Shane Van Boening Makes An Extraordinary 10-Ball Break That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Shane Van Boening may have pulled off one of the most spectacular 10-ball breaks we've ever seen, with six sunk balls, at the 2022 Challenge Match.
Shane Van Boening may have pulled off one of the most spectacular 10-ball breaks we've ever seen, with six sunk balls, at the 2022 Challenge Match.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Shane Van Boening may have pulled off one of the most spectacular 10-ball breaks we've ever seen, with six sunk balls, at the 2022 Challenge Match.
"I had all of these little creatures saved on my laptop, and I knew they needed to be housed somewhere they'd get the love they deserve."
The Auralnauts dubbed over Obi-Wan Kenobi with the goofiest lip reading imaginable.
Coca-Cola has another new flavor. This time, it got some help.
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee who's been a constant presence in the kitchen for the past 27 years, was rewarded with a goodie bag for his services. When people on the Internet thought it wasn't enough, they chipped in with some contributions too.
Chelsea Handler responded to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's claim that the Founding Fathers never intended for separation of church and state by saying, "If you're so keen on what the Founding Fathers thought, one thing they definitely thought is that women should shut the f*ck up in public, and not vote and not be elected to Congress."
We can only hope.
From deep in the Arctic to a tropical island, the world is full of places you could live that aren't the United States.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone gives an easy-to-understand breakdown for how the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization effectively ended a woman's constitutional right to an abortion in the United States in a decision that has consequences for millions of people.
A new documentary traces the relationship between the predator, his benefactor, and the New York media.
From ancient scrolls to Dutch Golden Age paintings, technologies are discovering new clues about the world's greatest art works.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Stephen Colbert observed the awkward moment when Fox News's anchors had to respond to Cassidy Hutchinson's stunning Jan. 6 testimony.
The conservative Supreme Court's favorite judicial philosophy requires a very, very firm grasp of history — one that none of the justices seem to possess.
Why bigger and clearer doesn't necessarily mean higher quality.
Dobbs should be a wake-up call for anyone seeking to undercut the immunity protections afforded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Accusations against the disgraced R&B star first surfaced in the 1990s. But despite multiple women coming forward, R Kelly's career felt little impact.
Stephen Colbert observed that AOC will meet the constitutional requirement to run for president in 2024 and things got uncomfortable.
The former police chief helped impeach Donald Trump and survived an insurrection—now the third-term congresswoman has her eyes on the Senate.
Read to the end for a good tweet about "Morbius."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Jonathan Davis gave it his all with this extraordinary snag against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Here's a breakdown of Russian fossil fuel exports over the first 100 days of the invasion of Ukraine.
Even as adults, we could all use some tummy time. Thankfully, the Prone Cushion is seeing substantial success on Kickstarter.
We wish it was this easy to get strangers to engage in a water gun fight.
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says abortion should be illegal even for a 12-year-old rape and incest victim.
Not only can you save on out of season gear, there's also a good selection of summer picks too.
Back in 2015 Jason Alexander had to correct Howard Stern about how he bagged George Costanza's character in "Seinfeld," and then revealed a gaggle of A-list actors who could've gotten the part instead.
The late 80s and early 90s were a time of wild color schemes. They're back in full effect, and that includes this fanny pack cooler from Igloo.
The ultimate everyday pant is super lightweight, ultra breathable, stretchy, and moisture wicking. These award-winning pants must be experienced to be believed.
Two survivors of R. Kelly's abuse speak out after the singer was handed a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday.
Three years ago, American Kimberly Pflieger connected online with a Canadian stranger also called Kimberly Pflieger. The two Kimberlys became fast friends and further bonded when they met in person this summer.
In this outtake, Fred Rogers reveals that he didn't take himself too seriously, even when his crew pulled the ol' switcheroo with his shoes.
British photographer Rankin's new project shines a light on what Instagram and TikTok don't want you to see.
Savers talk of devastating losses as assets such as bitcoin and "stablecoins" like terra fell sharply.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was flustered after being asked about her feud with drag queen Richard Stevens, who alleged she used to attend drag shows for years. "I'm happy to address it but I'm really disappointed in Fox," Lake said.
In 1999, Brad Hauter made the unusual decision to embark upon a journey that no one else had ever attempted — making it from Atlanta to L.A. via riding lawn mower in 67 very bumpy days.
Nilay Patel speaks with the TSA's chief innovation officer, Dan McCoy, about airport surveillance, security lines and what we surrender when we sign up for PreCheck.
1999 was only 23 years ago, but the teens back then seem so different.
Experts say the aids can be a first step to meaningful treatment if you choose an app based on three criteria.
Dogs genetically most similar to ancient Siberian wolves, but they are not direct ancestors and plenty of questions remain.
Loops on roller coasters used to be perfectly circular. Here's why the extreme G force from the curvature made that a terrible experience for passengers.
The rate is already astonishingly high, particularly for people of color, and "we are going to exacerbate that gap," a health and racial equity professor said.
He's currently on a very chaotic press tour. Someone, please check on Taylor Kitsch.
Watching manhole reparation in Germany is strangely pleasing, even if you don't turn on English captions to understand what they're telling you.
Vicki Baker, a perfectly innocent woman, had her house destroyed by a SWAT team. A jury says she's owed $60,000.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) on Tuesday urged a federal court to drop its block on the state's ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth arguing such care is not protected by the Constitution.