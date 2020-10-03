Sir David Attenborough Answers Questions About The Natural World From Billie Eilish, David Beckham And Others
The 94-year-old answers questions from his most famous fans to promote his latest Netflix documentary.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The 94-year-old answers questions from his most famous fans to promote his latest Netflix documentary.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
"Saturday Night Live" will return on October 3 with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph portraying Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Trump announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus. He spent much of the last week traveling and surrounded by people.
Marvin Gaye continues to astound us decades after his death.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier this week, according to his communications director, making him the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
How would the parties — and the public — respond to such a tragic event?
Experiencing a bruh moment? Well, you need a bruh button — there's no other option as far as we can see.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here are the main characters this week.
In desperate need of a warm bath to ease her pain, Abi Palmer found herself sharing a tub with a strange, viscous slime. Repulsed, she was also fascinated by her iridescent bath mate and what it could teach her.
Something is showering gold across the universe. But no one knows what it is, and key theoretical explanations are falling apart.
The swimming times have decreased significantly since 1932.
Someone posed a question to r/AskReddit about times people "massively f*cked up" at their job and what happened. Dozens of Redditors obliged.
QAnon followers believe the virus is fake, but also that Trump has it. And they're "dangerously hype" about it.
It's a little weird at first, but trust us, it's worth watching all the way through.
What better time than a pandemic to reappraise a 2000s micro-genre marked by tank tops, inexplicably attractive casts and copious amounts of gore.
How did people used to party in the 1980s? An intrepid videographer captured the moment on tape and it's mind-boggling to look back on.
A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.
The 94-year-old answers questions from his most famous fans to promote his latest Netflix documentary.
The music video was released in the midst of escalating military conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Sped-up workout videos are everywhere now, from the feeds of Lizzo to Britney Spears, and we have TikTok to thank.
A historian argues that it's time to look at the consequences of locking up millions of people over several decades.
When your deliberation over dinner choices resembles a news broadcast.
The first sequel is in the can and the second is almost complete but the universe has changed in the 11 years since cinema's biggest sci-fi blockbuster.
These Samsung's SMART Signage LED signage panels produce eye-poppingly realistic visual effects.
Places that were less popular before the pandemic are suddenly in high demand.
A biologist working off the Ross Sea in Antarctica has stumbled upon an assortment of Adélie penguin remains, some of which appeared to have died only recently. Turns out these dead penguins are actually quite ancient, having been newly exposed by the effects of global warming.
In the new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Anne Hathaway plays a witch that hates children, coming to HBO Max on October 22.
"The Secret Life of Groceries" exposes the dark secrets of America's food supply.
The updates don't come every spring and fall, but space operating systems keep evolving.
Rocksy the raccoon is not shy about stealing food from the cat food bowl or knocking on a glass door to get people's attention.
YouTubers are using AI to bring history to life. But historians argue the process is nonsense.
A massive dam project has inundated the ancient Turkish town of Hasankeyf.
When Hugh Jackman commits to a bit, he goes all out, as he did here in this R.M. Williams commercial.
This week was… a lot! Please come with us on a retrospective journey through the week in great tweets.
At last night's presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden refused to endorse the Green New Deal but reaffirmed some of his campaign's climate promises.
Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis broke as much of America was asleep. Here's how international news stations reported the story as it happened.
A new survey revives a decades-long debate over how to measure public attitudes about Jews and genocide.
The evidence that the coronavirus spreads through the air has been mounting for months — but official guidance has barely shifted. Jose-Luis Jimenez has had enough.
"Saturday Night Live" will return on October 3 with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph portraying Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The winter months are coming, and that means bad things for car batteries. Stay prepared with this car jumper and emergency battery pack.
As I'm slogging through a run, I never tell myself I'm halfway. Everything I just did, I have to do it all again? Not a helpful thought. Instead, I use some more creative math.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
Oh, well imagine: Panic! at the Disco's debut album is 15 years old, and young listeners still love it.
William Osman goes through extreme lengths to show what would happen if a human hand came in contact with a garbage disposal.
Donald Trump's announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus sent shockwaves around the world, and newspaper editors scrambled to keep up.
Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched the 67-year-old actor in the head.
Well, this nu-metal remake of "Ice Ice Baby" is quite something, we'll tell you that.