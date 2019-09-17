Sh*t The Annoying Guy Who Refuses To Leave The Coffee Shop Is Always Yapping About
"Can you eat egg bites in the afternoon, or is that like weird?"
A cell phone going off during a show is every performer's worst nightmare. But Louie Anderson's reaction might be one of his greatest moments ever.
What is P? And, more importantly, what isn't P? Everyone's talking about it, but what does it mean? Here's the story behind Gunna's new catchphrase.
During an appearance on the Monday Night Football ManningCast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed off a Tyrannosaurus rex skull, which drew speculation from wide-eyed paleontologists.
Andy Samberg might have sang "I'm on a boat," but it's his "SNL" successors who just bought one.
A weather crew out in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, went full steam ahead with their snow report while a poor skier stumbled down some steps just a few feet away from them.
After nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone can't wait for it to be over. But COVID-19 isn't done with us quite yet. Here's when experts predict the pandemic to end.
Stephen Colbert responds to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's remarks that "African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
Bentleys always surprise in the best possible way.
Connor Pardoe wants to turn the racquet sport, once a game for retirees, into a primetime event.
Black diamonds are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory of "The Enigma" is based on carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Meat Loaf delivered one of the best renditions of the National Anthem back in 1994.
For a brief, weird moment in the Myspace-fueled early 2000s, dance music felt truly alternative.
Reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist Dr. Serena H. Chen answers a bunch of questions about reproduction, children and more from Twitter.
This week's characters include a guy who thinks the COVID safety measures for movie reviewers has gone on long enough and a film director who thinks everyone on his flight watching "Jungle Cruise" should be embarrassed.
The "Baskets" star passed away in Las Vegas Friday morning, where he had entered hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told Deadline.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
Nurses cry foul on how hospitals are treating their workers in this New York Times video op-ed.
Instagram model Brittany Renner takes "Male Self Improvement" podcasters Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes to task after they tried to "warn guys about girls" like her.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Action Park's Cannonball Loop sounded great on paper but ended up becoming a catastrophe for people who actually rode on it.
Mars Wrigley is trying to make the green M&M wear Larry David sneakers and we will not stand for it.
Huckberry has over 900 items on sale right now from close out winter attire to outdoor gear for your next big outdoor excursion.
This 10-minute, no equipment, workout will get you in shape without asking for too much. Learn how to tone your back, chest, shoulders, legs, abs and arms from the comfort of your home.
Meow Wolf began as a ragtag experiment in Santa Fe. Now it's a multimillion-dollar company, and its employees want to be recognized not only as artists but workers too.
For just $179, you can have a pair of your very own night-vision binoculars that can capture video and photos.
Tottenham were down 2-1 against Leicester but substitute Steven Bergwijn scored two outrageous last min goals — 76-seconds apart — to secure a last-grasp victory for his team.
"The idea that tantric sex is all about delayed orgasms is misguided. It would mean that delaying your orgasm is a challenge that you must win."
There are many things in the world that we cannot control, and we're working on becoming okay with that.
Four college students thought they could cash out some rare books from the Transylvania University Private Collections Museum — but things didn't go as planned.
His name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he was better known to the world as Meat Loaf. To the scrappy group of girls he was trying to mold into softball players, he was Coach Meat. (From 2011)
BuzzFeed was once a thriving internet company of cats, quizzes and cool videos. Then came the crash. Here's a comprehensive explainer of how the mighty viral content house fell out of favor of netizens.
Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.
In northern Norway, trees are rapidly taking over the tundra and threatening an ancient way of life that depends on snow and ice.
Jordan Klepper spoke to a interesting man who had gathered for a vigil for jailed January 6 rioters who said he was trying to find himself.
Redditor u/UncleCoyote told r/TIFU that he regrets lying to his wife about this beloved Christmas song.
The internet was recently rocked by the announcement of "When We Were Young," a one-day music festival featuring the most beloved pop-punk and emo bands from the early aughts. Sounds fun — or does it?
New York City's metro area has the most congested airspace in the United States. Here's how they manage more than 3,000 flights every day.
The wildest AMG GT might also be the best.
Nathan Anderson made his name exposing — and betting against — corporate fraud. But short selling in a frothy pandemic economy can be ruinous.
A National Geographic photographer reveals how he takes a picture of an elusive hippo while out on safari.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
Team in Hampshire ties sausage to drone as 'last resort' to rescue Millie the jack russell from mudflats.
Should people get an additional COVID-19 booster shot? Here's what our current research is telling us about the usefulness of a second booster.
Life coach Eyal Danon says there are things you can do to cherish the five major stages in your life.
UTA veteran Jeremy Zimmer sees a complex road ahead for the 10 percenters business, involving a SPAC, esports and so much more.