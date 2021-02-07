'SNL Cold Open' Turns Its Attention To The Super Bowl
Watch the coaches kick it in the studio before the big game.
Chemical Plant Zone is not for the faint of heart.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health.
Here's how Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded Tesla Inc. back in 2003 and their feelings about the current CEO.
In this episode of Five Foot From A Woodshop, the carpenter next door, Randy, demonstrates how to build a convertible table from scratch.
Derek Muller speaks with Bill Gates about the next big crisis that the world will have to solve.
Here's a way you can deal with the tricky stitching at the top.
The device was part of an elaborate plan on behalf of Union Pacific to boost passenger rail travel in the American West.
Eating ortolans is pushing the species to extinction.
Come for the toy piano test, stay for the delightful rick-rolling.
After dealing with depression and self-doubt for years, Drew Robinson reached a crisis point in April 2020. But what was almost the end of his story turned out to be the start of another.
Dan-el Padilla Peralta thinks classicists should knock ancient Greece and Rome off their pedestal — even if that means destroying their discipline.
Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che run through Mitch McConnell criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene for her theories, the presidential relief package and more.
You can't ethically go ahead of the very people who made it possible for you to do so—at great personal risk
"Earwig and the Witch," which releases on February 5th on HBO Max, will see Studio Ghibli expand into 3D CG animation, with a film directed by Goro Miyazaki.
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO, but his legacy of brutal anti-worker tactics can never be forgotten.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Co. all have enough sway to influence defenders in their own right. But put them all together in the same scheme, and they become the NFL's version of a three-body problem.
Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump crossed lines that no other president has come close to. And if there was ever any doubt, the final months of his presidency put that to rest.
Lauren Oyler's "Fake Accounts" and Patricia Lockwood's "No One Is Talking About This" ask the same questions about the internet. Their answers sound nothing alike.
Also featuring photos of the 2020 protests in Portland.
The University of Agder in South Norway had some things to tell Will Ferrell and General Motors about their homeland.
How many second chances does a handsome white male star get?
"Justin Timberlake launched his career by slut-shaming Britney."
Eye strain is a real problem, and we're open to any solution to relieve the stress. Not only is this massager surprisingly affordable, but it's highly recommended as well.
A zookeeper demonstrates how they weigh the flightless birds at the facility.
Don't use the cheap goopy stuff. Treat yourself to a premium lubricant this year. Trust us.
As the heavens opened up and rain poured down, the Purple One ran through a handful of covers and some of his own songs, delivering an iconic set on the biggest stage possible and only expanding his legend.
Hooters, the wings restaurant with scantily-clad women, is thought to be primarily a men's hangout, but the wait staff is trained on what to do if a couple pays a visit.
The biggest hit that pop band a-ha ever had was actually a reworked idea. "Take on Me" had failed three times before.
Governors continue to open indoor dining and other activities before vaccinations become widespread. Experts warn this could create superspreading playgrounds for dangerous variants and squander our best shot at getting the pandemic under control.
Castle Bravo was a weapons test held at Bikini Atoll that detonated the most powerful nuclear device ever by the United States, and dubbed a "second Hiroshima." Here's what happened.
After recovering from the novel coronavirus, some things don't taste like they used to — or like anything at all.
Lou Dobbs, the longtime host of the signature right-wing talk show on the Fox Business Network, was canned by the network on Friday night.
Burgers Almighty in South Korea gives its own interpretation of the American Cheeseburger experience.
The data visualization team at Google Trends put together a map of the most Googled game day foods.
The name of Nance Legins-Costley could resonate amid the likes of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and other abolitionist figures. But her story is hardly known.
The Trump Organization negotiated on behalf of then-president Donald Trump to make Parler his primary social network, but it had a condition: an ownership stake in return for joining.
Spaghetti-Os pie has warped my understanding of reality.
There are good Super Bowl commercials and there are bad Super Bowl commercials. And then there's the ones where you have to be wondering, 'What the hell were they were thinking?' This marketing expert chronicles the worst Super Bowl ads ever.
This week's characters also include a political reporter with an ill-advised hot take about AOC, a celebrity raconteur who didn't read the room and more.
Come along as we try to file our taxes for free on TurboTax!
An animated guide to one of the most influential linguists who ever lived.
The hot new social app has found success by replicating real-world social structures rather than exploding them
The elephant in the room is extreme income inequality.
A few weeks before the election, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan infiltrated a gathering of QAnon followers and the infamous QAnon Shaman was there in full costume.
Urban living, concern for the environment and a lack of romanticism about cars are some of the reasons why many are trying to save it.
The iconic coastal road has a history of landslides, and experts say 'it would not be surprising' to see them happening more frequently.
When you're spending $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, every second counts — nearly $200,000 a second, as a matter of fact. But at least two companies appeared to have used the same stock footage in their ads.