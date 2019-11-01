Recommended

CAN'T SPIN THIS

Sportswriter Alan Goldsher earned the unfortunate distinction of having perhaps one of the most ratioed tweets in Twitter history on Friday after he announced his debut for Deadspin — which this week had their entire staff resign over objections to the firing of their deputy editor Barry Petchesky after not "sticking to sports" as decreed by G/O Media management.