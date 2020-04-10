How A Tube With No Pump Or Moving Parts Is Able To Siphon Water Out Of A Glass Due To The Magic Of Physics
Michael explains the science behind a self-starting siphon.
Michael explains the science behind a self-starting siphon.
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
Who can get the most famous celebrity to join Kate Nolan's Zoom chat? After a while, the whole thing snowballs out of control.
Ohio's government has been on the leading edge with coronavirus lockdowns, and this PSA from the Ohio Department of Health is similarly on point.
Whoever is turning up the "Trashy" and "Dystopian" dials on Netflix's reality content needs to calm the heck down.
Was this… intentional? They seem pretty chill about it.
It's a buy-a-cat-get-a-dog kind of deal.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The rural area around Sun Valley, Idaho, became one of the earliest hot spots of COVID-19 cases in the US. Now, its residents can teach us something about what's next.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
The coronavirus has profoundly altered daily life in America, ushering in sweeping upheavals to the U.S. economy. Among the most immediate effects of the crisis? Radical changes to how people spend their money.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Colin Furze develops a perfect mode of transportation for these health-conscious times.
COVID-19 affected every facet of a Grand Blanc woman's grief as she deals with the virus-related deaths of her husband and only child.
Want to make your own cool mini computer? This Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit gives you everything you need to begin your journey.
"Sam & Diane are currently married and still like each other – check back on June 1st."
The COVID pandemic has led to some drastic changes in online shopping behavior. Here are the goods that people have buying more these days.
Who can get the most famous celebrity to join Kate Nolan's Zoom chat? After a while, the whole thing snowballs out of control.
Michael explains the science behind a self-starting siphon.
The US isn't ready to hold a vote during a pandemic. It needs to get there, quickly.
"Are you arguing to let airlines, for example, fail?"
"Yes."
Need a light? Get it rain or shine with the Saberlight Bolt. This plasma lighter works in any weather conditions, lighting whatever you need in an instant. Get it for 87 percent off at just $12.99 today.
When I gave birth to my son at the end of January, an unexpected miracle to me at the age of 45, I never could have imagined spending my maternity leave in the middle of a pandemic.
Ohio's government has been on the leading edge with coronavirus lockdowns, and this PSA from the Ohio Department of Health is similarly on point.
President Donald Trump will watch Easter come and go this weekend without the nation "raring to go" as a new debate buds over whether May 1 is now the target date of revival.
A cattle egret was spotted standing on top of an unsuspecting Florida man's car, prompting him to make a spot-on observation.
Top officials from three administrations describe how crucial lessons were learned and lost, programs launched and cancelled, and budgets funded and defunded.
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
California's relatively quick action to close businesses and order residents to stay home has tamped down the coronavirus pandemic and left many hospitals largely empty, waiting for a surge that has yet to come.
People got sick — and some died — after attending crowded parties and theme parks in Florida as the coronavirus spread.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Once he does find out, though, his reaction is delightful.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to April 8 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
"Fauci stays locked up with the rest of the Keebler elves, and we don't let him out — only for Fox News."
South Korea taught the world that large scale testing and tracing can be effective in limiting the spread of coronavirus.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
An English YouTuber Half-Asleep Chris built his cat a house fit for a king.
Vivid dreaming is on the rise as stressed-out brains encounter a mix of sleep, uncertainty and survival.
Teepublic has a curated selection of the very best Star Trek gear in the world. Not only are you getting a shirt or mug that shows off your fandom, but you're supporting the independent designers who actually made them.
There's no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by food yet but food safety experts give you the best advice for staying safe.
The numbers can seem catastrophic, overwhelming and difficult for the human mind to grasp: What do 60,000 — or even 240,000 — deaths look like?
Whoever is turning up the "Trashy" and "Dystopian" dials on Netflix's reality content needs to calm the heck down.
It was one of their biggest Canadian scoops. They didn't know they were being conned.
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
A personal friendship has grown into a crucial political alliance as the two men have emerged as pillars of the Democratic Party in a national crisis.
Unsung workers around the world on the front lines of the pandemic fight.
Did you know that your hearing bones act as a lever? Here's an interesting explanation of this biological phenomenon.
All the cool kids on Instagram have figured out a way to make quarantine fashion, and why is literally everyone going live on Instagram right now?
Naturally, the success of the Fast and Furious films has spawned a number cheap rip-offs and these are the worst offenders.
Marooned BBC sports announcer Andrew Cotter is back at it again. After giving the play-by-play of his dogs racing to eat their food back in March, Cotter has another event he's giving detailed running commentary: Mabel and Olive competing over a chew toy.
Since the 1920s, the coffee brand has distributed more than 60 million copies of its iconic Haggadah for American Passover Seders
A controversial 1970s book claimed that plants can hear. It turns out its authors might not have been entirely wrong
The cat is cautious and graceful. The dog… not so much.
You don't need yeast, it's ready in an hour and it's basically impossible to mess up.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
In late March, Instacart worker Annaliisa Arambula accepted a grocery order that came with a big tip: $55. The order seemed to go off without a hitch, but an hour later, Arambula checked her earnings on the Instacart app and the entire tip was gone.
In the coming months and years, there will really be two pandemics in America.