This Parody Commercial For A Soda Presser Is Rightfully The Most Depressing Commerical Ever
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
A YouTuber challenges Harvard students to answer some basic trivia questions to win an iPhone 11, but some had a very rough time.
This is one of those things that looks easy but is actually incredibly difficult to do, isn't it?
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
No retrospective on a decade in music is complete without rounding up those artists who scored one freak hit and announcing, "Remember them?"
With the 2020 race heating up, celebrities have started to open their wallets as well as their mouths.
Former jewel robber Larry Lawton reviews popular crime movies and breaks down the execution.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The reason why mariners paint their ships red on the bottom might surprise you.
Both iPhones and Android phones appear to have experienced the issue, and all major carriers are involved.
Anthropologists believe the remains point to the first-ever discovery of human-made mammoth traps, which would've been used to hunt the massive animals 15,000 years ago.
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
Every year, the old adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seems to grow more explicitly apparent. HowMuch.net visualized the median net worth of adults living across the globe.
His goal was to restore his health on the Pacific Crest Trail. Becoming a YouTube star, getting stalked, and meeting the perfect girl were just exhilarating extras.
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
It turns out that the Binary Space Partitioning tree used in "Doom" has its origins in research conducted for the military. That's right: E1M1, the first level of "Doom," was brought to you by the US Air Force.
Why was Paula Deen allowed to be the authority on Southern cooking for over a decade?
We've all got that outdoorsy friend. You know, the one who thinks Bear Grylls is weak and Survivorman was staged and if they were stranded out in the woods, they'd create the greatest Discovery Channel show of all time. Well, this holiday season, it's time to call their bluff.
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
And if you're not one of those people, what can you learn from them?
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Turns out, drivers are extremely stuck in their usual patterns and barely notice new stop signs. Which is not great when you're piloting a 2-ton hunk of metal.
"So this time, the earnings results announcement is not good at all," said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at the start of the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.
We don't deserve dogs.
CinemaSins takes on the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday classic "Elf."
How an old film set in Paris after the destruction of civilization has proven uniquely prescient about the present.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Wouter Corduwener speaks many languages and bet random people €5 he could speak theirs. Here's how he did.
Learn more about the history of your family with one simple DNA test from Ancestry.com. Normally priced at $99, you can currently save 40 percent on Amazon.
Mary Cain's male coaches were convinced she had to get "thinner, and thinner, and thinner." Then her body started breaking down.
When cooking a steak, you need to have a crust. In this video explainer, two chefs describe how to create different types of crusts.
There's something strange in the neighborhood.
Before Trump's Louisiana rally could begin tonight, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was totally upstaged by a talented kid with a sense of humor.
Customers marvelled at my psychic abilities but was that really what was going on when I told their fortune?
Some people avoid them at all costs. I seek them out — and I'm not alone.
Deadspin and Splinter were only the most recent victims of a culling that began many years ago.
I first met him 21 years ago, and now our relationship is the subject of a new movie. He's never been more revered — or more misunderstood.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
Patent trolls benefit from a problematic incentive structure that allows them to take vague or abstract patents that they have no intention of developing and assert them as broadly as possible. Here's how Cloudflare fought back.
We can't simulate consciousness yet because we don't really know what it is. Who's to say that won't change?
Kevin Kiprovski had a lofty title, "Expeditions Associate," and a fun job — he got to demo Google virtual reality gear to young students. He also made just $40,000 a year and didn't technically work for the tech giant.
This cat is all of us when winter hits.
When a rural hospital dies, the community around it starts to follow suit.
A day of dopamine fasting in San Francisco.
The possibility of Earth gaining a second moon is more likely than many people realize and as SciShow explains, the implications are vast.
Laura Lippman, admittedly a rotten friend, is bummed by the ways in which friendships end as one gets older.
82-year-old John Rolczynski uncovered an incredible error in the constitution that showed that North Dakota technically didn't fit the requirements for statehood.
Concerned that my spit sample had already been sold to one of 23andMe's Big Pharma partners, I offered to swing by the office and pick it up myself.
This is one of those things that looks easy but is actually incredibly difficult to do, isn't it?
Why public figures stopped apologizing.
"You could be standing on one and not even know it," one volcanologist said.
Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a jazz musician in New York City who embarks on a fantastical journey after he passes away. "Soul" will come out in 2020.
Laws hold the porn industry accountable for dangerous content — and it's thriving nonetheless.
In Santiago, Chile, where a curfew has been imposed by the government to curb protests, a young soprano called Ayleen Jovita Romero decided to break the chilled silence.