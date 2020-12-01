Sh*t That Everyone Says About Their Hotel Rooms
Trey Kennedy makes hilarious observations about everybody's hotel experience.
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
Looking at the long views from the Hubble space telescope might be good for you.
In a letter, her lawyers say she is woken up every 15 minutes and followed with a camera when she leaves her cell.
Ivan Miranda built a working all terrain skateboard and tested it out in extreme conditions.
Canada leads the pack in terms of doses secured per capita.
Melania Trump posted the first photos of this year's seasonal White House decorations, and it's a Christmas miracle: they are perfectly fine. See her decorative choices from all four years of the Trump administration.
The iconic Arecibo Telescope collapsed this morning after suffering irreparable damage from two cable breaks this year. Here's what the telescope looked like before the collapse.
America's pods are dangerously leaky.
Since COVID-19 arrived in the United States more than 10 months ago, it has infected 13.5 million people across the country, or 1 in 24 US residents.
There's a gap between what children believe their parents are doing versus what they actually do.
A chess star emerges for the post-computer age.
Based on a noise advisory issued in Virginia, the Navy is test firing a mysterious — and loud — weapon. Is this the Navy's electromagnetic railgun?
In the new Christmas commercial for the Norwegian postal service, Santa unleashes his wrath on Twitter.
It's been a scary year, but it just so happens that 2020's horror TV series, movies and video games were some of our greatest sources of comfort amid all the real-life nightmares. Here are a few of them.
Once you reach a certain age, you really don't have any filter.
Mitochondrial donation could help carriers of some diseases, but it needs to be regulated thoughtfully.
Let's be honest, Zoom birthdays and happy hours are bad. But an emerging type of platform known as "proximity chat" could offer a better option.
Here's why asteroids pose such a danger to Earth and why we're so bad at detecting one before it hits us.
Thinking back, comedian Josh Johnson's old sex ed teacher doesn't really seem to possess much expertise on the subject matter he was trying to teach students.
Princess Diana's sit-down that aired on the BBC's "Panorama" 25 years ago produced the infamous "there were three of us in this marriage" line — and remains controversial to this day.
Thanks to Congress's reaction to porn on the internet back in the 1990s, we have Section 230, which gives platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter immunity from responsibility for content posted by others.
On a remote peninsular in the Arctic circle, enormous wounds are appearing in the permafrost — as something that is worrying scientists bursts out from underground.
Glide through Oeschinensee, Switzerland, on this 750 meter long route with the best views of the Alps.
Because cheerleading is not governed by the NCAA, its participants can sign lucrative endorsement deals that would lead to punishment for most college athletes, including soon-to-be NFL and NBA millionaires.
Bad Bunny is king, WFH playlists rule and Joe Rogan gave listeners the full experience.
Did you know that most cities plant only male trees because it's expensive to clear up the fruit that falls from female trees?
The science of remembering… and forgetting.
President-elect Joe Biden had a special request to Lin-Manuel Miranda regarding Janet Yellen, the first female Treasure Secretary.
This is the world that Associated Press photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe — natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict.
Legos are one of those toys that cut across every demographic. Everybody loves Legos. So if you're doing holiday shopping now, why not grab some Lego sets?
Who needs a real choir when you can have home appliances as company?
Thanks to a red dwarf that's currently hurtling towards the solar system and might disrupt our planetary system in a million years, this is a possibility.
The bill would provide another $160 billion for states and cities — a top priority for Democrats — $180 billion for unemployment insurance and $288 billion for more small business assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The Police's "Every Breath You Take" has all the right lyrics for a Randy Travis-esque cowboy song.
An appeals court has questioned whether Bill Cosby's alleged history of intoxicating and sexually assaulting young woman amounted to a "signature" crime pattern.
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," has announced he is transgender.
James Hoffmann, the preeminent coffee expert, reviews the technology made for coffee on the go.
The heavy instrument platform fell before engineers could perform controlled demolition.
A compromise — when science is on your side — is not ideal. But maybe it's better than getting coughed on.
Remember when we were all disinfecting our groceries at the beginning of the pandemic?
Lax states are attracting shoppers and students from stricter neighbors — and sending back COVID-19 cases. The imbalance underscores the lack of a national policy.
The McRib is a food with both a devout following and many detractors. But what is the genesis of the world's most popular fast food chain's most mysterious menu item? And why, oh why, is it not available all the time like the majority of the rest of the McDonald's menu?
The elasticity of cold glass is eye-opening.
President Donald Trump's arsenal for overturning the election will soon be down to one final, desperate maneuver: pressing his Republican allies on Capitol Hill to step in and derail Joe Biden's presidency.
The owner of Nottingham's 400 Rabbits says he is making a point about bars being treated unfairly.
Who wouldn't love to smash something over their friend's heads for a movie?