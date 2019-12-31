See Rare Footage From Inside China's Labor Camps For Muslim Minorities
China is indoctrinating Uyghurs
in contentious reeducation camps to help supply Chinese factories with cheap labor. The New York Times obtained footage inside one.
China is indoctrinating Uyghurs
in contentious reeducation camps to help supply Chinese factories with cheap labor. The New York Times obtained footage inside one.
When you see that they can demolish a car, it's time to get the hell out of there.
In most hotels, used soaps goes straight into the bin, but now there's a better alternative.
Is this boat deceptively small or or these big boys extremely huge? Both?
A tow truck driver was examining the car and the tow rig when another vehicle came crashing into the scene.
The outfit is fantastic. The movie of choice, very less so.
Turns out nothing is safe from octopuses, not even the mightiest bird of the land.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A decade's worth of stellar cinematic sequences, from "The Social Network" to "Parasite."
James "one-eyed" Connelly spent 40 years sneaking into boxing matches, baseball games, and political conventions. His unmitigated gall and boundless creativity got him in pretty much...anywhere.
Photographer Steve Winter was not hurt in the encounter and laughed the whole thing off, (which seems like a good trait for a wildlife photographer).
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
China is indoctrinating Uyghurs
in contentious reeducation camps to help supply Chinese factories with cheap labor. The New York Times obtained footage inside one.
Failed Kickstarter projects, flammable gadgets, and investment bubbles were tech's biggest flops of the decade.
I wanted to be prepared for the worst nature could throw at me. But the real threat turned out to be human.
Lucy the boxer won't let this gate stop her from getting what she wants.
From "Fifty Shades" to "Veronica Mars," the last decade brought major changes to fandom culture.
Seduced by the idea of turning my hobby into a paycheck, I led bike tours across the US throughout my twenties — and learned that some passion pursuits are best left pro bono.
The outfit is fantastic. The movie of choice, very less so.
Netflix's "best of" content rankings reek of bullshit. And based on Netflix's own metrics for popularity, they are.
In most hotels, used soaps goes straight into the bin, but now there's a better alternative.
Technology is making everything easier, including learning the guitar. Jamstik 7 makes it easy to learn anywhere with interactive, intelligent lessons. Normally $199.99, get it for $143.99 with code 20SAVE20 now.
Now that's quite a blind spot.
The NYPD's drones can only be used for certain things. "Traffic and pedestrian monitoring at large events" is one.
As Australia continues to battle powerful brushfires, new footage from around the country shows the shocking effect on the ground.
It was 1960. The United States of America was locked in a race with the Soviet Union to get the first man into space. The US space agency NASA had rushed to prepare its next rocket for testing. But as they watched, things did not go to plan. The whole rocket had travelled 4 inches. 10 centimeters. Less than the length of your smartphone.
Every couple of years some scientist says they're on the brink, and then nothing happens. What's the obstacle here, exactly?
No biggie. Just doing heavy lifting with some hardcore metal.
The Kataeb Hezbollah group says the group plans to lay siege to the embassy until it closes down, in response to US airstrikes that killed and injured dozens of its members.
In a statement, Carlos Ghosn said he "escaped injustice" after leaving Japan where he faced a trial.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"A previous version of this post misidentified the type of clothing worn by the chicken in the drawing."
The Stylophone Beatbox is a beatboxing, drum- and bass-making pocket-sized machine of fun.
When you see that they can demolish a car, it's time to get the hell out of there.
Australians are facing a terrifying start to the new year, as bushfires rip through popular tourist spots on the country's southeast coast, forcing thousands of people to take refuge on nearby beaches.
Is cancel culture a mob mentality, or a long overdue way of speaking truth to power?
From Trump's impeachment to Baby Yoda, here are the most significant moments in culture and politics in 2019.
The memes will only get better in 2020 (we hope), but these are the cream of the 2019 crop.
Comedian Samantha Ruddy writes about sharing a bed with her ex, how much stronger their relationship has become and trying to figure out what they are now.
All that and a claw-foot tub.
At Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas, Texas, wealthy parents gamed a system meant for underprivileged kids. What amounted was a $230,000,000 theft.
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it's surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
Good riddance to the 2010s.
Got a Falcon 9 booster in one place that needs to be someplace else? Get an old shuttle mover.
For better or for worse, Facebook's bourbon black markets completely changed the way we drank bourbon this decade.
You're going down under! No, YOU'RE going down under!
Sonos' attempt to control the aftermarket for its products produces frustration and waste.
A brother's death. An honorable discharge. And a harrowing reentry to civilian life.
Is this boat deceptively small or or these big boys extremely huge? Both?
"If you're one of the guys on this list, and you read this, please take some satisfaction in the knowledge that in 2012, I had to seek medical attention after injuring my knee playing Wiffle ball."
RIP uploading 207 photos to Facebook after an average night out.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
"It's not just that 'The Mister' is bad. It's that it's bad in ways that seem to cause the space-time continuum itself to wobble, slightly, as the words on the page rearrange themselves into kaleidoscopic fragments of repetition and product placement."
Columbus, Indiana, thrived while other cities declined. Why?
Well, for starters, you've seen the trailer, right?
We were young and barely knew each other. Would it last?
This animated chart is a fascinating look at which movies have stayed relevant and which movies haven't stood the test of time (see "Trainspotting," which entered the rankings at #2 in 1996 — and then immediately disappeared):
It's called an Euler's disk and it's famous for having a dramatic increase in spin rate as the disk loses energy and begins to fall.