'SNL Weekend Update' Weighs In On The Gun Control Debate And Other Top Stories
Colin Jost and Michael Che comment on President Biden's first press conference and other political news.
It seems like with all the technology we have in 2021, we also should have an everlasting lightbulb. But no! What happened?
"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel."
During a West Chester Township meeting, trustee Lee Wong showed his military scars to raise an important point about anti-Asian discrimination.
Marcus King handles this guitar snafu as smoothly as humanly possible.
Here's what it's like to make movie magic with just $400,000 on the set of "Napoleon Dynamite."
Ink is hella expensive, but these printers are ink sippers, as explained by the Wall Street Journal.
Two hundred years after the Salem witch trials, farmers became convinced that their relatives were returning from the grave to feed on the living.
It looks like the proprietary technology that led to the first COVID-19 vaccines isn't very difficult to replicate.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The giant Ever Given container ship remains wedged in the Suez Canal. We spoke to captains and analyzed marine tracking data to look at what might have gone wrong.
Continuing our series on a year of lockdown viewing, we explore how social media has brought comfort to fans of British television — and offered an alternative to gossip.
Things get too spicy for Queen Bey.
As tech campuses became ghost towns, the people who kept them running — cooks, custodians, drivers — faced an existential threat to their livelihoods.
A big discovery by Ford in Dearborn leads to an unusual surprise for Detroit companies.
Joel Berghult gets his mind blown by this supercut of samples compiled by Tracklib.
There's a huge disconnect between what healthcare organizations think they're providing and what patients experience. It's time for healthcare to elevate design to the C-suite.
Apple just patched a security threat that may have been actively exploited.
I found a video clip of him at a conference, reading out a chapter I'd written. He was dressed like me. He had even copied my tattoos.
Someone tracked the path that the doomed Ever Given cargo ship took before running aground in the Suez Canal.
Redditor qwertyband reached out to r/AskReddit for suggestions on making friends without being a drinker, and the community was more than willing to oblige, enthusiastically offering numerous ideas. Here are a few of the best responses.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
Spending an afternoon tending your garden shouldn't tear up your knees. Let the Gorilla Grip kneeling pad keep you comfy.
I am no longer employed at USA TODAY, a company that was my work home for almost eight years.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
President Donald Trump's former lawyer is trying to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit against her with a, uh, interesting legal strategy.
The most common option for ships trying to avoid the logjam is to reroute themselves around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
This beautiful hydroplanter makes growing fresh herbs a snap while getting rid of the grossest aspects of gardening.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Find brand new monsters, much improved mobility and countless hours of multiplayer joy on your mildly dusty Nintendo Switch.
Gordon Ramsay gives the definitive guide to bacon.
In CNN's culinary travel series, Italy is beautiful and the food of Italy is beautiful. Not insignificantly, Tucci is beautiful, too.
For the right price, we'd consider applying our considerable brainpower to the problem of moving this stupid boat. For a sampling of some of our ideas, read on.
Dave Perry will never live down falling off the Cool, Cool Mountain course in "Super Mario 64."
Jessica Walter had a rare Hollywood career, which spanned over five decades. Aside from notable exceptions like Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren, women in Hollywood so often "age out" in middle age, losing the opportunity for meatier work
Do the nasty without leaving a big mess.
A dump truck plowed into a Mini Cooper and then dragged it for a half-mile down the highway in Toronto. The driver shared the harrowing episode on Global News.
This week's characters also include a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the Bob Odenkirk action film "Nobody" to the Tina Turner's documentary to the new Monsterverse movie "Godzilla Vs. Kong."
"If you thought Obama wearing that tan suit was disgraceful — and Jesus knows I did — wait until you get a load of this!" quips Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic.
If you've ever wasted an afternoon (or all of 2020) looking at cute dog pictures online, then you already understand what inspired Ryder from the YouTube channel Ryder Calm Down to build an AI-powered machine that can recognize dogs walking past their home and automatically shout compliments to their owners.
Including and especially its iconic music video, which debuted 20 freaking years ago (I KNOW).
Head coach Mark Kingston got ejected after a heated moment with the home plate umpire. Here's how it all went down.
As non-binary artists continue to call for fair representation, awards shows contend with the established practice of separating categories by gender — while others, like the Grammys, show that change is possible.
A review of negative published stories about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton shows disparities in how the royal press office defended them.
"The Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn, will be in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.
The AMC Eagle was an ambitious but unloved product in America. A handful of examples have found an unlikely second home with enthusiasts in Japan.
This week's Cinnamon Toast Crunch situation made us wonder how this kind of thing could happen. So we asked a food safety expert.
Courteney Cox reflects on the famous television deal that made the "Friends" cast filthy rich.
If you're interested in putting in a little effort into rediscovering your favorite classic games, this kit is the perfect place to start.
As the restaurant industry evolves, the longtime" Top Chef" judge sits between an old system and a new guard.
