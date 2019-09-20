Seth Meyers Reacts To Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign
Former president Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid from Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night.
You're guaranteed to go on a journey into outer space, the depths of the ocean, and back in time with this music video. And that's before the drugs kick in!
"I've backed myself into a corner here."
The church extended support to the Senate's Respect for Marriage Act, though apparently not out of a newfound respect for same-sex marriage.
Actress Laila Robins, Steven Martin's wife in the Thanksgiving classic, tells us how her character was originally supposed to be worried that Martin was with another woman, not John Candy.
Elton John performs what might be his most famous song on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on September 14, 1997. Back when both music and TV was good.
The FDA sent a letter to Upside Foods concluding that it had "no further questions" related to its cell-based, chicken-making process.
Jimmy discovered "RIPJimmyFallon" was trending on Twitter while out for dinner with his wife.
A crash course in 16th-century German history? Sold!
Humphries is the first active male basketball player currently playing in a top-tier league to come out as gay.
The hilarious and impossibly irreverent actress, the one you know from "Nope" and winning over the internet, is a persona of her own making — and only part of the story: "I also exist outside of this caricature."
Steve Burns, the erstwhile host of "Blue's Clues" reveals why he decided to take step away from the cameras and addressed the wildest rumors he heard about himself.
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
Here's how BlackBerry, the Canadian smart device company that made smartphones, went from being the world's most popular smartphone to an afterthought over the span of two decades.
Moscow, Idaho police previously described the attack as isolated and targeted, and said the tight-knit community was not in danger.
"My two best friends are my fat and my food; my whole life, I couldn't divorce these issues."
GOP takes control of House with narrow margin, splitting control of Congress with Democrats.
Anouar G, from Germany, found the almost $5 million check made out to Haribo fluttering along the ground.
From School Ties to George Of The Jungle to Bedazzled, Brendan Fraser sat don with GQ to reminisce about some of his iconic roles.
"It's an epidemic of real people whose lives are lost, and they have friends and family members and loved ones who are mourning them," a Human Rights Campaign official says.
The autumn wind was harsh that day, my friends. It's the 25th anniversary of Barney's death, which is why we had to reshare this footage.
Larry David's appearance in a Super Bowl Commercial as a crypto skeptic is going viral as crypto markets spiral.
Taylor was too busy crashing Ticketmaster to immediately dole out "Karma" to the childish rapper.
People have heavily criticized the show for their question involving the tragedy. Or answer, since technically the contestants provide the question.
The Fox mogul is newly divorced (from both his ex-wife and from Trump) and hell-bent on regaining control of his media empire — and American politics.
The enigmatic actress opens up about "The Batman," directing her first movie, "Pussy Island" and why she didn't feel like she made it until this year.
If you hate Ticketmaster, just cherish the fact that for years this company has been a part of some controversy surrounding its business practices.
Of the new charges against Spacey, authorized by British authorities, three are for sexual assault.
She used to be married to the "Vampire Diaries" guy.
Jeff Seal interviewed fearless New Yorkers for tips and tricks on how to cross the street when there's a world major marathon happening outside your doorstep.
Here's a visualization showing the balance sheet of the recently imploded crypto exchange FTX.
Now firmly in the driver's seat, Elon Musk is making widespread and sweeping changes at Twitter — including giving ultimatums to employees.
Here's everything you need to know about the $100 million lawsuit that chess player Hans Niemann filed against Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com for defaming his name
Pair of red triangular Phryges meant to represent floppy conical hats linked to French Revolution.
Otherwise, climate change and habitat loss provoke risky behavior.
This is how FIFA, world soccer's governing body. corrupted its ways to send the 2022 men's World Cup to Qatar.
"The question is, does it come tomorrow or 50 years from now?"
This week, we're having some trouble with fast food menu copywriting and de-glamorizing the nine-to-five. Join us.
After delays and drama, NASA finally sent the uncrewed Artemis 1 into orbit around the moon, hopefully to affirm the possibility of sending astronauts to the lunar surface again.
An org chart from hell, disobedient subagencies, too much oversight, too little oversight: it's been 20 years — will DHS ever stop flailing?
The behind-the-scenes story of Herb Powell, Danny DeVito's classic character from "The Simpsons," as told by writers Al Jean and Jeff Martin and director Wes Archer.