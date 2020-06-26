They Were Going To Take Down A Silo, But Things Went Sideways — Literally
To prepare for the taking down of the silo, they have moved all the tools and equipment to the building beside it. Unfortunately for them, this happened.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
Infrasound acoustic waves from stars recorded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian were made audible for your listening pleasure by Brian Eno and others.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains to Hasan Minhaj how her legislation can help combat the environmental impacts of climate change, while providing jobs to those in need.
The senator from California seems like the obvious choice to be Joe Biden's running mate. So why is she keeping mum about her thinking?
It's been a tough year. But the movies have been great.
Watson was called out for stealing Kiko's food and had the most poignant way of saying he was sorry.
A $2.4 million deal to supply the Bureau of Prisons with surgical gowns was the second multimillion dollar contract for coronavirus supplies that went to somebody who did work for the White House but had little relevant experience.
Yet another internal beef has emerged at the paper of record — this time over the alleged "doxxing" of the psychiatrist behind popular blog Slate Star Codex.
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
This bizarrely misogynist Polish erotic film has taken over the streaming service during the pandemic.
Mike Brewer helps make this kid's day by helping put on a car show outside his house.
Steven Soderbergh's Hollywood breakthrough wasn't quite a blockbuster, but it boosted its star to the top of his profession, and made a lasting impact on the industry at large.
Half a dozen hot-button docs have been pulled from platforms or dropped by digital distributors in the past year, angering filmmakers and viewers: "People do not like to be told they cannot see a film."
Newspapers love a good "Feds take down sex trafficking" story, even if there are no sex traffickers actually taken down.
There's nothing more invigorating than seeing a polar bear cool itself off.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco discusses the pandemic, the diversity crisis in economics, and monetary policy.
Flirty digital messaging plays an increasingly important evidentiary role in cases of alleged sexual assault — mainly to cast doubt on the victim.
"The Last of Us Part II" was only released a week ago, and already someone has figured how to put the game to amazing, unexpected use.
A drive to succeed has become a drive to just get by. Why workplace ambition is flickering out in this endless limbo.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
In a short video, TikToker Karan Menon has brilliantly captured why the doctrine of qualified immunity makes police brutality so hard to persecute.
Microsoft locations in NYC, London, Sydney, and Redmond will be turned into experience centers.
Jade O'Connell and her family have a great time cooking in the kitchen.
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
This week, we've got Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and Donald Trump's walk of shame.
That was close. Too close.
In interviews with Jezebel, a dozen former Remezcla staffers, many of whom had worked at the company since its early days, told a similar story of a grueling workload coupled with frequent gaslighting and criticism from Herrera that left them emotionally and psychically weak, with many reporting everything from ulcers to stress-induced hair loss as all they have to show for their time spent with the company.
Bail funds have been deluged with donations since the recent wave of protests began. But organizers hope these funds won't have to exist in their current form for much longer.
A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in a story by The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self."
Gus Johnson demonstrates the heartache of pleading with Twitter to give you account verification.
Much has been said and written about Live Aid over the last 35 years. To some, it was a beautiful moment of idealism and compassion. Others question the motives and effectiveness of a bunch of wealthy celebrities — most of them white — trying to swoop in and save Africa.
On June 1st, a SWAT team conducted a tear-gas assault on protesters in Philadelphia. Here is the most complete reconstruction of the events that happened that day.
The 77-year-old incoming nominee has adopted some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, but notably rejected its boldest proposals.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.
"There's no reason to publicly shame a kid who's trying to work his shift like any other day."
Two, possibly three "super Earths" orbit a bright but quiet red dwarf star sitting just 11 light years from Earth.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
With infections surging in Florida while they retreat in New York, the two states and their governors reflect the shifting course of the pandemic.
"People make a purposeful trip to visit these places. They're invested."
When did police in the United States start using military equipment?
The data seems to overwhelmingly point to a criminal justice system riven by racial bias. But, remarkably, it could be even more overwhelming than some studies make it seem. That's because of a statistical quirk called "collider bias," a kind of selection bias that means that the crime data that shows racial bias is, itself, biased by racist practices.
The Louisiana case highlights how prosecutors and crime labs withhold key documents from defense lawyers, keeping some defendants in custody for months or years.
The Georgia Tech School of Electrical and Computer Engineering built a solar-powered, tree-top climbing robot modeled on the behavior of sloths.
Steven Richter spent four hours sculpting this Thanos sculpture and two hours animating it into oblivion.
The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 37,077 reported Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Jeff Skoll has been funding pandemic preparedness for more than a decade, even longer than Bill Gates.