Sh*t That People Always Say On Election Day
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
Here's a kid who literally believes nature is metal.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The legendary musician performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a rare TV appearance.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
Choosing between a console is a more philosophical choice this generation.
They made your bed, now lie in it.
Whoever said parents don't have favorites is lying.
Whether your New Year's resolution involves taking up painting, managing stress, cultivating a more positive outlook, or building a business empire, the late television artist Bob Ross can help you stick it out.
From selfies to shirtless pics and excessive group photos, these are the photos you shouldn't put in your dating app profile.
Stressed about the election? Please relax to the soothing sounds of the Arctic.
As of 11:27 AM Wednesday morning, Biden has received 69,768,858 votes, effectively beating Obama's 2008 popular vote count of 69,498,516.
If public-opinion data are unreliable, American democracy is flying blind.
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
If you own a motorcycle, you've hopefully also invested in a reliable helmet to wear on every ride. To help promote motorcycle safety, UK-based motorcycle insurance provider Carole Nash has created a puzzle with just one helmet hidden among a sea of motorbikes and other things you'd find in a well-stocked garage.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
At the foot of Montmartre, a Parisian café, or at least the ghost of one, has recently found its way onto the property market.
This Zelda fan became the best dad ever when he built his kids the ultimate video game-inspired playhouse.
It was a long night. Here's your guide to Day 2.
Overnight newspaper editors were presented with a a unique challenge to capture the unknown, without a clear winner or loser in Tuesday's US presidential election. Here is what newspapers across the country ran with on their front pages.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
Work life got turned upside down this year, and many people are just thankful they have any job at all. But some companies have gone above and beyond to not just survive, but thrive.
The ISS has hosted nearly 3,000 investigations. These are their biggest findings.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
A Republican candidate for the state legislature in North Dakota who died from COVID-19 in October won his election Tuesday night.
Just a normal day working at a stone quarry in Romania.
Hundreds of thousands of women have been pushed out of work during the pandemic. It's a catastrophe that could set them — and America — back years.
Miming used to be the epitome of pop fakery. But in the age of TikTok, it has become a creative and lucrative artform in its own right.
Who knew that border collies made the best partners on the dance floor?
Meet the scholars who study civilizational collapse.
Fountain pens were a stylish statement but messy and impractical. Their replacement was a stroke of design genius perfectly in time for the era of mass production.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
Doing away with restaurant dress codes means doing away with the ability to enforce prejudice.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Out of nowhere the glass pane shattered while he was moving it, luckily causing no serious visible harm.
We all know that exercise, diet and sleep are crucial to not feeling tired all the time, but here are some simple tweaks that you can do to your routine to really preserve your energy.
It creates a two-year period during which regulatory details will be worked out, including what qualifications are required of therapists overseeing its use.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
At a laboratory in Manhattan, researchers have discovered how SARS-CoV-2 uses our defenses against us.
Science fiction has long existed to warn us about the dangers that await us, but sometimes it's also there to remind us of how good things could be — and how beautiful they can look.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
Between biting your nails and following election results, please enjoy this thread of highlights — by which we mean ridiculous gaffes from politicians — from this election cycle.
Around the very same time that the iconic American board game Clue was being developed in the 1940s, forensics detectives were being trained for real crime scene investigation in a similar, miniaturized fashion — with the help of a special collection of dollhouses.
A praying mantis struggles to finish a grasshopper snack with a hungry wasp trying to swipe it.
The flim is about W. Eugene Smith's last photo essay on the horrific mercury poisoning in Minamata, Japan.
A man's rare intolerance to the cold almost killed him post-shower.
What happens when storm troopers realize they're the bad guys in a simulated reality?
O beautiful for spacious halls.
What started its life as a five-star holiday hotspot now sits abandoned and rusting just north of the Korean demilitarized zone.
"What on earth is happening in here right now?"