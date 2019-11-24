Shooting A Pizza Ad For Television Brings Out The Worst In This Family
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
Breakfast burritos are all the rage now at fast food chains. Which one tastes the best?
Jonathan, a color blind student from Minnesota, saw color for the first time in his life thanks to a pair of glasses his principal brought to class.
The Apollo 11 moon mission was an overwhelming success but what if it had been a disaster? Richard Nixon had a backup speech ready and now MIT's Center for Advanced Virtuality created a Deepfake of him making it.
Will Ferrell comes to terms with being a "life ruiner" during a discussion of the infamous "More Cowbell' skit on SNL.
A dog from Port St. Lucie, Florida went on a joy ride after its owner left the car running and the animal accidentally kicked it into reverse.
Traveling by airplane in the 1930s was quite the experience.
For 40 years, journalists chronicled the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats who lived in a ruined palace in the Indian capital. It was a tragic, astonishing story. But was it true?
Barbara Liskov pioneered the modern approach to writing code. She warns that the challenges facing computer science today can't be overcome with good design.
What happens when the Arctic's permafrost — the layer of earth that should stay frozen year-round — begins to thaw?
Hidden grandeur in Chicago's south side, the countercultural scenes in Soho and other best photos of the week.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Rudy Giuliani said during an interview on Fox News Saturday that he has "insurance" if President Trump attempted to "throw him under the bus." He also said he wasn't afraid of being indicted.
Profane practitioners take note. This book will turn you into the LeBron James of F-Bombs.
A lawyer for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani tells CNN that his client is willing to tell Congress about meetings the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee had in Vienna last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden.
"Don't read too much into this, but one senior girl is going to be very disappointed."
"Cancel culture" has always existed — for the powerful, at least. Now, social media has democratized it.
We're all only human, and sometimes that makes life really entertaining.
It was the first game the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played together — and it wasn't close.
For the week of November 18, we have a handful of contenders: Baby Yoda, Gonna tell my kids, reassuring Google Translate TikToks and the finger emoji meme.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a movie about how startling it is to be brought back to an open-heartedness that most of us spend our lives unlearning.
These guys' lofty invention is both incredibly nerve-wracking and satisfying to watch.
Scientists disagree on the timeline of collapse and whether it's imminent. But can we afford to be wrong? And what comes after?
Will the 2010s be remembered as the streaming era? The EDM era? The global pop era? The era of hip-hop dominance? The era of the surprise album? The Drake era?
The Stylophone Beatbox is a beatboxing, drum- and bass-making pocket-sized machine of fun.
Democrats say they want to rebuild it, but do they even know what it is?
"Midwest Guy" has a curmudgeonly outlook on the "happiest place on Earth."
YouTuber LockPickingLawyer easily unlocks this seemingly difficult pad lock.
YouTuber Jörg Sprave has invented an extraordinary archery contraption that you need to see to believe.
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham fled an impromptu interview after being questioned by a Iraq veteran about President Donald Trump's conduct in office.
While accepting the ADL International Leadership Award, the actor excoriated Facebook as "The greatest propaganda machine In history."
The science behind why mold is so difficult to control.
A MAGA civil war breaks out at a Denny's in this intriguing documentary.
In today's edition of the Ask a Boss column, Alison Green answers a letter from a marketing manager being bullied by her boss and his girlfriend (who's also a coworker).
During the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the company's first electric pickup truck, things didn't go quite as planned.
The tides of history are driven by ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
How to choose the least oppressive phone booth for your workplace.
For those who have been manipulated and threatened into committing crimes, some experts believe that prison definitely isn't the answer.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
There's still disagreement. But it looks like in many cases, pay raises swamp any lost jobs.
Students protesting climate change sat in the middle of the field during the Yale-Harvard football game in New Haven.
Old-school fans are reliving their favorite games from childhood with a punishing twist. It's called the Nuzlocke Challenge, and it's a unique way to keep the game fresh.
"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040.
Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram are great resources for vetting potential dates.
There's just something about that squat box of cash that makes you want to bust it open. But how easy is it, really?
Yeah, the little hole for the leash really is a giveaway.
When it comes to hunting, many people picture trophy bucks and rec rooms full of taxidermy, but it is, at a basic level, all about food.