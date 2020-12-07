Sleeping Racoon Wakes Up The Second You Offer Peanuts To Him
Some need alarm clocks. Some only need a handful of peanuts.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Some need alarm clocks. Some only need a handful of peanuts.
Everyone's a gangsta until the gate opens.
Jude is living the travelers dream inside this incredible tiny house truck.
Former President Obama prefers New York-style pizza over Chicago deep dish and makes other strong pronouncements.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) receives a series of Christmas letters from an insistent man (Pete Davidson)
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Art With Me, an art and music festival that ran November 11-15 in Tulum, Mexico, promised to "nurture personal growth." Many attendees got COVID instead — and brought it back to the US.
The inspirational executive seemed to lose his way after moving to a mansion in Utah and giving up his corporate role, including a starvation diet and fascination with fire.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"StickyGate" is just one of the reasons for the uproar over the extraordinarily close race between Claudia Tenney, a Republican, and Representative Anthony Brindisi.
Remember when we missed our co-workers and actively wanted to attend a virtual happy hour? Those days are long gone.
The soon-to-be-former president will be subject to the same rules as the rest of us — but for how long?
A first-person account of a COVID-era existential layover in Australia.
Some need alarm clocks. Some only need a handful of peanuts.
The high-stakes gamble and false assumptions that detonated Pearl Harbor 79 years ago.
Trawick was alone in his apartment when an officer pushed open the door. He was holding a bread knife and a stick. "Why are you in my home?" he asked. He never got an answer.
Kevin James, a father of four, jokes about how both parents and children play favorites.
A Texas medical examiner's preliminary findings say a man found dead Thursday was killed by a wild animal, possibly a mountain lion, but state wildlife officials are disputing that report.
The Fox News host had no time for the Secretary of Health and Human Services refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the President-elect.
It's mind-boggling how far Michael Klimkowski got as he successfully made his way into a Joel Osteen show without a ticket.
Romain Grosjean's F1 car slammed into a wall at 137 mph and burst into flames. He walked away because of decades of work by unsung scientists and engineers.
You would not believe the amount of gunk that get's clogged in an iPhone.
Move aside, "Hillbilly Elegy" — the new HBO documentary "Alabama Snake" is the riveting (and terrifying) depiction of Appalachia that people need to see.
The famous couple — who are currently living in Florida — recently put the home back on the market.
Astronomer and YouTuber Scott Manley studies the different footage captured of the famed Arecibo Telescope to better understand why the telescope collapsed.
Read this — the ABCs of "Citizen Kane"-era show business — before you hit play on Netflix.
The comedic schtick used by both "Borat" and its sequel are the same. Here's why that works better in 2020 than it did in 2006.
Internet sleuths have been captivated by the photos, which were recently developed and document a couple's trip to the Swiss-Italian border with a dachshund.
We're not saying these are the only Christmas costumes worth wearing, but they are the funniest.
Here is why humans and the eyes of other vertebrate animals are so bad in design.
How do you restore stability to a country where presidents usually go from the palace to prison?
For centuries, we've given lavish attention to the specifics of punishment, and left Heaven woefully under-sketched.
"Senator Perdue, I suppose, doesn't feel he can handle himself in debate, or perhaps is concerned he may incriminate himself in debate," Ossoff said.
In 2020, Venmoing total strangers in need became a radical act of support — and trust.
A growing group of lawyers are uncovering, navigating and fighting the automated systems that deny the poor from housing, jobs and basic services.
The numbers Guru is back and so is the touchscreen.
A charismatic pastor helped build a megachurch favored by star athletes and entertainers — until some temptations became too much to resist.
The company's star ethics researcher highlighted the risks of large language models, which are key to Google's business.
"If the show did that today, they'd use a puppet or a kid in a fuzzy suit, for safety. But back then they used a real, male, adult. chimpanzee."
A new system helps architects design buildings with factory-produced parts — making them cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.
Doug Emhoff, Second-Gentleman-Elect, grew up in this building at 1480 Ocean Avenue in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
Author Eric Schlosser and filmmaker Robert Kenner on the nuclear-missile accident that could have killed millions.
City transportation ecosystems are suddenly getting more diverse, creating an opportunity to (finally) rethink the car.
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous area in the Caucasus region, has been the center of a battle between the two nations that escalated in September 2020 into a full blown war.
In America, Christmas trees are a multibillion-dollar business. But who's making the money?
Language diversity within the AAPI community means misinformation is difficult to track.
Bill Hader did hundreds of impressions on "Saturday Night Live," but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
What is lost when houses become fortresses against fires, floods, and disease?
Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump announced.
"Seinfeld" created humor that was relatable across the board. It made itself the joke. Nerdstalgic breaks down "The Contest" episode to prove the point.