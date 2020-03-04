Sedan Driver Takes Road Rage To The Next Level On LA Streets
A BMW repeatedly rammed into a pick-up in a scary road rage incident in North Hollywood.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
Same genes, same type of cancer, very different bills.
A collection of online stores offer murder for pay. Researchers say they are scams, but people who want someone dead aren't listening.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
You've seen his new suit, but who would the Dark Knight be without a fancy set of wheels to prowl Gotham's streets in?
VICE talked to the '90s icon about her long career that's included Grammys, Disney movies, a Playboy spread and being conned by an ex-boyfriend.
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
Last year, investors clamored to buy into the burgeoning cannabis industry in a moment of market zeitgeist. What happened?
It may take up to a month to see if it the treatment worked.
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
Don't hoard masks and food. Figure out how to help seniors and the immunosuppressed stay healthy.
Is the elephant actually intimidated by the charge, or does it have enough sense to know it doesn't want to hurt the calf?
This custom LEGO model weighs 44 pounds. It's five feet long. It's changing how people build with bricks.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
How do we have four trillion-dollar companies growing at startup rates? Because they aren't like other companies.
Banjo is applying artificial intelligence to government-owned surveillance and traffic cameras across the entire state of Utah to tell police about "anomalies."
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
Airbnb suspended scores of shady property listings in London. And then things got really messy.
While hiking near the ice castles in Heber, Utah, a man discovers the weird sounds cracks on a frozen lake make.
If you looked at this light pollution map of the United States, you might start to wonder after a minute; what is this sprawling metropolis in North Dakota?
A.I. generated text is getting really good — what does that mean for the future of the internet?
Were it not for the poor quality of the body cam footage, this would look straight out of a movie.
Buying a car from a dealer isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Unfortunately, there are still some stores that care more about profit than happy customers.
"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.
The man behind iBackpack, an alleged crowdfunding scam, wants you to know he isn't a scammer. The Verge's Ashley Carman visited Doug Monahan in Galveston, Texas, to hear his side of the story.
Emma Kleck's trip to a Canadian strip mall pharmacy underscores the lengths to which people with diabetes will go to save on this lifesaving drug.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
Uncelebrated for most of her life, Ida Wyman spent decades amassing an extraordinary archive of street photography.
BlueDot's algorithm was able to sound an early alarm on the virus by tapping different sources of information beyond official statistics about the number of cases reported.
These are uncertain times, but if one thing is certain, it's how universally beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is. A year on from his diagnosis with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek gives an update on his situation.
But without a return address.
White college grads are living in the Warren bubble.
Gathered here are some great interiors of homes in the late 1950s and 1960s, with spaces and colors and decor that really symbolize the era.
In 2016, rank-and-file Republicans were ready to overthrow the establishment. Biden's Super Tuesday voters felt otherwise.
He's a very popular Google search. A DJ, occasionally. An influencer, certainly. And, apparently, one of Drake's best buds. Which all still begs the question: Who, exactly, is Zack Bia?
Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored a dramatic upset victory in Texas while surprising in Minnesota and Massachusetts.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
He spent hundreds of millions of dollars to self-fund his run.
The CDC says that stopping the spread of the coronavirus comes down to effectively washing your hands. A helpful Twitter user came up with several songs to sing in your head while doing it.
We know, irrefutably, one thing about the coronavirus in the United States: The number of cases reported in every chart and table is far too low.
A woman was shocked to find her cat come face to face with a wildcat out in the backwoods of Montana.