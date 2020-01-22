Service Dog Wearing Minnie Ears Meets Minnie In Person, The Two Instantly Become Best Friends
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
Denmark and Finland are consistently voted the happiest countries on Earth. What do these countries have that is missing in America?
How exactly did this overlooked album surface, nearly 40 years after its original Indian pressing?
I discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
Fungal fossils, hundreds of millions of years older than previously known, shed light on the evolution of fungi, plants and the planet's surface.
Bennet Omalu became famous after telling the world he'd discovered CTE. His fellow brain doctors knew better.
The trial began in earnest on Tuesday with a debate over the rules that stretched nearly 13 hours following a weekslong impasse over how the Senate would proceed. Now, Democrats are presenting their case.
An interview with the late Terry Jones from Mike Sacks's book "Poking a Dead Frog," reflecting on notable Monty Python scenes and how the group's work was almost lost to history.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
A Chinese man built a custom 6×6 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Power Wheels-esque toy car for his son and it looks awesome if not completely dangerous.
Real estate apps and Instagram accounts have become a digital fantasyland for broke millennials
"Say that again to my face, human."
Welcome to the first edition of the McMansion Hell Yearbook, a year-by-year account of how the McMansion came to be. We begin our tour in the cursed year 1970.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
What I learned about masculinity from my father, my father-in-law and my own transition.
"Overall, I think honestly this might be one of the most comprehensive studies of espresso ever."
We can't help but stan.
A few innocuous comments — not even directed at Che — have led to a months-long feud with the "Saturday Night Live" head writer.
Tyler Perry's new Netflix movie elevates half-assedness to the level of pure art.
Never has someone not want to be at a game more than this mascot.
In 1948 the car must have looked like the future to many a prospective auto buyer — that is, had Glenn Davis ever delivered on his promises to mass produce the vehicle.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
At some point, her three stepchildren walked in and saw her breasts.
It may be a concept, but it has some good ideas to consider.
The data is in. Pick your new optimized hometown.
The fallout over "American Dirt" reveals the publishing industry's biases and blind spots.
In January 2000, "American Pyscho" bombed at Sundance. It was just the beginning.
The threat of violence at a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia — and arrest of neo-Nazis — sent other groups into hiding.
Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Drew Magary explains what would suck about Senator Bernie Sanders if he genuinely thought he sucked.
How to do the perfect pullup.
Driver in front of you didn't properly clear the snow off their car? I'll show them!
The iCloud loophole is back in the news.
The increasing girth of cars over the past several decades has been a bone of contention, but the end could be in sight.
To give animal-based protein a run for its money, plant-based and lab-grown "meats" will need help from a surprising place.
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years.
Dry January and Drynuary have become familiar one-month sobriety pledges, but its critics are expressing concern as it becomes increasingly monetized.
The patchwork of U.S. surveillance laws has proven ineffective at countering terrorism, instead turning citizens into suspects.
Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died" (featuring… Wesley Snipes?).
Many use kratom to quit opioids; others just want to get high. There's a push to regulate the plant-derived drug — but experts disagree on its safety.
And that's just one of the safe's security flaws.
Maryland has a health care system unique in the United States: a global hospital budget. Here's how it works.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
At ground zero of the pedestrian safety crisis, a mayor's traffic reform goals are put to the test.