Why We Hate Green Screen
Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
With the updated tax deadline a few weeks away, in the latest "Patriot Act" episode Minhaj explains how companies profit off of the system, while leaving vulnerable citizens to pay the extra price.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
It's an example of the unpredictable way health prices can vary for patients who receive identical care.
Among Hollywood's stars, who has had the most acting and directing credits from 2010 to 2020?
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty in a plea deal to murders, rapes and sexual assaults from the Sacramento area to Orange County in California.
Starting as early as 2015 when Trump was still a candidate, Facebook executives started crafting exceptions for the president and making changes to the company's products to accommodate him. Those changes have transformed the company and the world's information battlefield for years to come.
"As the truck was backing up he hit the power line that ran across the two sides of the street, pulling it from the transformers, causing a huge vibration and loud boom which caused the power to go out in most of the town."
Using the Fortune 500 company list for 2020, personal finance site HowMuch mapped out each state's most profitable Fortune 500 company and color-coded the map by profitability.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy defiantly hit back at "cancel cops" who resurfaced clips of him using racist language in videos.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
When Robert Larter set off for his two-month expedition to Antarctica on January 26, he had no way of knowing that a short item in the news about Wuhan, China would culminate in one of the most unpredictable trips of his career.
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
Your questions answered on what type of mask to wear to cut the risk of getting COVID-19.
They say you have to face your fears. This dog did the exact opposite.
From "Normal People" to "Love Is Blind" to "Better Call Saul," a deeply weird year in the television industry hasn't had a lack of tremendous series
Only together do they reveal the full picture.
Some raccoons eat trash instead of hand-fed hot dogs. Not these raccoons.
Roberts didn't save abortion rights, he told future litigants how to bury them.
The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country's Han majority to have more children.
Tesla's copycat, Nikola, is shameless. But that doesn't mean it's worthless.
Read this excerpt from top bartender Eric Alperin's new book "Unvarnished" about his experiences working at New York's Little Branch and navigating the world of craft cocktails.
More than 2,000 communities are being removed on Monday for violating Reddit's new content policies. Other subreddits include r/Cumtown and r/GenderCritical.
Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form content platform has struggled to make an impact with bad reviews, lack of interest and legal issues swirling.
President Trump's obstructions of justice were broader than those of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton and the special counsel's investigation proved it. How come the report didn't say so?
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump, in the latest surprise and high-profile suspension from the streaming service. Trump's account was banned for "hateful conduct" that was aired on stream, and Twitch says the offending content has now been removed.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Science denialism is not just a simple matter of logic or ignorance.
We really didn't need a visual prompt for the concept of bending the curve.
"I feel like I'm risking my life for a dollar" — what the struggle Amazon workers face during the pandemic says about the future of work in America.
Depending on your sleeping position, you actually don't
Is this the birth of a new sport or a recipe for disaster?
The Sunshine State has hosted four conventions. Each one is a cautionary tale that Trump probably should have heeded before picking Jacksonville in August.
Imagine if the National Transportation Safety Board investigated America's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
Nigeria's one of those countries that lies constantly about COVID deaths. To get an idea of the truth, we visited gravediggers in Kano and discovered they have never been so busy.
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants, all meant to put pressure on Mayor Lyda Krewson to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.
Scientists not involved in the study seriously doubt the findings, which challenge the current consensus on where and when the virus originated.
Water remains the weirdest liquid on the planet, and the more we study it, the more confounding it remains.
These sloth bears, long used for the entertainment of humans, have been rescued and enjoying life at WildlifeSOS in Agra, India.