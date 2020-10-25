'SNL' Takes On Final Presidential Debate In Cold Open
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
A compositor for Industrial Light and Magic explains the new technology that makes it look like you're in a completely different environment.
If you're going to attempt a science experiment, go for broke.
Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a shock for many people. Weren't the polls showing Hillary Clinton winning? How can we really trust what pollsters are telling us?
To drive home his point, YouTuber LongBeachGriffy recycled his old video on iPhone 11 to use for his video on the new iPhone 12.
America's two largest big-box retailers seem to attract these two types of people.
The internet can really be a wonderful place.
There's a reason for this plague of know-nothings: the bumbler's perpetual amazement exonerates him. Incompetence is less damaging than malice.
Employees told Rest of World the contractor they work for is taking advantage of an economic crisis.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Popeyes selling a Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving.
Also featuring photos of the surviving apartments of the former Soviet Union.
Two new histories show how the Nazi concentration camps worked.
Many of the perpetrators have been jailed for their crimes. Now a number of survivors and their families claim that officials at Celtic knew about the sexual abuse and did nothing.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
With more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day on Friday, experts say the country is hurtling toward an excess of 100,000 or more new infections a day.
The nest removal "appears to have been successful," the WSDA said.
Kanye West spoke with Joe Rogan in a lengthy three hour interview — much of it a stream of consciousness from the rapper/presidential candidate — but perhaps his most memorable moment came defending George Lucas's Star Wars prequels.
Why proposals to largely let the virus run its course — embraced by Donald Trump's administration and others — could bring "untold death and suffering".
This ambitious entry in the "Watch Dogs" series aims to let you play as literally anyone you come across in the game. Better yet, it'll only cost you $49.94 if you pre-order.
Test your understanding of some of the world's wildest and most ridiculous conspiracy theories with this well-liked board game.
It might be difficult to remember now, but there was a time around 2014 when Chris Pratt was a popular choice for Best Chris.
Here's video of Rudy Giuliani's appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Responding on Twitter, the former New York City mayor called the clip "a complete fabrication" and said he "was tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording equipment."
Redditor takiniteasy88 posed a question to r/AskReddit asking if they knew the internet would be wiped out forever, what would they download? Here are some of the best responses.
A delightful mood booster.
The zookeepers at the Nagasaki Biopark in Japan gave the capybaras an early Halloween treat.
Thursday's debate was one more example of a candidate whose deficits have become assets at exactly the right moment.
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro takes a look at some of Donald Trump and Joe Biden's frequently used body movements and what they mean.
New York City seems pretty gung ho about voting this election year.
A heartbreaking tragedy about the (alleged) abuse of the Marvel Comics creator by those who swear they loved him
Election experts game out the chaos that could unfold in the minutes, hours and days after the last ballot is cast.
The comedian has done so many masterful impressions through the years. Why isn't his turn on "Saturday Night Live" as the Democratic nominee landing?
Charlie Cooke brilliantly creates extraordinary sounds from seemingly mundane items.
Robbed of their carefree years by a generation-altering catastrophe, young people fight back against Father Time — and 'opt out' of aging entirely.
The US just marked a harrowing milestone: It recorded its highest one-day number of Covid-19 infections Friday at more than 83,000 — more than 6,000 higher than the country's previous record set in July.
A 13-year-old Doberman named Titan has a surprise encounter with a butterfly.
This kid paid tribute to the Ghanian pallbearers dancing to "Astronomia 2K19."
This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident.
She wanted to escape her marriage. He wanted to escape his life sentence.
Two researchers claim that a single number they call the "political stress indicator" can warn when societies are at risk of erupting into violence. It's spiking in the US, just like it did before the Civil War.
If we close our eyes, we hear Tom Hanks from "Castaway."
In a blog post, Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky announced Ive's new design firm, LoveFrom, would be entering a "multi-year relationship to design the next generation of Airbnb products and services."
In the early 1970s, eight science-fiction writers tried to imagine what the far-flung year of 2020 would look like. They ended up being both wrong and right.
Ariana Grande has the girl power anthem of 2020.
As it was becoming clear in March that Joe Biden would be the Democratic presidential nominee, Alexander Hillel Treisman started to map out his plot to assassinate the former vice president, federal authorities say.
More than 8,455,200 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 223,000 have died, according to a New York Times database.
This video is cursed. We love it.
At 59 years old and with a preexisting condition, Paralympic rower Angela Madsen had plenty to worry about as the coronavirus spread across the country. So she dipped the oars of her small rowboat in the Pacific and pointed the bow toward Hawaii. She never returned.
An AI tool that "removes" items of clothing from photos has targeted more than 100,000 women, some of whom appear to be under the age of 18.
This skit with a nude man makes a funny observation about those who refuse to wear masks.