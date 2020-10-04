'SNL' Takes On The First Presidential Debate In New Season Cold Open
Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) on Saturday Night Live.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
"Saturday Night Live" will return on October 3 with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph portraying Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump's team of physicians said President Donald Trump was doing "very well" and then were peppered with questions about his oxygen treatment.
The swimming times have decreased significantly since 1932.
The Blue Turtle Houseboat in Auckland, New Zealand might make you a bit jealous.
When Hugh Jackman commits to a bit, he goes all out, as he did here in this R.M. Williams commercial.
The far-right street fighting group has embraced violence — and Donald Trump.
For reasons of safety and cost, many restaurant owners are abandoning traditional handheld menus. Will QR codes become the new normal?
News anchors (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day) report on a COVID-19 superspreader event that took place in a Pittsburgh city Federal building.
A look into the drag community in Novosibirsk, Russia, the lives of Irish traveler children and more best photos of the week.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The late Supreme Court Justice was give a final goodbye on Saturday Night Live.
The former vice president's most recent COVID-19 test was negative, but he's not yet in the clear.
As America locked down this spring during the worst pandemic in a century, inside the Trump White House there was the usual defiance.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
Arise Virtual Solutions, part of the secretive world of work-at-home customer service, helps large corporations shed costs at the expense of workers. Now the pandemic is creating a boom in the industry.
Someone posed a question to r/AskReddit about times people "massively f*cked up" at their job and what happened. Dozens of Redditors obliged.
Trump announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus. He spent much of the last week traveling and surrounded by people.
Marvin Gaye continues to astound us decades after his death.
How would the parties — and the public — respond to such a tragic event?
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here are the main characters this week.
A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.
Sped-up workout videos are everywhere now, from the feeds of Lizzo to Britney Spears, and we have TikTok to thank.
In desperate need of a warm bath to ease her pain, Abi Palmer found herself sharing a tub with a strange, viscous slime. Repulsed, she was also fascinated by her iridescent bath mate and what it could teach her.
Places that were less popular before the pandemic are suddenly in high demand.
It's a little weird at first, but trust us, it's worth watching all the way through.
The 94-year-old answers questions from his most famous fans to promote his latest Netflix documentary.
The music video was released in the midst of escalating military conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Kiel James Patrick pays tribute to the viral guy drinking cranberry juice on his skateboard.
The saga of how Disney's PeopleMover attraction ended up in the Lone Star State.
These Samsung's SMART Signage LED signage panels produce eye-poppingly realistic visual effects.
President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the White House physician said Thursday the president is "well at this time," the Constitution has provisions to try to ensure continuity should his condition change.
The Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden was ground zero for a suspected COVID-19 outbreak, with Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie and numerous Republican senators testing positive.
To celebrate Mean Girls Day, I've compiled all of the significant cars in the movie because upon my 183rd viewing last night, I realized how fitting and accurate they all are to the characters.
The updates don't come every spring and fall, but space operating systems keep evolving.
Rocksy the raccoon is not shy about stealing food from the cat food bowl or knocking on a glass door to get people's attention.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier this week, according to his communications director, making him the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours.
A massive dam project has inundated the ancient Turkish town of Hasankeyf.
This week was… a lot! Please come with us on a retrospective journey through the week in great tweets.
In two recently published studies, we explored several different techniques and found that a breathing exercise was most effective for both immediate and long-term stress reduction.
Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis broke as much of America was asleep. Here's how international news stations reported the story as it happened.
The ceremony in the White House Rose Garden last Saturday was a triumphal flashback to the Before Times — before public health guidelines restricted mass gatherings, before people were urged to wear masks and socially distance.
The evidence that the coronavirus spreads through the air has been mounting for months — but official guidance has barely shifted. Jose-Luis Jimenez has had enough.
The winter months are coming, and that means bad things for car batteries. Stay prepared with this car jumper and emergency battery pack.
As I'm slogging through a run, I never tell myself I'm halfway. Everything I just did, I have to do it all again? Not a helpful thought. Instead, I use some more creative math.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.