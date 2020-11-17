This Bird's-Eye View Of Shaolin Kung Fu Training Is Mesmerizing
Satellites captured this breathtaking view of people practicing Shaolin Kung Fu in China.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
To cope with the uncertainty and sadness around my mother-in-law's death, I set about building a four-cylinder superbike.
The first one is whether you should be traveling at all.
How does the resolution of a human eye compared to the specs of a high-end studio camera?
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 Celsius. Health care providers will need to store it either in dry ice for shorter stints or in specialized freezers.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
When an angel accidentally schedules all of the calamities that's supposed to happen over a decade in one year.
Here's how to finally solve it.
From NYC's Studio 54 and the Palladium to Day-Glo European discotheques, these images of club-culture design will make you want to dance.
Just when you thought the layers were done, more layers get added to it.
In Loving County, residents still feel the specter of the pandemic.
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
Harris returned to the Senate for the first time since becoming vice president-elect in order to vote against Judy Shelton, President Trump's controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
The "war on childhood obesity" has only caused shame.
NowThis News, which widely disseminates news content for mobile devices and social platforms, has a hackneyed formula for their videos and Seán Burke is making them pay for it.
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
I have 72 eggs in my refrigerator right now, and that until a couple of days ago I had 84 ounces of canned tomatoes in my cupboard.
Now that we've heard it, we can't unhear these lyrics as "holes in the house."
With their terracotta roof tiles, French-style timber windows and brightly-colored facades, Singapore's distinctive shophouses are becoming the latest sought-after property asset for family offices, tycoons and real estate funds.
Other side-effects included headaches, muscle pain, fever and feeling "like the bells ringing when World War I ended."
We have so many questions, but first and foremost: why?
Working with designer Oliver M. Furth, artist Mary Weatherford safeguards the future of a stunning modernist landmark in Los Angeles.
Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall stall till it be morrow.
Sea otter catches shark in extremely rare species interaction
Conan O'Brien will end his self-titled TBS late-night show "Conan" in June 2021, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday.
It took a lot of courage for Moretz to take a firm stance against the studio wanting her to wear a push-up bra while she was filming a movie at the age of 16.
While the number of days in a week may seem arbitrary, the 7-day week is a tradition that has long been present in ancient human cultures.
In "Diana: Her True Story," journalist Andrew Morton was able to candidly interview Princess Diana about her royal life. Here are the most depressing tidbits that she shared.
Historians discuss the romantic and dangerous Sicilian mountain race that inspired the Porsche Targa.
Trump's focus on China, protecting Americans, and returning hostages should continue in the Biden administration.
As soon as you think hard about it, the movie raises a lot of questions in terms of its logic.
Save big on some all-time favorites like "One Night Ultimate Werewolf," Gloomhaven," "Deception" and more. When it's too cold to go outside, you'll be happy you stocked up on board games.
Nearly three years after sexual misconduct allegations got him pushed out of the Senate, Al Franken has quietly made his return to cable and radio airwaves.
When the star of your drink is the ice and not the coffee.
"Tom & Jerry," starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, brings the beloved animated characters to life in a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"-esque live action-animated movie. "Tom & Jerry" will be coming to theaters in 2021.
Wolfgang Van Halen talks to Rolling Stone about his solo debut, missing his dad, Van Halen's planned mega-reunion, and much more.
A little coffee here and there is probably fine for you. And then there's this guy.
It felt like Ivanka and I were always on the same page or up for the same adventure, whether it was leaving Bungalow 8 early to watch a Lifetime movie, or horseback riding from a surf village in Costa Rica to a town in Nicaragua.
How personal productivity transformed work — and failed to.
Even if the states certify that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, can Donald Trump legally refuse to leave the White House?
The message from this TikTok video is simple but important: there should be no difference at all.
Charts always take center stage during an election — and this year's were especially creative and informative. Here are our favorites.
"Hey, lass, I can see thy body moving."
To celebrate Martin Scorsese's 78th birthday, we took a ride down movie memory lane to check out the best cars from the director's back catalogue.
Needless to say, this "toy" is not safe for kids.