Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

THE GRASS IS NOT ALWAYS GREENER

fortune.com

Last year, investors clamored to buy into the burgeoning cannabis industry in a moment of market zeitgeist. What happened?

WE'RE PULLING FOR YOU, ALEX

4 diggs

These are uncertain times, but if one thing is certain, it's how universally beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is. A year on from his diagnosis with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek gives an update on his situation.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample