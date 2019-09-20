Here's A Side-By-Side Comparison Of The 1992 Director's Cut Of 'Blade Runner' Versus The 2007 Final Cut
How one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time looks in the original director's cut versus the final version.
How one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time looks in the original director's cut versus the final version.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time looks in the original director's cut versus the final version.
Here are just some of the ways the staff at The Verge keep calm and carry on.
Switzerland's one of the most expensive places to live in, so these YouTubers went out to a supermarket out in the Alps to see how prices out there are compared to the US and other nations.
More people turned out than in any primary in Kansas history — and that could happen elsewhere, too.
Facebook's rules to combat misinformation and hate speech are subject to the whims and political considerations of its CEO and his policy team leader. (From 2021)
"You know when you shoulda helped? In 1999, when I wrote the article!"
Kevin Smith doesn't think a movie like "Clerks" could have the same generational impact in the 21st century that it did in 1994, nor would he think to make it if he were starting out now.
Doing chores around the house is never fun, but getting these tasks out of the way sooner than later will save you a headache later.
Lizzo overconfidently downs a wing smothered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce and quickly regrets her life choices.
It's been 30 years since WWE has had a change of leadership atop the organization. Now in charge of creative, Triple H will attempt to play the game a bit differently.
David Bohnett on what sets the social web apart, how GeoCities handled hate speech and the profound need to log off more often.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Can this sooped up Ford Mustang pull off the ultimate towing challenge?
Since 10 fans were killed at a Travis Scott event, artists from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles have been stopping their shows at the first sign of trouble. Safety experts explain why - and how it started with Oasis.
Director Martin McDonagh's latest film "The Banshees Of Inisherin" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two friends who abruptly hit a very rocky patch in their years long friendship.
The night of the killing, a trail of brake fluid led police to the billionaire's damaged Ferrari, parked at a mansion belonging to one of Thailand's richest families.
Here's what you need to know if you're planning on purchasing an electric vehicle in the US.
Some flashlights on Amazon are promising lumens of up to 90,000. Here's what you're actually getting and why the site should maybe police its listings better.
The WNBA athlete was convicted on drug charges on Thursday, in a Moscow court.
Two Sandy Hook parents are suing the conspiracy theorist for $150 million, meaning Jones would likely have to sell his $300,000 pretend army truck to pay up.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The story that Vin Scully told about Madison Bumgarner killing a rattlesnake is one for the ages. (From 2016)
Save $50 on this versatile blender, and quickly make everything from smoothies to dough in a snap.
It's always for the best to be prepared for an emergency situation. In today's world, that means having a bugout bag.
Behind the scenes of the conflict between the New Yorker and its longtime archivist.
"She said the votes were barely counted. Then she said she was winning seven out of 10. Then she said the votes were not counted yet. Then she said she won," said Colbert.
This week we've also got new Pokemon Fidough, "I'm assembling a team" and the friends you should have by the time you're 30.
Since co-directing 2014's "John Wick," the stuntman turned director has revamped what action movies look like, with star vehicles for everyone from Brad Pitt to Charlize Theron to Ryan Reynolds.
"At one point, he even tried to give himself COVID," quipped the late night host, as he tried to regain his composure from the schadenfreude.
The "Macarena" and its associated dance were impossible to escape in 1996. Here's a breakdown of how Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruíz had no idea what they unleashed on the world and how it still reverberates today.
A local battle over the future of atomic energy is becoming a bellwether for nations trying to slow climate change while still keeping the lights on.
"Thank you for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!'"
For most people a salad is one of the more boring lunch options out there — but it doesn't have to be that way. Internet Shaquille identifies the main reasons people hate salads, and gives us some recipes to make eating them easier and tastier.
Forget Netflix: millions are now tuning into to watch little yellow plane icons move across a map of the world.
Andres Beckett dreamed of competing in a punishing rodeo event known as the Suicide Race. But more difficult than charging down the race's dangerously steep track was earning a spot on the starting line.
How well do you know your brands? In this video, you'll be presented with both a famous logo and an incorrect version of it. Spotting the real one is trickier than you'd think.
If it continues, we may have to institute what's called a "negative leap second" - and some engineers say that would wreak havoc on IT systems.
From their fairy-tale wedding to sharing an umbrella in the rain, photos taken over the years offer a glimpse into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.
The Autech Zagato Stelvio AZ1 is literally one big quirk disguised as a car.
On the day of President Biden's inauguration, John Eastman suggested looking for voting irregularities in Georgia — and asked for help in getting paid the $270,000 he had billed the Trump campaign.
I completed America's most disgusting treat.
Here's a breakdown of several curious Arabic idioms that will leave you scratching your heads.
The climate crisis is making extreme heat waves more frequent. Cities can ease them with thoughtful design.
Fake copyright claims are being weaponized on the internet.
Two years after closing its PAC, the company has quietly begun giving away money again — starting with the Republican Attorneys General Association.
Speaking on "Late Night with Seth Myers", the actor shares how he secretly travelled to Chicago as a teenager to audition for the "Dreamgirls" musical.
Klondike officials said they will look to bring back the Choco Taco 'in the coming years' in response to uproar following its discontinuation