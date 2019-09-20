Some Guy Attempted To See If The Most Dangerous Stunt From 'Prince Of Persia' Could Be Copied In Real Life
Anton Fomenko convinced someone that they could get away with re-creating this absolutely insane stunt in their gym.
Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
The trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone," a so-called "reimagining" of the Home Alone franchise, just dropped and it feels more like a scene-for-scene remake. The film is coming exclusively to Disney+ on Nov. 12. And, don't tell us we didn't warn you.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This hilariously profane Australian ad might make the strongest case for taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.
America's upper-middle class works more, optimizes their kids and is miserable.
The 100 Series Land Cruiser is plagued with a poorly designed electrical system that wakes up neighborhoods in the middle of the night.
A no-holds-barred talk with the megastar and entrepreneur about his volatile childhood, his heartbreaking relationship with his dad and Vin Diesel's "bullshit."
Amazon is discounting CPUs, RAM, cooling fans and more today. If you've been holding out for reasonable prices, now's a good time to buy.
Transnistria is a tiny strip of land in Eastern Europe, home to 500,000 people, that is unrecognized by any country. It's technically considered by the United Nations to be part of Moldova. And visiting it feels like going through a time machine.
was having outdoor drinks with my girlfriends when one of them mentioned her plan to do some solo backpacking in the Pacific Northwest. "Please be careful," another friend said.
Jon Gruden resigned Monday as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We don't know if we would have been able to avoid those cars so deftly.
Poet Saeed Jones used to consider himself a longtime fan of the comedian. But Chappelle's new Netflix special "The Closer," which fixates on gay and trans people, feels like a stab in the back.
An extraordinary video of otters attempting to play with a grumpy orangutan is enhanced by this genius voiceover.
A Times Magazine feature has prompted feverish discourse about the ethics of artistic appropriation. Is the art in question any good?
A fabled prospect promised by Tesla is a $25,000 model. While the automaker has only caught a quick whiff of EV pricing within $10K of that figure, it's apparently still imminent. Here's everything we know to date.
Auto detailer and TikToker Jessica Tran does not mince words when it comes to Tesla's designs.
Apple has taken a public stand on privacy, curtailing data abuses by apps and declaring it doesn't exploit its users' information. But it has also created comprehensive new ways to track us
An influential data guru expounds on why he thinks his party is losing ground: Their reserve army of young, upscale liberals keeps stepping on their message.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Ohio State University Marching Band gave fans the ultimate love letter to Rush, and somewhere Paul Rudd's character from "I Love You, Man" is proud.
"Housing and housing finance will not be spared."
Rick knows what's up, and so does this t-shirt. We're gettin' schwifty tonight.
A writer for an alt-weekly called out a Boston Globe editor for his "fealty" to the idea of objectivity in a column that reads as if it were written yesterday.
Even if the United Nations recognizes you, good luck with the rest of the world.
Ever wished that you could just wear your favorite quilt around all day? Wellen galaxy-brained that idea into existence, and we love it.
Abbott also called on the Legislature to pass a law expanding the ban on vaccine mandates.
"It's condescending. It's demoralizing," said one former top executive of conditions prompting many to leave the company.
We're big fans of packing light here at Digg. Unless you're gonna be somewhere for months, anything that helps us stick to the essentials is a winner.
In an interview with Axios, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield also seem to have a hard time responding to why the company has not similarly stopped sales in states like Texas, where abortion rights are curtailed.
Internally, trans employees and allies are asking executives tough questions about the line between commentary and hate.
Redditor sunday.nobody gave a topsy turvy demonstration of how he put together his latest art installation: a gigantic print-out of the script to "Shrek," considered by many to be the internet's favorite movie.
Set at its slowest speed, it can rotate a full circle in 24 hours and at its fastest, it can do in 22 seconds.
Explore the intricacies of over 60 United States National Parks. While this 80-page books is well-suited for sharing with kids, there's not one adult we know who wouldn't love to look through it as well.
How boomers pick up the phone versus a Gen Z.
"Why was I so willing to discard myself? You guessed it: because I wanted True Love, and I didn't care if that love was fake as fuck."
Here's how to have some of what you're craving — without wrecking your diet this holiday
It went from a baby plant to a gargantuan pumpkin in a few months.
The situation is making me feel gaslit and super insecure.
The Red Sox's defensive miscue saved the go-ahead run vs. the Rays.
Both franchises seem to have the ability to predict certain things about the future.
A group of archaeologists in Norway discovered a 1,300-year-old ski in an ice patch. It's the second part of a set they found.
Though the flavor domes once delighted diners and created generations of childhood nostalgia, they're slowly being replaced by more modern tastes.
It's like we're watching a Marvel superhero film.
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it seems like the perfect time to practice the beloved art of ranking random things and suss out just which "Friends" rerun is best suited to enjoying leftover turkey and cranberry sauce in late November.
The 18th-Century quest to weigh Earth was crucial to better understanding our Universe — and it took a lonely mountain in Scotland to help achieve the task.