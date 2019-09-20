Seth Meyers Mocks Matt Gaetz's Embarrassing Temper Tantrum At The House Armed Services Hearing
Seth Meyers tried to make sense of Congressman Matt Gaetz's lamenting the military being too woke during questions to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Eddie Redmayne tells Jimmy Fallon what life was like for Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan when they travelled from London to Los Angeles together, in search of work, in the early days.
Lawrence Ray, a 62 year old man who moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College, in 2010, was convicted after three weeks of testimony that chronicled his horrors.
After a two-year hiatus, James Corden brought back his signature segment with Nicki Minaj giving it her all.
The Thomases have benefited from the old "it can't be serious if its bonkers" defense for years.
"This is an old trick from the financial industry: Make things more complex."
From the beauty of bodies in motion to the symbiotic behaviors of insects, these photographers captured fascinating moments in time.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Presenter Bob Bruner announces the moment Channel 2 went from black and white to color.
This week, we've also got "never let them know your next move" and "Morbius" memes.
Look at this jet and tell me whoever is inside isn't plotting to take over the world.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Bradley Kinsch makes the most mesmerizing pond skimming backflip ever attempted at Northstar Resort.
Young musicians, like ericdoa and glaive, are changing the way emerging artists think about their music.
Stephen Colbert had the best reaction to the weirdos paying $2,500 to fake charge Dr. Anthony Fauci with a fake crime.
Four of the billionaires on Forbes' list dropped out of Stanford University, and another two graduated from the institution.
The news contradicts Russia's claims that the killing of civilians in the city is a Ukrainian hoax.
The comedian and actor spoke to Seth Meyers about coming out, his new special "Rothaniel" and revealed how his family first reacted to the news.
Motherboard obtained reports of stalking, harassment, and abuse using Airtags, targeting victims of intimate partner violence.
In Northern India, a concoction of seven different fungi could help to thin the smog that pervades the capital city with the worst air pollution in the world.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Machine Gun Kelly got more than he bargained for when he donned a fake beard and wig and asked folks what they thought about him on Hollywood Boulevard.
Some employees are worried about how the billionaire's involvement will affect content moderation on the site.
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
It's hard for people to wrap their head around the concept of things traveling faster-than-light. Cool Worlds attempts to explain and here come the paradoxes.
In 2005, Cote D'Ivoire was in political turmoil — until Didier Drogba and his World Cup team stepped in.
Not only can you save on out of season gear, there's also a good selection of spring and summer picks too.
Jimmy Kimmel talked about Twitter's announcement they were adding an edit button to the service and reminded viewers of that infamous Ted Cruz moment.
Status symbol, face warmer, or sign of disrepute? Facial hair trends often change alongside historical events
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon. These are the items you liked best.
How bad can taking a Greyhound bus across America be? Uhhh…
Suyash Mehta was on the fast track to a successful career as a doctor. Then, he took an extreme pivot.
Zamir A. Hernandez takes matters into his own hands to fix the scene where Andrew Garfield catches Zendaya from a fall.
The hunky actor is an old-fashioned kind of movie star, but today's Hollywood doesn't always know what to do with him.
Joe Navarro, a former FBI agent and body language expert, reveals why video chat is a pain in the ass, the numerous secrets of eye-contact, why we talk with our hands and more.
Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly putting a pause on any future Miller projects.
We're not sure who did this, but we salute their efforts.
The house is flush in the middle of a Masters parking lot.
A tour behind the scenes of Austin's Landing Strip Gentlemen's Club.
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about staying in shape. Here's how TB12 does it.
If anyone had any doubts about the Tesla Model X Plaid, here's how it does head to head with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO.
The United States could be in for a double whammy: a surge it cares to neither measure nor respond to.
Here's why this under construction London underground station has been a logistical nightmare.
The country is seeing the worst economic downturn since it gained independence in 1948.
In one drawing, dozens of men sit crammed into a single room, hunched with their knees together, every inch of space occupied. In another, they lie back to back on the floor, their faces straining with discomfort.
Everyone wants to live near Central Park. Here's the cheapest available apartment that's nearby.
With their 1999 swan song finally receiving a deluxe reissue, the indie-rock icons reflect on its contentious creation and renewed legacy in this oral history.