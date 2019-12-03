Man Creates AI To Play The Perfect Game Of 'Snake'
It started out as a simple game of "Snake." It ended up becoming so much trippier than that.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Getting knocked out cold isn't very funny, but this does look like a gag from a movie.
Newly uncovered documents show the consulting giant helped ICE find "detention savings opportunities" — including some that the agency's staff viewed as too harsh on immigrants.
The last two years have seen a Mister Rogers boom: a documentary, two biographies and a film. But his undergraduate experience has hardly been considered. So I had to ask: what was Fred Rogers like in college?
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
The key is to do it in one fell swoop.
Even in liberal California, families are pushing back against education on gender identity. The battles could be a blueprint for the rest of the country.
The two men will remain employees of Alphabet and retain their seats on the board, but they will no longer oversee the company's sprawling, almost trillion-dollar empire they created while at Stanford University more than 20 years ago.
The level of taxation is surprisingly uneven across the country, so if taxation is an important factor in your decision-making about where to live, here is a graph that ranks the best and worst states for taxes.
Pop felt more ambitious than ever, voices from the margins broke through in every genre and great records kept coming at us from every direction.
NASA initially suggested that the lander could have simply been "hiding in a shadow" of one of the major lunar craters.
The software turns photos taken with anything from a smartphone to high-end equipment into how a bee, fish or mammal sees the world.
Josh Brolin suffered a "severe" burn to his perineum over the Thanksgiving holiday after taking part in the recent Instagram trend of "perineum sunning," which involves exposing your bare sphincter to direct sunlight.
Young Brits are flabbergasted to learned the price of various health costs.
The surreal story of how a comedian who played the Ukrainian president on TV became the president in real life — then found himself at the center of an American political scandal.
Massachusetts-based translator Ken Liu has done more than anyone to bridge the gap between Chinese science fiction and American readers.
Some rejections are formal and general. This is not one of those.
Before you bite the bullet and book a seat because it's just that cheap, there are several crucial things you should consider first.
From the Bay Area to New Delhi, see how the world's worst pollution compares with your local air.
Turns out drifting is not just for cars. Still, you probably don't want your 787 trying this.
From extra terrestrials roaming the streets of Glasgow to razor-sharp allegories for Trump's America, the 2010s offered a fresh perspective of what horror movies could say and do.
The harrowing documentary "Midnight Family" examines the country's broken healthcare system and corrupt law enforcement.
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
A conveyor belt of ocean water that loops the planet and regulates global temperatures is losing steam — and could be heading for a tipping point.
John Richards, one of the most ardent defenders of the correct use of the apostrophe, is giving up. We have to keep the cause alive.
A broken system has lead to a massive credibility problem
You really don't want to dig too deep into this winter mystery.
There he was, the actor Martin Scorsese would later describe as "one of the finest, if not the finest of his generation," dressed up like an intergalactic scarecrow, stalking his way onto what would've been the biggest set he'd ever seen.
Since 1980, economists say, wage growth for the highest-paid workers has been roughly triple that for the lowest-paid. In some cities, the disparity is wider.
Want to reduce animal suffering on factory farms? These are the most effective charities to donate to.
Setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it's illegal. But that doesn't stop people from doing it and three guys you've probably never heard of just broke the record again.
The committee's report serves as the backbone of the Democrats' impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Dr James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, demonstrates how fast each planet rotates in comparison with each other (Jupiter is really frickin' fast).
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
Harris informed staff of her decision in a call on Tuesday.
The engine of internet culture is chugging along, changed.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
In this round of man vs. nature, the tiny man has lost.
What makes the world's most successful children's TV programs so addictive — and so very strange?
If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen the phrase "in the right headspace" floating around. If you're mystified as to where it comes from, you're in (bad) luck: we can catch you up.
"We called the police and firefighters, they were searching the cause of pollution, and they said it was some kind of an industrial soap, not very toxic for fish, but still not acceptable for the nature. It took two days for the foam to finally vanish."
Amazon's Ring started from humble roots as a smart doorbell company called "DoorBot." Now it's surveilling the suburbs and partnering with police.
People on Twitter recently started noticing sponsored tweets promoting the island of Eroda, linking to a website advertising its picturesque views, marine life, and seaside cuisine.
One PlayStation can play a game, but 100 PlayStations can peer into the secrets of the universe.