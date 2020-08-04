Some Guy Built A Bulletproof Replica Of Tony Stark's Iron Man Helmet
Edwin Sarkissian builds a bulletproof helment and tests out its durability by firing at it with a few rounds.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
An inside look at the most "Noughties" movie ever made.
75 years ago in summer 1945, the United States' plans for unleashing its atomic bombs went beyond Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
Trend reverses progress over several generations, study finds.
One man's journey to track down the origins of pizza toast led him to the traditional Japanese kissaten: cafes built around coffee sets and simple bready snacks.
How sustainable is the pension fund system in the US and how does it compare to the pension plans of other countries?
Defective software in certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports and 2019-2021 Pilots has been causing random reboots and problems with those vehicles' backup cameras.
Teens on TikTok have begun mercilessly mocking the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright.
Obinwanne Okeke was supposed to be a rags-to-riches Nigerian success story. Then the feds followed the money.
Comedian Trey Kennedy expertly skewers the first-world problems people have been complaining about this year.
More than 200 people were arrested in New York City on the night of May 29-30, including Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, who were charged with seven federal crimes after being accused of throwing a Molotov c ocktail at an empty NYPD car.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
Three strategies to turn your adversaries into allies.
"Just months before the end, after we've lost the outer planets to the great and growing blackness, the Earth drifts away from the Sun and the Moon from the Earth. We too enter the darkness, alone."
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
According to Trump, an obscure housing regulation is supposedly ravaging the suburbs. It's not.
How bad has COVID-19 devastated the economy in the United States? Here are some helpful charts to make sense of the situation.
The summer heat can be worse based on the neighborhood you live in. Grist's Rachel Ramirez explains how racially segregated neighborhoods in cities like Portland are faring against rising temperatures.
Fueled by his passion for history, photographer Drew Gardner recreated portraits of some of the world's most famous historical figures, featuring their direct descendants as models.
It's sheer, unbridled delight in its purest form.
"Ratched" premieres September 18 on Netflix.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just reported the United States's GDP underwent a 32.9% decline. Now what?
We were two or three weeks into building a cabin when the first two-by-four became the target of a sudden, white-hot flash of anger.
At a pivotal moment in Baltimore's history, one cop ran his squad like a war machine. The corruption and abuse would soon spread.
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky demonstrates how to swim the length of a pool without spilling a full glass of chocolate milk.
Donald Trump dumped $400 million into his clubs in Aberdeen and Turnberry. Now, lawmakers in Edinburgh want to investigate him for money laundering.
The Democratic representative hasn't come up with a good rationale for challenging progressive Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts. But with a name like his, it may not matter.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
There is no one definitive experience, but the stories of these men and women matter deeply.
A Lithuanian man who disappeared in Britain almost five years ago and became the subject of a murder inquiry has been found living in dense undergrowth.
This couple went a little too deep into the Hydroxychloroquine dark web and it melted their brains in this hilarious sketch.
Detailed computer simulations have found that a cosmic contraction can generate features of the universe that we observe today.
Tim Maughan's disturbing future predictions have had an unfortunate habit of coming true.
It's funny because it's sadly true.
I reached out to Monroe over Twitter because I wanted to know what drove him to make the maps, how he was able to make them visually appealing, and how he thinks his maps fit into the larger QAnon project.
Murders are up in big cities this summer. Here are seven possible reasons why.
A hilariously diabolical amusement park owner made a maze that guests can't escape.
Shared exclusively on Dazed, peep the first stunning images from the book of IRL locations with Anderson's aesthetic, and an extract from the beloved director himself.
Thousands of migrant children have been expelled by the Trump administration since March. Some have been held in hotels without access to lawyers or family. Advocates say many are now "virtually impossible" to find.
Motores Patelo builds a metal drone that is too heavy to fly but looks awesome.
Three men stuck on tiny Pikelot Island after their boat ran out of fuel and strayed off course spotted by Australian and US military aircraft
When a baby is born on an international flight, where the plane is registered and the airspace it's in can determine the child's citizenship.
The Hacksmith put two jet engines on the back of their canoe and had the time of their life.
