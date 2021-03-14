Soccer Player Scores Absurd Wrap Around 'Rabona' Goal
Erik Lamela scored a memorable wrap around "Rabona" goal, in the North London Derby, which will live on highlight reels forever.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Erik Lamela scored a memorable wrap around "Rabona" goal, in the North London Derby, which will live on highlight reels forever.
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
Today marks the anniversary of Sergio Flores helping deliver numerous "Careless Whisper" saxograms to unsuspecting listeners.
Peggy McCreary, an audio engineer at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, reveals what it was like to be the only other person in the studio with Prince.
John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and B.J. Novak all hang out together in this rare, early interview.
YouTuber Dan Sheekoz and his wife were very excited to receive a gift that had traveled 6,000 miles from Russia to the US.
A bus driver explains what the curious black lines represent on the classic yellow school bus.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The failures to reach the hardest hit populations are another reminder of how the system neglects so many.
Adobe just dropped its latest software updates via the Creative Cloud and among those updates is a new feature in Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) called "Super Resolution." You can mark this day down as a major shift in the photo industry.
The youngest Ball brother is having a great rookie season in Charlotte with his bag of tricks.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Erik Lamela scored a memorable wrap around "Rabona" goal, in the North London Derby, which will live on highlight reels forever.
"I need a lot more socialization than I originally thought I did."
But not Willem Buiter, former chief economist of Citigroup, who likens it to Schrodinger's cat.
A bus driver explains what the curious black lines represent on the classic yellow school bus.
Scientists have a new model for faster-than-light travel that actually uses conventional physics.
There is no question that plant-based meat products — like those created by companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods — are better for the environment than beef, one of our planet's most destructive industries. But are alternative meats our only option to fix our broken food system?
The multiple Grammy-award winner has been performing digital concerts during the past year and this weekend performed a special set at the Berkshire Community College Vaccine Clinic in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
The COVID-19 relief package makes canceled student debt tax-free. It knocks a barrier out of the way for Biden to forgive student debt — but it is a big deal for student borrowers even if he doesn't.
Cop vs. cop has made for some of the most powerful crime dramas on the screen. Here are five other corrupt cop movies similar to "Training Day."
Even we can not explain why we went for so many layers back then.
Mental illness, childhood abuse and brain injuries affect a large share of those who face the death penalty.
What are the careers of people with ridiculously nice cars? This guy did the math.
When I ask Guy Fieri what he thinks is the most underrated restaurant in the Bay Area, he doesn't give me a straight answer.
The share of Black students completing STEM degrees was growing until the early 2000s. What went wrong?
Made of tiger's eye, sandstone, crystal quartz, Damascus steel or jade, these little eggs are useful tools to help us focus.
Not only are these hoodies made to last a full decade, they're actually guaranteed. If they rip, the fix is covered.
Not only does this impressive coffee robot know how to make 16 different drinks, you can even ask it to brew you up something special with Alexa.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The interstate highway system allowed for the post-war growth of the economy in America. But its construction had significant social costs.
The president inherited a complicated puzzle: a convoluted immigration system designed to do the exact opposite of what he wants it to do.
Richard E. Grant volunteered some lyrics to the rock legend back during 1997's "An Audience with Elton John" and he expertly took things to new heights.
One weary year of trying to keep everyone healthy and safe.
It's been a bewildering two decades for the Recording Academy. Two writers try to clean up the mess.
Peggy McCreary, an audio engineer at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, reveals what it was like to be the only other person in the studio with Prince.
The longtime host of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette'" is taking time away after defending a contestant's racism. But the inessential nature of his role on the show means that bringing him back would send yet another message that the franchise doesn't truly care about progress.
Twitter's Head of Product, Kayvon Beykpour, on the company's new products and evolution.
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
Lemons are in season, did you know? In fact that is a trick question, for in places where lemons grow it is always lemon season.
The duo's startup has become a media and branding juggernaut that empowers communities and is built for the future.
Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, has baffled astronomers. Dr. Avi Loeb suggests it's not out of the realm of possibility that it was a relic of an alien civilization.
A reporter who has tracked decades of gloomy trends sees things lining up for roaring growth.
Sonic boom? Skyquake? The weather? Latest San Diego noisemaker has people wondering
John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and B.J. Novak all hang out together in this rare, early interview.
Ray Fisher and Joe Manganiello reveal what went wrong, how the #SnyderCut fixes it, and how it all connects to the abandoned Batfleck movie.
These gloves definitely remind us of a certain comic book character, but it turns out they're actually really handy to have when it comes time to tend our garden.
Don't try this bush league base running when Yadier Molina is the catcher.
This complete collection of "Calvin and Hobbes" is something we treasure now, and plan on passing down to the next generation.
The warming atmosphere is causing an arm of the powerful Gulf Stream to weaken, some scientists fear.
A veteran model scout reviews the looks of strangers out of a lineup and is incredibly complimentary in the way he does it.
Real estate apps and Instagram accounts have become a digital fantasyland for broke millennials
Beneath Santa Catalina Island, a resort town 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, sit thousands of barrels filled with a toxic substance known as DDT. The barrels have been chillin' on the ocean floor for decades, slowly leaking the waste into the water. Now scientists are trying to clean up the mess — and they've recruited robots to do the dirty work.
Christopher Nolan described "Tenet" as a "film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen." Bob Wulff proceeded to fit the two-and-a-half hour film onto a Game Boy Advance. So there!
The day after Joe Biden's inauguration, the private social media managers Facebook group was blowing up with people joking about how Sprinklr landed the president as a customer. So I tweeted about it.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV+ — from the Jennifer Garner comedy "Yes Day" to "Last Chance U: Basketball" to the Russo brothers' new movie "Cherry."
Today marks the anniversary of Sergio Flores helping deliver numerous "Careless Whisper" saxograms to unsuspecting listeners.