Watch An 11-Year-Old Skateboarding Prodigy Perfectly Land A Record-Breaking 1080-Degree Turn
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Forget dongles. Dust off your soldering iron and let's convert these USB devices ourselves.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
Leif Gantvoort gets passed a makeup brush from the ether and immediately has an existential crisis.
It's only May but Su Lee has written the song of the summer.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Flying used to be unpleasant. But scarcity, low demand, and public-health risks could make it unbearable.
Welcome to Youngstown, Ohio, home of Chill-Can, the self-chilling beverage container you've probably never heard of. Officials have gambled millions of dollars and demolished a neighborhood for the product. Not one job has been created yet.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
Trey Kennedy hilariously demonstrates the difference between the beginning of quarantine to now.
The US was once at the cutting edge of pandemic prevention. Then Big Pharma took over.
At the heart of the decision was a process that was — as is often in the case in clinical trials — by turns secretive and bureaucratic.
Chloe Fineman (Spears, Waller-Bridge) and Melissa Villaseñor (Mulaney) have some tips for surviving quarantine life.
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
Multiple structures now keep the river from roaring into the Atchafalaya — but they may be inadequate against climate change.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
Jerry Stiller, father of actor Ben Stiller and best known for his Emmy-nominated portrayal of the outrageous and combustible Frank Costanza on NBC's "Seinfeld," has died of natural causes. He was 92.
In the latest episode of John Krasinski's "Some Good News" show, the cast of "The Office" reunited to surprise a couple whose marriage proposal mirrored Jim and Pam's in "The Office."
The explorers who set one of the last meaningful records on earth.
As the stay-at-home orders continue to wreak havoc on our sanity, some have turned to building extreme obstacle courses for their cats.
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
There's extreme social shame around doing drugs, and yet the underground drug scene is thriving in Tokyo.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
Customers packed C&C Coffee and Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive Sunday, filling the restaurant's tables, its patio and forming a line out the door for dine-in service.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Exploring Monowi, Nebraska (population: one) in a Nissan 370Z to understand what it's like to be left behind.
Some states are already re-opening, while others are not.
As the show wraps up its 40th season and nears its 20th anniversary, here are the defining moments that made it great.
The Sundance award-winner "Shirley" will be available to stream on June 5th.
Daniel Chan has stumped billionaires, CEOs and engineers with his technology-driven tricks. Now, technology is changing the nature of his show.
When life gives you lockdowns, make dangerous stunt videos in the safety and comfort of your own house.
The territory, which has sealed itself off from the outside world, has no confirmed cases.
The architecture, number of doors, width of the sidewalk and the height of the buildings all contribute to truly making a street an attraction.
The factors that made the city one of the hardest hit on the planet — its density, mass transit and tourism — complicate a return to normalcy.
Getting pregnant at 44 felt like a last chance. Then my fear of miscarrying amid a pandemic came true.
One of the most important things you must do at work is to try to multitask. You can argue that the dog did just that.
Planes are carrying medical personnel, essential workers and people returning from abroad or visiting critically ill relatives. Airlines are blocking middle seats and taking other safety measures.
A few glimpses of Kentucky's landscape and some of the animals and people calling it home.
IQ tests were originally created to determine which children required individualized attention but some of their applications over history have been problematic at best.
From MJ and Kobe's budding relationship to the trash-talking of the Dream Team, the longtime broadcaster shares the best memories from his time with the 1990s Bulls.
The NBA doesn't have set plans for its return, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been working on contingencies. Here are some of the possibilities on the table based on conversations with sources around the league.
It is good fun, but it's also really tricky to master.
The economy is in free fall but Wall Street is thriving and stocks of big private equity firms are soaring dramatically higher. That tells you who investors think is the real beneficiary of the federal government's massive rescue efforts.
Give people the public space they need right now.
Forget dongles. Dust off your soldering iron and let's convert these USB devices ourselves.
Unlike its previous at-home episodes, last night's show embraced the existential crisis of the moment.
As it sends fighters to battle through the pandemic, the dominant force in MMA has been fighting allegations it abuses monopoly power.
This gorgeous book from Julia Rothman provides detailed illustrations of how everything around us actually works. 'Nature Anatomy' is a perfect introduction to the natural world for kids, but grown-ups will definitely enjoy it too.
"Interestingly, in art, even though it is so fundamental, real-life depictions of motherhood have been underrepresented over the course of history."
She had her first hit, "Clean Up Woman," when she was only 17 and became a key player in the Miami funk sound of the 1970s.
An analysis of five major cities by BuzzFeed News found that ZIP codes with more cases per person tended to be lower income, have more elderly residents and be communities of color.
How meal delivery became surreal.