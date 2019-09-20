Skydiver Manages To Stay Calm After Getting Their Line Twisted 3,000 Feet From The Ground
A skydiver experiences an emergency during their jump and finds a way to untwist their line.
A skydiver experiences an emergency during their jump and finds a way to untwist their line.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Sunny's work as a nurse on a Covid-19 floor of a hospital at the height of the pandemic was hard enough — but her experiences with Covid deniers outside those walls made it all the more surreal.
Such a close perspective of a view like this seems impossible before the days of drones.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's why 50 percent of America's neighbor to the north live in the south.
Considering the fact that many early online networks relied on volunteers to help build up their base — until one such network, AOL, got too big.
Dubbed "Tollund Man," the natural mummy offers a window into what life was like in Europe 2,400 years ago.
Here's how Tesla is using the world's most powerful die casting machines to revolutionize auto manufacturing.
M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has an intriguing premise, but is "Old" one of Shyamalan's best recent movies or is it a clunky misfire? Here's what the reviews are saying.
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
A skydiver experiences an emergency during their jump and finds a way to untwist their line.
The driver caused major damage to the historic home
A biomedical engineer explains the basic research that led to the discovery of insulin and its transformation into a lifesaving treatment for millions of people with diabetes.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The chase starts at 3:20 and is heart-pumping to watch.
Made with Apple's custom M1 chip with unparalleled performance, the iPad Pro is an absolute steal for $749.
Gus Johnson perfectly reenacts how people reacted after watching Bo Burnham's Netflix special.
Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina hoped to be the face of a post-Trump GOP. She soon learned there is no such thing.
In the '90s, Chicago fine dining chef Andrew Selvaggio was tasked with creating the Arch Deluxe, which turned out to be McDonald's biggest flop.
Aleksandra Ozerova made quite the splash at the Arnold's Classic Armwrestling Championship in 2018.
One to 2 degrees Celsius of warming can do a lot of damage.
We hope the next John Wick movie uses nothing but pencils like this one. Don't try this at home.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This GMT800 fan fixed a random truck he saw in the parking lot for free.
The death of the woman he loved was too much to bear. Could a mysterious artificial intelligence website allow him to speak with her once more?
This cordless vacuum-sealer can extend the shelf life of your food up to five times, and you can get it for a sizable discount if you pre-order.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
Are you sweating as much as we are right now? During Huckberry's summer sale, some of our favorite shorts are up to 30% off through July 26.
The fascinating history of the Dorito chip, originating at Disneyland's Casa de Fritos by repurposing stale tortillas .
This week, we've also got Milwaukee's NBA Championship and "Now replace _____ with women."
Recent transplants have learned not to say they moved from California when people ask.
On Friday morning, Tom Hanks announced that the Cleveland Indians were changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians.
Not only does this bottle-inside-a-bottle situation allow for the perfect custom ratio for salad dressings, it looks cool as hell.
Boasting a wingspan of 290 feet and a length of 275 feet, this thing is a beast.
David Begnaud spoke with COVID-19 patients in a Louisiana hospital and one man still refused to get vaccinated, despite his near fatal battle.
Elizabeth Svokos and Kervin Morales were connected by a mutual friend in 2016. The connection was shaky at first (their cell connection, that is).
This polyglot travels to the American Southwest and impresses the locals with his knack for speaking Navajo.
CNBC created a calculator that factors in your salary, household size and metropolitan financial data to determine if you're within the threshold to be considered middle class.
A Times reporter leaving New Jersey for a new job in Texas asks his 2008 Smart car for one more easy-parking adventure.
Derek from Vertasium visits Chandler, Arizona to take a ride in a Waymo. Full disclosure, Waymo sponsored the video so take what he says with a big grain of salt.
InSight and Perseverance have sent back unprecedented data on everything from marsquakes to the Red Planet's inner layers.
As live audiences return to 'The Late Show' after over a year, Stephen Colbert talks the pandemic, Trump, and the talk show's next chapter.
Anderson Cooper was stunned by the newly released audio from Donald Trump's interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book "I Alone Can Fix It."
It's the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. Let the people show nip!
After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics is officially opening in Tokyo.
Step 1. Obtain an old prison bus. Step 2. ???? Step 3. Profit.
Stories on major news sites like 'The Washington Post,' and 'New York Magazine' currently have porn embedded in them.
Down to his last rounds of ammunition, with bruises and a leg injury, the man was rescued by a helicopter crew that just happened by.
Here's the official main trailer of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which will be released in theaters on October 22.