Someone Unearthed A Clip Of Skater Rodney Mullen Showing Off Tricks To The Developers Of 'Tony Hawk's Underground' In The Parking Lot
The best video game pro-tips are often gleaned in the parking lot as Neversoft learned here.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
This Soviet chopper was bigger than a 737 and an engineering marvel. What went wrong?
Redditor DaveRuinsArt made excellent use of his quarantine time by adding Star Wars vehicles and characters to unsold thrift store paintings.
It's extraordinary how much Pixar's technology has made humans look increasingly life-like.
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
In a rare interview, Lorne Michaels doesn't even try to hide the reason he's bringing "Saturday Night Live" back to the studio during a pandemic.
"Dedicated" only begins to describe CRJ's male fanbase — so we asked more than 60 grown-ass dudes to cut to the feeling and tell us why
You almost have to feel bad for the designers of these failed phones.
The United States Postal Service had planned to send 650 million masks to Americans during the early part of the pandemic.
Berlin fashionistas Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft have aged like fine wine. Despite their silver age, the two of them lead active lives, and not only appear in all kinds of cultural and social events, but absolutely wreck their dance floors as well.
Some days you fight fires, some days you fight fire conspiracies.
As a ride-along photographer with the LAPD, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured first hand the work of one of America's most notorious police forces.
R/DirtyPenPals offers a master class in creative, next-level sexting, with stories you have to read to believe.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
Amy Dorris alleges Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her at 1997 US Open.
Back in 2012, stunt drivers tackled the "Hot Wheels" Double Dare Loop and lived to tell the tale.
Eric Thompson was a high-jump prodigy with an Olympic future well within his reach, until one failed drug test locked him in a battle with doping authorities that ultimately changed his life.
Growing up, I thought everyone's parents told them bedtime stories about being chased by the secret police and dodging bullets. As an adult, I started to wonder just who Dad really was.
Never did I expect to have a calling. Then came the pandemic.
The "loneliest woman in America" brewed root beer for thousands of visitors.
San Francisco has more to worry about than orange skies.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
Our mouths are a product of evolution. So why do we all have such horrible tooth issues?
A team of archeologists from the University of California-Berkeley has developed a method of analyzing the chemical compounds in residue on unglazed ceramic pots to determine what was cooked in them.
"Jurassic World" was not a great movie by any accounts, but whoever looped in the audio from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough" just made it frigging fantastic.
The types of restaurants with the highest closure rates include breakfast and brunch places, sandwich shops, and Mexican restaurants.
Extreme temperatures and more severe droughts, the result of human-caused climate change, have created a world that's ready to burn.
Wildfires rage in the West. Hurricanes batter the East. Droughts and floods wreak damage throughout the nation. Life has become increasingly untenable in the hardest-hit areas, but if the people there move, where will everyone go?
In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, we check in with people who were so inspired by its young protagonist that they followed in his footsteps. Sorta.
This guy learned how not to annoy a bird of prey.
After a farmworker in the rural Texas Panhandle died of complications from COVID-19, his family and federal investigators want answers.
When overwhelmed unemployment insurance systems malfunctioned during the pandemic, governments blamed the sixty-year-old programming language COBOL. But what really failed?
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
Depression is exhausting. Thanks to reruns of the Canadian teen drama, I know I can make it through.
The company still gets a healthy slice of revenue from disc rentals — but the service has suffered as a result of the pandemic.
We would watch a whole reality show based off this.
"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," actor Chris Evans told TV host Tamron Hall about the nude pic he mistakenly posted.
The show returns October 3.
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
The Pro-Life Women's conference was in its third year when I attended last August. It was as much a celebration as a strategy session: the movement is winning the policy war.
The Clippers star followed the script of the Lakers star last summer to build the team he wanted. But the Clippers' collapse against the Nuggets showed why LeBron doesn't stop utilizing his influence once the contract is signed.
In "Hogwarts Legacy," the player will be a student in Hogwarts in a new story set in the 1800s.
Why did thousands of people trample one another to buy a $50 iBook in 2005? In many ways, it's a story about a lack of tech access that's still being told.
Gravediggers employed by one of the country's largest cemetery and funeral home corporations, StoneMor, are battling for their first union contract — amid a COVID-related increase in burials.
The skyscraper index predicts that tall buildings rise on the eve of economic downturn. So far it's been disturbingly prescient.
