The Term 'See You Next Year' Takes On A Whole New Sinister Meaning In This Rollercoaster Of A Short
The whole short went from one crazy twist to another in the span of 50 seconds.
The whole short went from one crazy twist to another in the span of 50 seconds.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
Always wise to leave your weak spot right out there in the open.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.
Despite having a ton of sand, the kind of sand that Saudi Arabia has is not the right kind of sand for building.
Don't trust those bridges. They'll betray when you least suspect it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Feeling out of step with the mores of contemporary life, members of a conservative-Catholic group have built a thriving community in rural Kansas. Could their flight from mainstream society be a harbinger for the nation?
At Stanford, David Camarillo chases the dream of a helmet that can prevent brain disease related to playing football. It's filled with water. Really. Brain experts say he's wasting his time.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"The morning after the first day of the storm, the outside of my house looked like this."
How did thousands of fat innkeeper worms get strewn across Drakes Beach? Well, we're seeing the risk of building your home out of sand.
The tear-jerking, spine-cracking videos are racking up millions of views, and sending more people to one of alternative medicine's most controversial practices.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
The 48-year-old Hollywood agent was pulled from the game at the end of Wednesday's episode
Jia Tolentino writes about how social media, FaceTune and plastic surgery created a single, cyborgian look among celebrities during the past decade.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
The government promised to improve vetting of doctors who perform immigration medical exams. But ProPublica found scores of doctors with records of unprofessional behavior who still have the federal government's approval.
According to NASA's "treasure map," future Red Planet astronauts won't have to carry all their water from Earth.
Your holiday season may be full of Irish goodbyes when you're attending holiday parties held by everyone from your coworkers to your significant other's Uncle Jerry. Coincidentally, these great gift ideas are also too cool to stay at the party for long.
The original "Pandemic" is a fantastic board game by itself, but this "Legacy" version makes it even more exciting. Each playthrough alters the world state for the next game, so you're getting something fresh every time.
If you're going to go, might as well go out with a bang.
It's not the "Alien" sequel we expected, but it's the one we deserve.
2019 was the year of TikTok. But which TikToks made it to the top?
Mathematicians regard the Collatz conjecture as a quagmire and warn each other to stay away. But now Terence Tao has made more progress than anyone in decades.
Truly Baby Yoda is all of us on a long road trip.
SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, the Boring Company… and, of course, that Twitter account.
One woman leads the way in stopping snakebite from killing and mutilating thousands in Indonesia. Meet Maha, the snakebite doctor.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The whole short went from one crazy twist to another in the span of 50 seconds.
An eccentric group of citizen-scientists called Old Weather has transcribed millions of observations from long-forgotten logbooks of ships, many from the great era of Arctic exploration. As the polar regions grow ever warmer, the volunteers have amassed a rich repository of climate data in a 21st century rescue mission.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
The show's second season broke hearts, won Emmys, and cemented creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a generational star. Here, her 'Fleabag' colleagues trace the journey from 12-minute monologue to show of the year.
Vulture's critics pored over all of the decade's films. Here's the best, the worst, and the mehst.
"Every week, I go to a club. I act like I'm too drunk to stand." "Promising Young Woman" will premiere in theaters on April 17.
It's not the sinister "blue light" people keep talking about that's hurting your eyes.
Sifting through images of conflict, triumph and catastrophe from around the world, here are the photos to represent the year.
Help your opponents first before you crush them.
SpaceX has inspired other companies to pursue private markets within the world of launch.
While the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is a marvel from below, heading to the top is an exhausting, overhyped and frankly boring experience.
Amazon's Ring home security cameras are being hacked into by cybercriminals and the footage is horrifying. In one instance, a hacker got access to an 8-year-old's bedroom and began talking to her.
They made an improbable duo of UFO hunters — a plump Miss Marple and a gun-toting gamekeeper. The true story of their long-odds mission to solve the "Roswell of Wales."
For a few years around the millennium, Delia's and its direct-to-consumer catalogs were the hottest brand in the country. It was a glimpse of things to come.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilderness of Siberia discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
A tally of the stats on every duel across "Star Wars" films.
A nice selection of displays and laptops are on sale today at Amazon. If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift, or you've decided to treat yourself this season, you'll definitely want to check these out before they're gone.
Nicholas Britell explains how his theme song conveys information about what viewers are about to watch.
The MCU may have humbly started with Iron Man, but plans were always in place for the interconnected universe that would go on to redefine Hollywood in the 2010s.
Test your knowledge of the 2010s in music, movies, TV, technology and more.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
Hundreds of speakers who packed a middle-school cafeteria on Monday night cited the state's history of welcoming immigrants from Scandinavia, its tradition of "North Dakota Nice," and the Christian faith shared by many in the room.
What countries are best represented in US cuisine?
It's time for the "unintelligent personal assistant" to shine.
For 11 months of the year, we are discerning movie-watchers. In December, we binge-watch "A Christmas Prince."
In cities like New York, Paris, Rotterdam, and soon San Francisco, car-free streets are emerging amid a growing movement.
Five weeks before Theresa Greenwood vanished, the 64-year-old retiree asked me if I wanted to see into the past.