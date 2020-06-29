GREEN IT TO WIN IT

Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.

Tom Scott

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

GREEN IT TO WIN IT

Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

3 diggs amazon.com

Does your dog have anxiety? These hemp treats might just prevent a full-scale freakout. We're close to the biggest fireworks day of the year, so now's a good time to stock up.

'WE DO NOT MAKE EXCEPTIONS'

2 diggs theverge.com

Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump, in the latest surprise and high-profile suspension from the streaming service. Trump's account was banned for "hateful conduct" that was aired on stream, and Twitch says the offending content has now been removed.

AMAZON CRIME

3 diggs vox.com

"I feel like I'm risking my life for a dollar" — what the struggle Amazon workers face during the pandemic says about the future of work in America.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample