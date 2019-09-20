Seth Rogen Shares The Bizarre Story Of What Happened When He Met Nicolas Cage To Talk Starring In 'The Green Hornet'
Seth Rogen shared on the Howard Stern show the two uncomfortable encounters he had with Nicolas Cage.
A network of amateur influencers left a little trail of breadcrumbs right back to the Florida congressman.
If you can't have the real thing, maybe a facsimile would do.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The stunning vehicle, which took a year to complete, features one-off touches and a V8 engine that zips from zero to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds.
I live near Stratford-upon-Avon, in the United Kingdom, and I sent the AirTag to a friend south of London.
A plane enthusiast learns the hard way why Alliance, Colorado has the least used airport in mainland United States.
The maps showing the new temperature normals every 10 years, compared with the 20th century average, get increasingly redder.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under intense scrutiny since February. Here's a look back at the timeline.
Conan O'Brien debunks a Stephen Colbert tall tale about a scatological incident on a ski lift told on Sean Hayes' Podcast.
Decades before "Zoom fatigue" broke our spirits, the so-called computer revolution brought with it a world of pain previously unknown to humankind.
Millennials just got the news from Gen Z: Your jeans are bad. Specifically, late-aughts skinny jeans are bad.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Don't put electronics in your checked luggage. And also keep your keys with you.
The comedian's first post-rehab show serves as a reminder that he, like all of us, is coming out of the pandemic differently than he went in.
When it's only 100 to 200 feet away, that's way too close for comfort.
On his new album, "Latest Record Project, Vol. 1," Van Morrison shocked fans by espousing an array of conspiracy theories. The seeds were always there.
Bloomberg business reporter Shelly Banjo explains how TikTok took over the world.
Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, "LIsey's Story" will be released on Apple TV on June 4.
The government has been using its money and power to create an alternative to a global news media dominated by outlets like the BBC and CNN.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Sometimes an airplane needs a pilot to take off. Sometimes it doesn't seem to need one.
Now that human beings are surviving longer than ever before, many have another goal: a good death.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
This fire starter superheats air in under a minute, and makes starting your bonfire or grill quick and painless.
Slap these little tags on your gear, and you'll be able to quickly find them anywhere in your house with this tag-team system of NFC and Bluetooth.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defiant on Tuesday night as her colleagues prepared to remove her from her leadership duties over her disloyalty to Donald Trump.
Audio brands like Sonos, McIntosh and Dolby are partnering with car companies like Audi, Jeep and Lucid. Are the sound systems worth it?
There are two primary questions around Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. The first is what happened to it. The second is why it was there in the first place.
The creation of the Sidewinder wasn't originally intended as a military project but it ultimately forever changed air combat.
In 2011, Jeff Bezos dreamt up a talking device. But making the virtual assistant sound intelligent proved far more difficult than anyone could have imagined.
The president's plan to take EVs mainstream will first need to contend with a fractured charging network.
Sometimes the answers kids give are way better than the actual answers.
The Mindoro fanged frog was discovered in the Philippines after researchers compared audio recordings of mating calls.
A 215-year-old firm rooted firmly in the past finds tension adapting to the modern world.
Despite as much as Elon Musk can feasibly try, humans won't be able to explore these parts of the galaxy. Here's why.
With extraordinary architecture and landscapes unlike anywhere else in the United States, Albuquerque is a city of many unexpected wonders.
It's easier than ever to buy clothing in installments. Now, the payment model is coming for necessities, like rent and health care.
A man came to his Zoom court hearing with an obscene username and got quickly ejected from the proceedings.
Former Representative Will Hurd is trying to make the Republican Party more competitive — and more moderate. Can he succeed?
It doesn't matter whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are really rekindling their relationship or not: Their storied affair offers solace to a generation in need of celebrity nostalgia.
As April Fools' Day pranks go, this one is utterly delightful.
At 16, Stodden was mocked and slut-shamed for marrying 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. As Stodden says, it's taken years to free themself from his — and the media's — abuse.
In the year 2018 BC (Before Celebrities), Cody, Wyoming, was just Cody, Wyoming. But then Ye moved in, promising jobs, a creative scene and… a urine garden?
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci over claims that gain-of-function research was tied to COVID-19. Dr. Fauci wasn't having it.
As of May 11, 46 percent of all Americans have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot, but vaccination rates vary wildly from state to state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
From banker bags to yacht club merch, yuppie gear is everywhere.
Perfectionism goes both ways.