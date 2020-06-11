Simon Pegg Will Never Forget Carrie Fisher's Reaction After He Told Her 'He Always Loved Her'
The actor reflects on his career, and shares a unforgettable moment with Carrie Fisher on the "Star Wars: Episode IV – The Force Awakens" set.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
Karsten Runquist explores the infamous 2007 SNL skit that codified millennial humor as this weird and vaguely disturbing phenomenon that's difficult to understand from the outside looking in.
EEE kills almost half of its victims, and cases are on the rise.
"As a filmmaker, getting a big laugh makes you feel like you made the scene work. But it sometimes makes the scene work less."
An avid Bon Appétit watcher compiled a montage of all the times Sohla El-Waylly came to the rescue for the other pro chefs.
They're constantly labeled as one of the worst bands of all time — but nobody can actually name a reason why.
Perpetual economic growth is driving climate change and making us miserable. The degrowth movement offers a way out.
A young boy discovered he could use a leaf blower as a jet pack and take off with great speed down his block.
Black men and women are still dying across the country. The power that is American policing has conceded nothing.
Journalist Janine Rubenstein took her family on a road trip from new jersey to California just days before George Floyd's murder set this nation ablaze. Here's what they learned about motor homes, the country and life, along the way.
A Teslaphile found a way to unlock the Tesla Model 3s's true potential.
DJ Cummerbund mashed up Oingo Boingo's "Weird Science" with Ram Jam's "Black Betty" and a few other similar sounding songs and created a masterpiece of sound.
It cannot remain neutral when those values are under threat from racialized authoritarianism.
Office politics are alive and well, even when the watercooler or conference room is virtual. Here is why science says we'll never get away from them.
Like young Daniel Torrance, travelers are wary of what might be lurking inside of their hotel, and management is working hard to reassure them. Paranoia is the new sustainability.
The surprising complexities of COVID-19 as explained by the data.
From the Compton Cowboys to women's suffragist Inez Milholland, Americans have a history of riding their horses into the city to protest.
The Icknield Way is the oldest road in England, but back in the 1950s and 60s, parts of it almost disappeared due to mapping issues.
Thousands of workers in the US. with J-1 visas have been laid off as the coronavirus shut down the economy. They can't afford to fly to their home countries — and can't afford to stay.
I remember how tumultuous 1968 felt. Cops in riot gear and flaming storefronts are nothing new — but this time around, things feel even more dire.
The Juno spacecraft has been circling Jupiter since 2016. Here are four things we've learned so far about the biggest planet in the solar system.
Hoverbikes are often heralded as technology of the future but hopefully not if they wipe out like this one in Dubai.
The city endured unrest in 2015 during protests against police violence. With no curfew and few arrests, this week's demonstrations tell a different story.
As national protesters call for defunding police, a movement for anti-racist "people's budgets" is spreading from LA to Nashville to Grand Rapids.
Four-year-old Jackson discovers a baby black bear in Monroe, Louisiana.
Simple steps to take before hitting the streets.
Doesn't look like some kind of coincidence.
Even fed-up tech workers are paralyzed by Silicon Valley's culture.
It depends on your priorities. Here's how I've determined mine.
When the back yard makes for the consummate green screen.
A picture may say a thousand words, but what if the photograph has been fabricated? There are ways to spot a fake — you just have to look closely enough.
Prosecutors say Stig Engstrom, who killed himself in 2000, was the man who shot Olof Palme in 1986.
We can barely see the runway, let alone fathom how he pulled off this perfect landing.
A transgender woman arrested at a Seattle protest says guards ignored repeated harassment while she was held in jail without charges.
The numbers are from a survey by the Pew Research Center conducted in 2016.
A rock slide near Sausalito, California rained on to this guy's Ford Expedition causing more than $21,000 in damage.
Like many people, I want to come out of this pandemic like a butterfly with new skills, not a caterpillar with a neck cramp, and money can't buy better teachers than Aaron Franklin (barbecue) or Shonda Rhimes (screenwriting).
Representation theory was initially dismissed. Today, it's central to much of mathematics.
Most Republican senators weren't keen on hearing about President Trump's controversial tweet.
The populations of the great apes were once nearly equal. Now, one great ape species — Homo sapiens — outnumbers the rest by almost 8 billion. How did we do it?
Kennedy Mitchum, a recent graduate of Drake University, convinced the famous dictionary brand to include more about systemic oppression in its definition.
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
When police discovered human remains on Chad Daybell's property, they may have taken a step closer to answering a question that family, friends and many others have been asking for months: where are Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow?
When Benita Alexander fell for celebrated doctor Paolo Macchiarini — while filming a documentary about him — she thought her biggest problem was a breach of journalistic ethics. Then things got really interesting.
It's a delight from start to finish.