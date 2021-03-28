Sh*t Costo Members Always Say
Trey Kennedy channels his best impressions of Costco Executive members and how they behave in the wholesale market.
During a West Chester Township meeting, trustee Lee Wong showed his military scars to raise an important point about anti-Asian discrimination.
Colin Jost and Michael Che comment on President Biden's first press conference and other political news.
Here's what it's like to make movie magic with just $400,000 on the set of "Napoleon Dynamite."
President Donald Trump's former lawyer is trying to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit against her with a, uh, interesting legal strategy.
Things get too spicy for Queen Bey.
Dave Perry will never live down falling off the Cool, Cool Mountain course in "Super Mario 64."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
How a younger generation used the Internet to master the falling blocks.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Each state has its merits and drawbacks, but how would different states try to lure people to move there?
Chipotle just invested big in an autonomous delivery company. Their CTO explains why and what the process will look like.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
"Big Dan" Rodimer went from mild-mannered family guy when he ran for Congress in Nevada to macho cowboy in his Texas run.
The Oakland rapper's "1176" is a deeply personal work that tackles mental strife and the gentrification of his city while still showing off the trademark personality that endeared him to fans. And it's one of the year's best albums.
One hundred large vessels are lost every year because the maritime industry won't apply the lessons of aviation.
Ink is hella expensive, but these printers are ink sippers, as explained by the Wall Street Journal.
Steven Donziger has been detained at home since August 2019, the result of a Kafkaesque legal battle stemming from his crusade on behalf of Indigenous Amazonians.
White House-led effort tries to corral more than a dozen initiatives.
This is exactly how we think the German auteur would respond to Chet's "White Boy Summer" declaration.
What a burgeoning movement says about science, solace and how a theory becomes truth.
Arsenal Women's goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made three saves in quick succession, in a game her team eventually won.
Twenty-five years ago, bald eagles mysteriously started dying in Arkansas. Scientists have finally figured out why.
Utah's new law mandating cage-free egg production by 2025 is, well, chickenshit.
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
After months of being housebound and bored, people are turning their bodies into laboratories.
When I walk up to Mama Jo's Breakfast Cart, which is located two blocks away from the MetLife Building in Midtown, Manhattan, she's already packing up the kitchen.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Mike Boyd attempts to crack open a safe through trial and error.
It looks like the proprietary technology that led to the first COVID-19 vaccines isn't very difficult to replicate.
While we're thrilled that we're getting into the sunny part of the year, our eyes are starting to get pretty tired. Thankfully, Huckberry makes some very stylish sunglasses that only cost 45 bucks.
Not only will this bottle keep your liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it also uses UV-C to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
We can camp anywhere our vehicle can take us thanks to this sturdy inflatable mattress from Luno.
The cat filter that made Ron Ponton's court hearing go viral was actually the default setting on thousands of Dell computers.
A new study suggests that an alien world that smashed into infant Earth and created the Moon might have left vast remains inside our planet.
Your executive control center has helped your mental health survive the pandemic thus far. Here's how to strengthen it for the future.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
At a time of shortages and competition, the company is dominant in chip production.
A new study confirms what anecdotes suggest: a lot of people have put on pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This prop master reveals the props that allow a boom mic to avoid picking up ambient sound.
This week has seen some slightly nicer weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!
The family of Russian modernist Wladimir Baranoff-Rossiné is auctioning off a non-fungible token that happens to come with a 100-year-old painting.
Outside correspondent Kate Siber learned to reinhabit her body by being outdoors. But she didn't expect that healing would also bring a new perspective on nature itself.
Businesses across the United States and beyond are offering free stuff to people who have been vaccinated. The perks include movie popcorn, alcohol and even marijuana.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
The highly controversial tool isn't just for the feds anymore. Online sleuths are quietly using it to hunt for rioters — like the man they've dubbed #NaziGrayHat.
Deep-seated misogyny, low pay and a belief women can't play are creating a vicious cycle that keeps talent away.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
The giant Ever Given container ship remains wedged in the Suez Canal. We spoke to captains and analyzed marine tracking data to look at what might have gone wrong.
Joel Berghult gets his mind blown by this supercut of samples compiled by Tracklib.
A Montana reporter explains why it matters how — and when — the wolf was found.
Two hundred years after the Salem witch trials, farmers became convinced that their relatives were returning from the grave to feed on the living.
