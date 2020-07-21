Someone Transformed 'Shallow' From 'A Star Is Born' Into A Polka Song
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
She believed that white, Christian, heterosexual people, who represented all that was natural and good in America, were under threat from immigrants, feminists, liberals and LGBTQ people.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
The question of whether these arrests are appropriate has a clear answer — at least in a nation that purports to live under the rule of law.
If you needed another reason to eat the rich, here it is. A new study has concluded that high-income residents in the US emit an average of 25% more greenhouse gas emissions than low-income residents through their energy use.
Attendees to this ride in Nalchik, Russia got a rush of blood to the head.
With just 60 games on the schedule, this season is tougher to predict than most. But the favorites are still who we thought they were.
The internet is a tool that has democratized content publishing. It has made information free and enabled anyone to publish whatever they want, share their beliefs and gain a following. This is amazing if you use it for good.
Modern presidents have rejected white nationalism, but Trump has advanced its agenda.
As Robert Zemeckis's Hitchcockian thriller turns 20, the film remains a notable outlier in the movie star's storied career for Ford's role as a villain
Toilet paper rolls were hard to come by at the start of the pandemic. Here's how the toilet paper industry kept up with the soaring demand.
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
Everyone on a film set has a job, and in the case of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," one guy held the prestigious job of "get arrested pretending to be the director."
This is the result of a 20-year collaboration of several hundred scientists from around 30 different institutions worldwide.
Some academics are calling the controversial practice a "scientific veneer for racism."
The test, which was conducted to determine officers' safety in a police car, has a 1983 Fiat Uno ramming into a BMW 525d police wagon. One fares much better than the other.
When ticks need to cool off, they really commit.
if Kylie Jenner ever accused Kim Kardashian of stealing a Versace pacifier, it'd probably look something like this.
Get ready to be shocked.
A Florida family opted for restorative justice over the death penalty for the man who murdered their mom. What happened next made them question the very meaning of justice.
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
In 2014, 24 women joined a dating show under the premise that Prince Harry was their prize. He wasn't.
Sam himself has mixed feelings about becoming one of the most famous babies on the internet.
With government benefits set to expire at the end of July, new studies show that workers who were struggling financially before the pandemic face returning to jobs that require close personal contact.
Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps.
The Wikipedia pages we clicked on the most day-by-day from the last six months.
It took days to resolve anti-spam concerns that halted a July 4 test run, costing Trump donations and raising GOP fears about November.
It's hardy, contagious and risky to wild animals and pets.
You sure wish you could go back in time and un-tweet that dumb joke you made in 2009.
Mike and his dog Spitzii make an extraordinary rescue while out enjoying nature.
Leaked emails and an allegedly fraudulent letter mention Jan Marsalek in a bizarre attempt to purchase hacking tools.
While not every word he says is an accurate representation of the language, it's still amusing to see how the German word "stardenburdenhardenbart" always does the trick.
Earlier this month, CBS fired Peter Lenkov, who'd overseen a powerful fiefdom. V.F. spoke to 30 sources about what happens when a network gives somebody a difficult job, then seems to let problems pile up for years because he's making it money.
The thinking goes that any number of abandoned industrial spaces could be used to round up civilians at a moment's notice.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
Netflix's "Athlete A" and ESPN's "Heavy Medals" podcast highlight a systemic, shameful problem within USA Gymnastics and the Karolyi Ranch.
In a trove of documents published online, Roy Den Hollander directed misogynistic and racist insults at US District Court Judge Esther Salas, and expressed support for the president.
The remarkable stories of the nine other women in the Harvard Law class of '59 — as told by them, their families and a Supreme Court justice who remembers them all.
As campuses reopen without adequate testing, universities fault young people for a lack of personal responsibility.
Michael Cera and most of the cast of "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" reunited to do a table read of the cult classic.
What would've Zoom looked like if booted up on a Commodore 64 back in 1988?
