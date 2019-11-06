Shia LaBeouf Gets A Standing Ovation From Ellen DeGeneres For An Answer About His Sex Life
Shia LaBeouf was put on the hot seat during "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen Show" but he managed to give crowd pleasing responses.
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
In amongst the thousands of long-distance runners at Sunday's marathon were a few brave sprinters.
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
Just when you thought it couldn't get more embarrassing for poor Scott, it does — again and again.
How could the videographer have known how iconic this would seem here in 2019? Thank you, sir.
Nobody should have a billion dollars, and those who do are something other than fully human.
Winner: Democratic enthusiasm. Loser: Donald Trump.
When New Zealand politician Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled during her zero carbon bill speech, she continued on and snuck in the perfect response.
Children's minds really are a sponge.
This adversarial design could be printed on a shirt to fool object recognition algorithms.
"I think Louis took the bike because we've been looking on Amazon recently trying to find a bike similar that he would like from Santa."
Officials at USAID warned that favoring Christian groups in Iraq could be unconstitutional and inflame religious tensions. When one colleague lost her job, they said she had been "Penced."
Recently, a federal recommendation called US-caught shark a "sustainable food choice." Not everyone agrees.
A black cat ran onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Its appearance on TV has led to quite a stir from other cats who were watching.
Can't believe he's giving these out for free.
A fisherman, a flash of gold and a really big secret.
Aged 17, Miché Solomon discovered she had two mothers — one real, one false.
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
Yelp launched 15 years ago in October, and for most of its existence it's been in an epic battle with Google. Here's why its CEO keeps fighting and keeps focusing on trust.
Hekili Holland from Yorktown, Virginia loves to root for his cheerleader daughter in the stands.
For 47 cents, the College Board will sell an individual's information, allowing schools to market themselves more broadly. This encourages an increase in applications, which can lead to higher rejection rates.
An exodus of grocery stores is turning rural towns into food deserts. But some are fighting back by opening their own local markets.
Came for the view. Squealed in joy for the slide.
Thanks to parents' donations, some public schools can afford shiny extras like coding classes, camping trips and classroom iPads.
"I don't know what you're talking about, human. There's nothing in my mouth."
The acclaimed actor had a disastrous experience on his very first movie.
They're held for days or weeks in rooms without mattresses and sometimes toilets. The state can't stop it.
In the 1970s, American yards were around 11,000 square feet. Now the size has shrunk to around 9,000. Here's the reason why.
With a Democratic governor in office, the party was in full control of Virginia state government for the first time in a generation.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
Beshear's defeat of the incumbent Bevin is a huge win for Democrats in a very conservative state.
For many first- and second-generation Asian Americans, boba tea is far more than just a drink.
The look on his face says it all.
Many of the Trump team's chief arguments are undercut in two documents.
In a time of great wealth inequality, Jean-Jacques Rousseau's famous words have resonance for a new era.
Barstool Sports had voted Manitowoc as the worst city in Wisconsin. Wisconsin native and comedian Charlie Berens had many choice words for that.
But how's that working for us now?
The major American parties have ceded unprecedented power to primary voters. It's a radical experiment — and it's failing.
We all really need to work on our trivia.
Natalia Grace Barnett at down with. Dr. Phil for a segment in which she discusses her former adoptive parents' claims that she's an adult.
A new book argues that ancient people had surprisingly diverse diets — and that modern people should follow in their footsteps.
"What I like about this film is that no matter where I am in my life, I'm not watching the film 'Click.'"
I've ranked the ramens based on two metrics: taste and something I call Truth in Advertising, or T.I.A. Does it taste like the thing it purports to taste like? Does the shrimp ramen taste like shrimp? Does the chicken taste like chicken?
"The thud was thicker than I'd expected. It felt as if my head had been slammed in a car door."
The principle-agent theory of workplace motivation doesn't apply as jobs become increasingly pointless.
Data collection, advertisements and "sold out" offers are all major roadblocks for OnMyWay, a new app promising "cash" for driving safe.
If you had invested $100 in the No.1 best-performing stock this century, your investment would be worth a whopping $62,444 today. That stock? Monster, the energy drink company.
The online retailer has filed dozens of lawsuits against makers of skis and pants — and even Backcountry Babes, an avalanche safety course.