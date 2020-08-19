Some Stereo Company Actually Sold This Turntable/CD Changer Combo Monstrosity
The Fisher DAC-145 was a CD changer/turntable hybrid. What could possibly go wrong?
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
How does someone get away with helping a foreign adversary? We dig into the gonzo story of an American acquitted of spying for the Soviets — even after he confessed to it.
The English colonists who settled the so-called Lost Colony before disappearing from history simply went to live with their native friends — the Croatoans of Hatteras, according to a new book.
Saving democracy sometimes requires unique solutions.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
It's more of a vision board for racism and xenophobia than a plan, but Trump & Co. have already meddled with internet freedom at home.
Also featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Governor Tony Evers.
Matthew Macfadyen's performance as Tom Wambsgans is so good it's polluting my brain.
From classic-rock squabbles to hip-hop diss tracks and social media wars, here are the ridiculous, rancorous conflicts that have held us rapt.
Decorating one's dorm has taken on new meaning this fall, especially for students attending schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has moved to remote teaching less than two weeks after re-opening.
Never in my life did I imagine that living through some of the world's darkest days would be so incredibly… boring.
For decades, US metrologists have juggled two conflicting measurements for the foot. Henceforth, only one shall rule.
The pandemic has changed the format of late night television, but each show has handled it differently.
By translating Keller's conjecture into a computer-friendly search for a type of graph, researchers have finally resolved a problem about covering spaces with tiles.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
The "fitness journey" is now everywhere, from blog posts to YouTube, where earnest, 35-minute long, monetized videos abound.
Where can you get the plague? How worried should I be? Is there treatment? How do you protect yourself and your family?
"Class Action Park," a documentary about New Jersey's most notorious water park, where at least six visitors died, comes to HBO Max on August 27.
Another deeply weird night at the Big Dance.
Less than a mile into the trail, I crossed over a little plank bridge, over a small hump and then KERSNAP. I knew something was wrong, it just took me a minute to realize that two rather important parts of my bike had completely detached.
Change Return is a disturbing but plausible futuristic short film by Robert Findlay about our vending machine overlords.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. issued a statement Wednesday explaining its policy on political attire in the workplace after U.S. President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the company, claiming it banned people from wearing his promotional "Make American Great Again" campaign hats.
Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in "Death on the Nile," sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express." The murder mystery will be released in theaters on October 23.
Looking at global temperature deviations from 0 to 2019 AD reveals a startling trend.
The next time you unlock your front door, try to insert your key as quietly as possible: the sound of your key being inserted into the lock gives attackers all they need to make a working copy of your front door key.
"You can't be kissing me with that dirty mouth."
The inside story of a former DEA spokesman who got government officials and defense contractors to believe he was a Gulf War hero working on a top secret task force.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence confirmed what the Mueller report could not.
Lee Kang Bin is an artist who uses coffee as his canvas.
Automakers produced 92 million cars in 2019 and earned billions of dollars in revenue. Their earnings were so extravagant, their revenue per second is absolutely eye-popping.
A Japanese architect has designed two public toilets in Tokyo with transparent glass walls that become opaque when they are occupied.
Why buy popcorn from the store when you can grow it and cook it yourself for a mere $143.
Theodore Robert Wright III destroyed cars, yachts, and planes in one of the wildest insurance fraud schemes Texas has ever seen. That was only the half of it.
The only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit talks Black Lives Matter, the noose found in his stall in Talladega, and being caught in the president's crosshairs.
Bloated, confused, and filled with nonsense, "Plandemic: Indoctornation" goes where so many sequels have gone before.
Here's all the cliched tweets you see from blue check liberals all the time.
Tencent is the most important company that many Americans know the least about.
The $32 billion company was known as an icon of manufacturing innovation. Then came the mask shortage — and Trump.
Jeff Lowe, the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, announced that the zoo is closed effective immediately and that he has forfeited his USDA exhibitors license.
Signs of rising waters are so glaring around Maryland's Dorchester County, residents are facing difficult decisions about the future earlier than most other waterside communities on the East Coast.
Matthew Highton delved through the vaults of stock footage and valiantly attempted to recreate the iconic 1987 cartoon.
Indulging in the pathos of my ruined meal was validating until it was sad, a feeling I've grown accustomed to during the pandemic.
What in Ye's name is he doing?
What do you expect to see floating around in your Coca-Cola? Let's find out.
