was called "Star Trek," though its modern-day digital version is known as "Horizon," and is available only in non-italic form.
One of the nation's top legal experts says: "A Trump appointment will very much solidify the power of corporations and businesses on the Supreme Court."
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
An artist-activist catalogues the physical remnants and political legacies of "segregation walls," unassuming bits of racist infrastructure that hide in plain sight in American neighborhoods.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
The four-day work week sounds like a fantastic idea, and in some cases, it really could work — but in all too many, it's still an impossible dream.
That's a good boy.
This insane paint job demonstrates the magic of thermochromatic pigments.
The richest man in the world hasn't issued a single grant for the $10 billion climate fund he announced seven months ago.
Storms have popped up in this record-breaking hurricane season at such a breakneck pace that forecasters ran out of names and were forced to move on the Greek alphabet. But one of the storms with a traditional name — Paulette — has come back to life more than a week after it hit Bermuda.
We are nothing but a tiny speck of dust in a universe of giants.
Colonial exploitation made the indigenous Aztec people disproportionately vulnerable to epidemics. Indigenous accounts show their perspective.
The weird pandemic summer is over. What's the big idea in America this fall?
It's so thick that it almost looks like a smoke screen.
These are TIME's 100 most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of 2020.
The first sign for Hala Khouri that something dangerous, if not exactly new, was spreading in her world of health practitioners was "Plandemic," a viral video filled with misinformation and conspiracy theories about the spread of COVID-19.
The cicada killer has a stinger like a syringe, at an eye-popping 1 ⅝ inch in length. How does that feel jabbed into your skin?
The new coronavirus seems so strange because it has our full attention in a way most viruses don't.
The acclaimed director has an unimpeachable body of work, but why isn't it more extensive? The answer lies in the long list of movies and TV shows that he hasn't made.
From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House" comes a new ghost story loosely based on the 1898 horror novella "The Turn of the Screw." "The Haunting of Bly Manor" will be released on Netflix on October 9.
In his new book, "Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, And The Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty," Jeff Pearlman reveals the inner workings of the Kobe-Shaq dynasty, full of behind-the-scenes infighting, untold hilarity and endless controversy.