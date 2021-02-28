'SNL' Cold Open Turns The Vaccine Roll Out Into A Game Show
And of course Dr. Fauci is the host.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks to QAnon believers who deny the storming of the Capitol was done by Trump supporters and believe he'll be sworn in as the 19th President(!) on March 4, 2021.
A look at why Justin Timberlake avoided any kind of scrutiny for his role in the controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004.
Taco Bell has announced plans for a concept store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that potentially will change the way fast food restaurants look forever.
Here's how everyone thinks Mjolnir is supposed to be pronounced. And then there's Paul Rudd.
Delivery apps continue to screw over restaurants, customers, and their own employees.
Journalist Sydney Lima had two forgers create a knockoff painting to see if forensic labs could see it was a fake.
A viral thread from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole has seemingly brought the entire internet together.
The one thing that the Senate cannot stomach is telling the truth about the Republican Party.
In the Mexican soccer league, Club America's Richard Sánchez torpedoed the ball in from a few feet inside the halfway line.
Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the latest news in pop-culture to aviation, and everything in between.
The neighborhood is designed so that pilots can essentially hop into their personal planes and take off whenever they please.
A second former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.
Here's why tuition at public universities has nearly tripled since 1990.
Grace Kelly, Joan Didion and Sylvia Plath were all guests. For some women, it was a launch pad. For others, it was a trap.
Meet the first person ever diagnosed with severely deficient autobiographical memory. She knows facts about her life but can't mentally relive any of it.
"The building will still be standing, but I won't be."
The Kremlin has constructed an entire infrastructure of repression but has not displaced Western apps. Instead, it is turning to outright intimidation.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek chatted with The Verge about the company's Stream On event. He discusses creator monetization, as well as Clubhouse and possible hardware ambitions
The Apple car has been getting a lot of buzz with the tech company staying mum about the alleged project. Here's what we know.
We can learn from our failures.
A former employee at Trader Joe's on the Upper West Side claims to have been fired shortly after sending a letter to the supermarket's CEO requesting improved worker protections for COVID-19.
When Route Werks launched its debut product in October 2020, there was plenty of reason for optimism. Cycling was booming. Handlebar bags were popping up on bikes of all flavours. In the pandemic, there was opportunity.
If you were watching "Superbad" back in 2007, you might not have thought that Jonah Hill would end up having such an extraordinary career. What happened?
In Reno, Nevada sits a Jeep so rare that I'm certain it's the only one of its kind remaining.
A year later, looking back at one of the weirdest — and best — days on the Internet.
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always," "Nomadland," and "First Cow" have been named the best films of 2020 in IndieWire's annual critics poll.
The mineral might be able to cure your "coronasomnia"
"When you're in the ballroom, when you're seated, you should still be wearing a mask," Carly Patrick, CPAC deputy director, reminded attendees. This wasn't met very warmly.
Fong's Pizza is already known for its unique pizzas — but we'd say their new Loopy Fruits breakfast pizza is a game changer.
These days, it's hard to keep track of all the TV shows and movies that come out each week. To help you out, here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend based on reviews from critics.
A dog and her owner make the best exercise partners.
BuzzFeed News interviewed more than three dozen people as part of an investigation into allegations that Madison Cawthorn harassed women in college.
The people who design spaceships in TV and movies missed an important detail.
Colonizing the red planet is a ridiculous way to help humanity.
Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
This feels like something out of a horror movie.
"Without this hike ... it would have been one of those college friendships where you get together and talk about the old days."
"Sex tape" became a household phrase via a portrait of domesticity, even if Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee comprised no ordinary couple.
This South Korean five-member acappella group absolutely crushes what an Apple computer sounds like.