Some Guy Found A Way To Uncannily Recreate The 'Friends' Intro Using Only Stock Footage
Matthew Highton found a way to cobble together the classic 90s title sequence using archival video.
Matthew Highton found a way to cobble together the classic 90s title sequence using archival video.
Come for the incredible skill Nandi Bushell obviously has, stay for the infectious joy and passion that shines through in the video.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
One small attempted step for robot, one giant leap for humanity.
The extraordinary phenomenon of popping popcorn seen in super slow motion.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
Great, let's go do that socially-distanced human pyramid and massage train. That makes total sense.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In 2013, Kate Greene spent four months in a geodesic dome on the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa.
Peruse photos of the Lisa Frank/Anne Geddes-esque nightmare decor yourself. With Dr. Phil's son's monstrosity of a home and Gigi Hadid's unattractive apartment, we have to ask: are the celebs okay?
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
The leak unearthed new revelations about classic games like "Super Mario 64," and caused a split amongst preservationists about what to do with likely stolen material.
When J.F.K. ran for president, a team of data scientists with powerful computers set out to model and manipulate American voters. Sound familiar?
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
Police say the suspect has been identified, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
The lithium-ion batteries in our devices degrade over time and come with a large environmental cost. Are there better ways to store and carry energy that are kinder to the planet?
Matthew Highton found a way to cobble together the classic 90s title sequence using archival video.
It's an ambitious project that took Steve Jones over six years and 1,000 hours to complete.
Gender identity is less clinical and more focused on how an individual views themself. Here's a breakdown of some common misconceptions and why they're harmful.
Stop contributing to the mountain of waste caused by disposable swab! LastSwab is the Kickstarter-funded reusable swab your ears will love.
If you fold a tape measure at the last numbers of a year — "109" for the year "2009," for instance — you can find out someone's age by flipping the tape measure over.
The impending eviction crisis will hurt some states more than others.
All the droplets you spray out when you talk might make you think twice about going to a bar ever again.
Pervasive racial images associated with the Almighty shape who people see as worthy of being in charge.
Console owner got in touch with Taipei police after an officer sent out virtual messages in the popular game.
How safe are we from a needle dropping out of space?
David T. Hines, 29, was arrested and charged with three felonies after spending relief money on the $318,497 car, clothes and jewelry, federal prosecutors said.
How much of the Senate's HEALS Act would you be able to get? We'll walk you through the important factors.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Truck meets mattress. Truck needs mattress. Truck immediately loses mattress at intersection.
Instead of wearing all-day smiles, I tell people to fix their masks.
A Redditor uncovered a client's secret passageway that led to a hidden room in their house.
Deduced from my somewhat limited study of people I've met in airports and at Belt events, about 82 percent of Americans think they have a good idea for a book.
Jones's reading of the nominees for Best Comedy Series is of its own league.
If you look at the highest-rated shows on IMDb, you get some of the usual suspects, such as "Game of Thrones" and "Breaking Bad," but there are also plenty of unexpected shows that make the list.
Prime Minister Hun Sen promotes a carefully curated everyman image, but his wrist tells a different story.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
A campaign that purports to be about "women supporting women" is filling people's Instagram feeds with striking, if opaque, imagery.
These affordable smart plugs let you easily turn on or off your gear with a simple command to Alexa or Google Home.
We can send a man to the moon and back but no one really knows how eels are made. Scientists have never observed eels mating in the wild or discovered a single eel egg.
He couldn't post anything else until he removed the tweet in question.
A man staying in a cabin in the woods of Gatlinburg, Tennessee has to use his outdoor voice to scare away a curious black bear.
A few years ago I had lunch with a right-wing internet troll who delighted in heckling me on Twitter.
A teacher was trying to make a video for her students but had a bit of a party popper mishap.
The discovery raises the "insane" possibility, as one of the scientists put it, that the microbes have been sitting in the sediment dormant, or at least slowly growing without dividing, for eons.
Invented for a president, beloved by Crossfit — this weird sport has a storied history.
Kristy Viers shows how blind people are able to use Twitter on their smartphones.
A few teen outcasts from a tough school investigate an old mansion. A skeptical editor is embedded with them as they uncover the house's secrets, and reveal their own.
The noms celebrate the best TV from a billion years ago.
We're not sure whether to scream or sing along to this.
Using music theory to analyze subway announcement sounds around the world.
In an exclusive four-part series, CNN offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes at how justices on the Roberts court asserted their interests, forged coalitions and navigated political pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.
Cosmetic limb-lengthening surgery has been on the rise among men seeking to get taller, proving height expectations for men are still alive and well.
It's unbelievable how good he is at tearing up the dance floor.
For young Muslims, a new slate of dating apps have become a merger of love and tradition.
The search engine dedicated almost half of the first page of results in our test to its own products, which dominated the coveted top of the page.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.