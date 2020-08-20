Here's A Dystopian Short Film About An 'Uber For Friends' Service
It turns out money can buy friendship in this disturbingly too close to home short film.
It turns out money can buy friendship in this disturbingly too close to home short film.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The largest crowdfunding site in the world puts up a mirror to who we are and what matters most to us. Try not to look away.
Jay J. Armes is a legendary and controversial Texan investigator with hooks for hands and six decades chasing criminals. This was his most epic murder case ever.
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Son, today I'll teach you about bugs."
Bannon and three others are accused of defrauding donors who gave hundreds of thousands to the online "Build the Wall" campaign.
For two decades, Patrick Cashin worked as the MTA's official photographer, documenting the ins and outs of one of the world's busiest transit systems.
Julie Nolke hilariously distills all of the annoying quips said by those ubiquitous travel Instagrammers that make a living by sharing their globetrotting experiences.
"It's felt increasingly less safe as time's going on, as the gym has had more and more people in there."
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Saving democracy sometimes requires unique solutions.
With the film hitting Netflix, it's a good time to re-evaluate why his performance works better than Hugh Jackman's.
Little St. James has been a source of speculation and mystery since Epstein's arrest. Now anyone can visit it digitally.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
It turns out money can buy friendship in this disturbingly too close to home short film.
The Cincinnati Reds released a statement saying, "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts."
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
An amino acid called L-cysteine was found to relieve symptoms.
Toward an understanding of the politics of online intimacy.
This is a guy who has seen a lot of sh*t in his life and is unfazed by anything at this point.
Elon Musk loves memes. When it comes to internet-speak, other Fortune 500 CEOs are the virgins, and he is the Chad. Tulsa spent the last few months going full galaxy brain in an attempt to land the Cybertruck factory. And it nearly worked.
How whiteness dilutes voices of color at public radio stations.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The actor reveals his insecurities in starring in the 1999 teen comedy which helped launch his career.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
"He has shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."
From political power brokers to the entire island of Manhattan, a varied cast of taunting insiders has inadvertently driven Donald Trump's lifelong revenge march toward the White House. This is what it's like to be one of them.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
While the most likely outcome is an Apple victory — the Supreme Court has been pretty consistent in holding that companies do not have a "duty to deal" — every decision the company makes that favors only itself, and not society generally, is an invitation to examine just how important the iPhone is to, well, everything.
The English colonists who settled the so-called Lost Colony before disappearing from history simply went to live with their native friends — the Croatoans of Hatteras, according to a new book.
The Fisher DAC-145 was a CD changer/turntable hybrid. What could possibly go wrong?
For decades, US metrologists have juggled two conflicting measurements for the foot. Henceforth, only one shall rule.
Kamala Harris told her personal story to the nation; Hillary Clinton warned don't blow it — again; the bear is loose and more.
Decorating one's dorm has taken on new meaning this fall, especially for students attending schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has moved to remote teaching less than two weeks after re-opening.
"Ultima IV" was a pioneer in forcing players to grapple with morality.
According to the internet, "The Simpsons" has predicted everything from 9/11 to Trump. But we failed to heed its most dire warnings.
The pandemic has changed the format of late night television, but each show has handled it differently.
It's more of a vision board for racism and xenophobia than a plan, but Trump & Co. have already meddled with internet freedom at home.
From classic-rock squabbles to hip-hop diss tracks and social media wars, here are the ridiculous, rancorous conflicts that have held us rapt.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
One of Hong Kong's most famous exports has provoked the ire of the pro-democracy movement.
Long before subreddits, computer enthusiasts used to get together — in-person!
"Class Action Park," a documentary about New Jersey's most notorious water park, where at least six visitors died, comes to HBO Max on August 27.
Matthew Macfadyen's performance as Tom Wambsgans is so good it's polluting my brain.
Change Return is a disturbing but plausible futuristic short film by Robert Findlay about our vending machine overlords.
Never in my life did I imagine that living through some of the world's darkest days would be so incredibly… boring.
Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in "Death on the Nile," sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express." The murder mystery will be released in theaters on October 23.
By translating Keller's conjecture into a computer-friendly search for a type of graph, researchers have finally resolved a problem about covering spaces with tiles.
"You can't be kissing me with that dirty mouth."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.