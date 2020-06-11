Social Distancing Shamers Make A Stunning Realization That They're Being Hypocrites
While taunting parkgoers for not standing 6-feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
Max Frosh attempts to identify a stock photo model and goes on a wild ride.
Eric Barone couldn't get hired by gaming companies, so he decided to make his own game.
The 2024 GOP presidential nominee is highly likely to be an acolyte of the president's.
Have these states seen a spike because of their economic reopenings?
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
The pandemic sparked chin-up gestures like a "good news" YouTube channel pioneered by John Krasinski. Two months later, mere gestures seem pretty empty.
Even though I'm no longer looking for a job, I kept delaying closing my account. What if the company I'm cofounding never gets off the ground? What if I get desperate and need to find another job? The more I thought about it, the more I realized this is why everyone still has a LinkedIn account: fear.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 may be cancelled, but the zany-looking "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" will be released on Netflix on June 26.
A row of vintage pinball machines painted by California artist Wayne Thiebaud, who's turning 100 in November, may fetch as much as $25 million at Christie's next month.
It is a period of unrest and teeny-tiny lightsabers.
EEE kills almost half of its victims, and cases are on the rise.
President Trump's walk across Lafayette Square, current and former military leaders say, has sparked a moment of reckoning in the military.
The actor reflects on his career, and shares a unforgettable moment with Carrie Fisher on the "Star Wars: Episode IV – The Force Awakens" set.
But even as some of his supporters were digging in their heels, scrambling to knock Biden out, Sanders himself was suing for peace. Faiz Shakir, Sanders's well-regarded campaign manager, told me that, as the senator ended his campaign, he made clear that cooperation would be the order of the day.
The Chandragup Mud Volcano in Pakistan only erupts mud and methane gas.
New cases are rising in at least 20 states, even as restrictions on daily life continue to ease. The US total represents more than 25% of the confirmed cases worldwide.
DJ Cummerbund mashed up Oingo Boingo's "Weird Science" with Ram Jam's "Black Betty" and a few other similar sounding songs and created a masterpiece of sound.
Months of bad press culminated in missed tests and tears.
Amazon, which has been under fire on worker safety, invited us into one facility to show its response.
They're constantly labeled as one of the worst bands of all time — but nobody can actually name a reason why.
An avid Bon Appétit watcher compiled a montage of all the times Sohla El-Waylly came to the rescue for the other pro chefs.
A young boy discovered he could use a leaf blower as a jet pack and take off with great speed down his block.
A Teslaphile found a way to unlock the Tesla Model 3s's true potential.
Researchers have for years warned about the problems with facial recognition. Now Big Blue is ditching the tech.
The surprising complexities of COVID-19 as explained by the data.
Journalist Janine Rubenstein took her family on a road trip from new jersey to California just days before George Floyd's murder set this nation ablaze. Here's what they learned about motor homes, the country and life, along the way.
The Icknield Way is the oldest road in England, but back in the 1950s and 60s, parts of it almost disappeared due to mapping issues.
Perpetual economic growth is driving climate change and making us miserable. The degrowth movement offers a way out.
Black men and women are still dying across the country. The power that is American policing has conceded nothing.
Chloe Cockburn's job is finding and funding the highest-impact groups working on criminal justice. Here are her top picks.
"As a filmmaker, getting a big laugh makes you feel like you made the scene work. But it sometimes makes the scene work less."
Hoverbikes are often heralded as technology of the future but hopefully not if they wipe out like this one in Dubai.
It cannot remain neutral when those values are under threat from racialized authoritarianism.
Office politics are alive and well, even when the watercooler or conference room is virtual. Here is why science says we'll never get away from them.
Four-year-old Jackson discovers a baby black bear in Monroe, Louisiana.
Like young Daniel Torrance, travelers are wary of what might be lurking inside of their hotel, and management is working hard to reassure them. Paranoia is the new sustainability.
From the Compton Cowboys to women's suffragist Inez Milholland, Americans have a history of riding their horses into the city to protest.
Doesn't look like some kind of coincidence.
Thousands of workers in the US. with J-1 visas have been laid off as the coronavirus shut down the economy. They can't afford to fly to their home countries — and can't afford to stay.
I remember how tumultuous 1968 felt. Cops in riot gear and flaming storefronts are nothing new — but this time around, things feel even more dire.
When the back yard makes for the consummate green screen.
The Juno spacecraft has been circling Jupiter since 2016. Here are four things we've learned so far about the biggest planet in the solar system.
The city endured unrest in 2015 during protests against police violence. With no curfew and few arrests, this week's demonstrations tell a different story.
We can barely see the runway, let alone fathom how he pulled off this perfect landing.