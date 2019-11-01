Camera Floating At The Edge Of Space Films A Solar Eclipse, And It's Seriously Cool
"We launched a high altitude weather balloon filled with helium to an altitude exceeding 50km, timing the apex of the flight to coincide with totality."
Somehow this pairing is…perfect?
The Yuema SZ-01 Biometric gun safe, it turns out, has a very terribly designed lock.
The "Parks And Recreation" star gives a big thumbs down to self-driving cars while enjoying eating extremely spicy wings.
This precious dog was worried it would bump its head when the car it was riding in went under an overpass.
"Who is the new kitten on the block? I'm not sure I like her."
High-budget medieval fantasy swordplay? Sure, sign us up. "The Witcher" comes to Netflix on December 20th.
You use scroll bars every single day, so why not take an interactive stroll back through the evolution of the scrollbar since 1981?
Last year, Threatin became a viral sensation after faking his entire career. We chat to the man himself and those around him, to find out just what the hell happened.
Sportswriter Alan Goldsher earned the unfortunate distinction of having perhaps one of the most ratioed tweets in Twitter history on Friday after he announced his debut for Deadspin — which this week had their entire staff resign over objections to the firing of their deputy editor Barry Petchesky after not "sticking to sports" as decreed by G/O Media management.
Wren Weichman explains why people felt really uncomfortable watching "The Polar Express."
We (almost) get to the bottom of another strange Russian road camera incident. The Russians made dash cam video famous and while this one wasn't taken with a dash cam, it only continues the lore.
It's an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week's challengers: Italian AOC, "If I were," "OK Boomer" and more.
As comeuppances go, this might be taking it a bit too far.
Chipotle claims to serve "food with integrity." How the chain treats its workers is another story.
There are no longer any remaining dedicated writers or editors at Deadspin. What does this mean for the future of media?
Mila, for what it's worth, we totally believe that you bought that jacket for "five moneys."
Europe's boundaries have evolved quite a bit over the past 1,000 years and Redditor desfirsit demonstrated the scope of that change by creating a map of all of the continent's borders over the millennium overlaid on one map.
You could also just eat a fish once in a while.
If you've never read it before, r/ULPT is exactly what you'd expect: advice that is often at expense of others "and/or with questionable legality."
When a longtime resident started stealing her neighbors' Amazon packages, she entered a vortex of smart cameras, Nextdoor rants, and cellphone surveillance.
An electric scooter was spotted riding on the Bay Bridge to the dismay of San Francisco commuters.
About one in ten of the city's residents was jailed or fired after raids at local chicken plants. But, for most, Morton is still home.
This design would blow away the foldable competition. Is it real, though?
Nothing weird or hilarious to see here.
Two questions to ask yourself during the design process to defend against people who use your product for malicious, or just annoying, ends.
Is Mark Zuckerberg's haircut a tribute to Caesar? A sad attempt at adulting? Or a petty F-you to us plebes?
And they married in a parking lot?, and did lots of other unusual things you really need to see to believe.
The action star reflects on the time James Cameron told him, "I don't correct your acting, don't correct my writing."
Beginning with Thonet's innovations two centuries ago, the history of café chairs, including Tolix, Emeco, and Fermob, reflects shifts in cities and design.
While millions of women regularly use some form of hormonal birth control, there are staggeringly few conclusive studies on its side effects.
The 35-year-old male elephant dented the roof and broke the windows of the car, but, fortunately, nobody was injured.
The Atlantic Telegraph Company's 1858 failure set the stage for success just eight years later.
The 1,428-foot tower on Manhattan's Billionaires' Row is 24 times taller than it is wide and has only one residence per floor.
James Stern knew he would need proof of this conversation later, so while his phone rang in late February he opened his Tape A Call app and hit record. His mission: to persuade Jeff Schoep, 45, to turn over the country's largest neo-Nazi group to a black man.
Complete with grimy pans, bloodstains, and the ambient buzz of chainsaws. Bon appétit!
In my defense, it seemed like a good idea at the time. For almost a month, I decided to ignore my carefully curated and productive settings and turn on all the notifications — every single one — to see what would happen.
The NHL season is just getting started and there have already been some incredible goals. Add another one to the collection, courtesy of the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk.
No other industry goes to the extremes football does to assess skill and fit.
Apple employees who work at the company's futuristic headquarters in Cupertino can eat fancy pizza every day for a discounted price. It's so delicious that at some point Apple had to limit orders to three pizzas per person, according to a source.
North Korea censors most of its internet, but the things it does allow its people to see are pretty strange — at least, to Westerners.
One of his generation's most talented — and no-bullshit — actors on his career path, what he's learned, and the project he's been obsessing over for 20 years.
"I'm afraid to go out there," the widow said one afternoon from the safety of her kitchen. She nodded toward the 70-foot-tall, red sandstone cliffs out back that creep closer with each passing year. "You never know when a section will fall off."
As pranks go, this one took a high level of preparation and we acknowledge all of this man's efforts. On the other hand: too real, man, too real. To see when the prank really unfolds, skip to 1:10.
In the final days of World War II, as US troops advanced into Aschaffenberg, they encountered stiff German resistance in the form of something familiar.
This man really put his pride aside and dressed in an extremely stunning (and tight) unicorn costume for work.
Like a perverted and plastic riff on the old chicken-or-egg cliche, Ken's crotch was a key feature of his own conception.
Computational photography in the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 delivers low-light photography performance like never before. How?
Halloween's over. Welcome back to your feelings.