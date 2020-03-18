Recommended

Ten years ago, Sabrina Ionescu hadn't yet turned the basketball world on its head. Her name hadn't yet become synonymous with the term "triple-double." She hadn't yet rewritten the standard for her peers while inspiring the generation to come.

